Get Our App!
17 Odd Things That Are Very Specific To British…
Do A Supermarket Shop And We’ll Reveal Your Deepest…
11 Cult Beauty Products That Don’t Work For Everyone
In Pictures: British Parliament Attack
22 Things You Know If You Love Babies But…
The Teaser Trailer For The Follow-Up To "Love…
What Kind Of Couple Are You And Your Significant…
A 4-Year-Old Boy Saved His Mum’s Life Using Her…
How Fragile Is Your Ego?

In Pictures: British Parliament Attack

A police officer has been stabbed at Westminster, with “reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity”.

Matthew Tucker
Matthew Tucker
BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK
Laura Gallant
Laura Gallant
Staff Photographer, BuzzFeed UK

View this image ›

ANDY RAIN/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Police tape off Parliament Square after reports of loud bangs.

View this image ›

Robert Hutton/Bloomberg / Getty

Police officers surround two individuals on the ground inside the gates of the houses of parliament.

View this image ›

Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images

View this image ›

Stefan Rousseau / PA

A policeman points a gun at a man on the floor as emergency services attend the scene outside the Palace of Westminster. A knife appears to be under his foot.

Hide

Warning

This image is graphic

Click to reveal

View this image ›

Stefan Rousseau / PA

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood (centre) helps emergency services attend to a police officer outside the Palace of Westminster.

View this image ›

Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images

Armed police at the scene outside the Palace of Westminster, London.

View this image ›

Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images

Emergency services at the scene outside the Palace of Westminster.

View this image ›

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

View this image ›

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

People leave after being evacuated from the houses of parliament.

View this image ›

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

Armed police officers enter the houses of parliament.

View this image ›

ANDY RAIN/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Firearms incident in the Westminster palace grounds and on Westminster Bridge.

View this image ›

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

An armed police officer stands on Parliament Square.

Hide

Warning

This image is graphic

Click to reveal

View this image ›

Toby Melville / Reuters

Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London.

Hide

Warning

This image is graphic

Click to reveal

View this image ›

Toby Melville / Reuters

Paramedics treat an inured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge.

Hide

Warning

This image is graphic

Click to reveal

View this image ›

Carl Court / Getty Images

A member of the public is treated by emergency services near Westminster Bridge.

View this image ›

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

Armed police officers stand guard on the corner of Parliament Square.

View this image ›

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Ambulances stand with other emergency service vehicles on Westminster Bridge.

View this image ›

Carl Court / Getty Images

A paramedic in body armour runs down Westminster Bridge.

View this image ›

Carl Court / Getty Images

Nurses from St Thomas’ hospital load blankets outside the hospital.

View this image ›

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Assistant Commissioner, Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan Police makes a statement outside of New Scotland Yard.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Matt Tucker is the UK picture editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Matthew Tucker at matthew.tucker@buzzfeed.com.
Laura Gallant is a staff photographer at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Laura Gallant at Laura.Gallant@BuzzFeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
This Is What Happens To Women's Rights When The Far Right Takes Over

by Jina Moore

Connect With UKNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing