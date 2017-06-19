In Pictures: Finsbury Park Mosque Terror Attack

One person is dead and 10 people are wounded after a man behind the wheel of a white van drove into a group of worshippers who had just left Ramadan prayers at Finsbury Park Mosque in north London. A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack. Here's a look at the unfolding events in pictures.
Police and emergency services attend the scene of the attack near Finsbury Park Mosque.
Police cordon off a street in the Finsbury Park area.
Muslims pray on a sidewalk near the scene of the attack.
Dawn breaks on the morning of 19 June as police guard a street near the scene of the attack.
A police officer talks to residents.
Police investigators work at the scene of the attack.
Forensic officers work near the van believed to be involved in the attack.
A police forensics officer examines the interior of the van.
Local residents look up at a helicopter.
Police at a cordon at the scene.
Members of the media gather at a police cordon.
Flowers and tributes laid nearby.
Britain's communities and local government secretary Sajid Javid (left) speaks to a local.
