In Pictures: Finsbury Park Mosque Terror Attack

One person has died after a terror attack on worshippers near a mosque in London.

Posted on
Matthew Tucker
Matthew Tucker
BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK

One person is dead and 10 people are wounded after a man behind the wheel of a white van drove into a group of worshippers who had just left Ramadan prayers at Finsbury Park Mosque in north London. A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack. Here's a look at the unfolding events in pictures.

Police and emergency services attend the scene of the attack near Finsbury Park Mosque.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images
Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Police cordon off a street in the Finsbury Park area.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images
Carl Court / Getty Images
Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Muslims pray on a sidewalk near the scene of the attack.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images
Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images
Barcroft Media / Getty Images
Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Dawn breaks on the morning of 19 June as police guard a street near the scene of the attack.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images
Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty

A police officer talks to residents.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

Police investigators work at the scene of the attack.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

Forensic officers work near the van believed to be involved in the attack.

Carl Court / Getty Images

A police forensics officer examines the interior of the van.

Carl Court / Getty Images
Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

Local residents look up at a helicopter.

Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images
Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

Police at a cordon at the scene.

Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images
Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

Members of the media gather at a police cordon.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

Flowers and tributes laid nearby.

Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

Britain's communities and local government secretary Sajid Javid (left) speaks to a local.

Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

Matt Tucker is the UK picture editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Matthew Tucker at matthew.tucker@buzzfeed.com.

