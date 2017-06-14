Sections

In Pictures: London Grenfell Tower Block Fire

A fire broke out in Grenfell Tower block, Notting Hill, shortly before 1am on Wednesday morning.

Posted on
Matthew Tucker
Matthew Tucker
BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK

At least 30 people have been taken to hospital after the huge fire broke in the 27-storey apartment block in west London.

A security cordon was set up as around 200 firefighters battled the blaze.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images
Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Local residents watched the fire on Wednesday morning.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images
Rick Findler - Pa Images / Getty Images
Leon Neal / Getty Images
Leon Neal / Getty Images

Fire fighters and emergency services gather outside Grenfell Tower Block.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Nearby residents watch the fire.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images
Leon Neal / Getty Images
Leon Neal / Getty Images
Leon Neal / Getty Images
Rick Findler - Pa Images / Getty Images
Rick Findler - Pa Images / Getty Images


Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images


Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images
Leon Neal / Getty Images


Matt Tucker is the UK picture editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Matthew Tucker at matthew.tucker@buzzfeed.com.

