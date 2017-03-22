In Pictures: British Parliament Attack

Police tape off Parliament Square after reports of loud bangs.
Police officers surround two individuals on the ground inside the gates of the houses of parliament.
A policeman points a gun at a man on the floor as emergency services attend the scene outside the Palace of Westminster. A knife appears to be under his foot.
Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood (centre) helps emergency services attend to a police officer outside the Palace of Westminster.
Armed police at the scene outside the Palace of Westminster, London.
Emergency services at the scene outside the Palace of Westminster.
People leave after being evacuated from the houses of parliament.
Armed police officers enter the houses of parliament.
Firearms incident in the Westminster palace grounds and on Westminster Bridge.
An armed police officer stands on Parliament Square.
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London.
Paramedics treat an inured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge.
A member of the public is treated by emergency services near Westminster Bridge.
Armed police officers stand guard on the corner of Parliament Square.
Ambulances stand with other emergency service vehicles on Westminster Bridge.
A paramedic in body armour runs down Westminster Bridge.
Nurses from St Thomas’ hospital load blankets outside the hospital.
Assistant Commissioner, Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan Police makes a statement outside of New Scotland Yard.