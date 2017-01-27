Get Our News App
19 Tumblr Posts That Will Have You Questioning…
Pick A Bunch Of Snacks And We’ll Tell You What To…
The New “Beauty And The Beast” Character Posters…
17 Badass Historical LGBT Women Who Gave Absolutely…
26 Quirky Things Aussies Are Weirdly Proud Of
Your 2007 Choices Will Tell Us What You’re Up To In…
Shia LaBeouf Was Arrested At His Anti-Trump Protest

British Reporters Were Temporarily Barred From The White House Because America Does Dates Wrong

D/M/Y not M/D/Y.

Matthew Champion
Matthew Champion
BuzzFeed News Reporter

UK prime minister Theresa May is in Washington to meet US President Donald Trump and big up the so-called “special relationship” the two countries supposedly enjoy.

View this image ›

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The limits of this special relationship were exposed, however, by America’s frankly eccentric insistence on putting the month first when formatting dates. If you think this is a reasonable thing to do, here’s a map of all the countries that do it (in pink):

View this image ›

Yes, the US is one of only three countries, along with the Federated States of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands, to do this.

View this image ›

Giphy

BuzzFeed News’ UK political editor Jim Waterson tweeted to say that he and his colleagues had been prevented from entering the White House because their birthdays, entered in a day/month/year format didn’t make sense to the US Secret Service agents admitting them.

View this image ›

Jim Waterson / Twitter / Via Twitter: @jimwaterson

Waterson was only admitted because he was born on 23 March, but journalists whose birthdays fell on a date between 1 and 12 were delayed getting access for the joint press conference from Trump and May.

People were howling.

View this image ›

Lily Allen / Twitter / Via Twitter: @lilyallen

View this image ›

Holly Anderson / Twitter / Via Twitter: @HollyAnderson

View this image ›

Doug Heye / Twitter / Via Twitter: @DougHeye

View this image ›

Catherynne Valente / Twitter / Via Twitter: @catvalente

But the White House was not impressed.

Some US journalists said it was payback.

View this image ›

David Luhnow / Twitter / Via Twitter: @davidluhnow

View this image ›

Donna Leinwand Leger / Twitter / Via Twitter: @DonnaLeinwand

At least May herself wasn’t held up (we think), despite being born on 1 October.

Olivier Knox, chief Washington correspondent for Yahoo News and the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, explained in a series of tweets that it probably wasn’t the fault of the Secret Service, but a breakdown in communication between British journalists and the US National Security Council press office.

View this image ›

Olivier Knox / Twitter / Via Twitter: @OKnox

View this image ›

Olivier Knox / Twitter / Via Twitter: @OKnox

View this image ›

Olivier Knox / Twitter / Via Twitter: @OKnox

View this image ›

Olivier Knox / Twitter / Via Twitter: @OKnox

View this image ›

Olivier Knox / Twitter / Via Twitter: @OKnox

So while it may have been a simple misunderstanding, the episode is proof that if there is one thing President Trump should do on the international stage it’s to make America format dates properly. Then the world would be a much better place. Period.


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Matthew Champion is a weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Matthew Champion at matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
Trump Supporters Online Are Pretending To Be French To Manipulate France's Election

by Ryan Broderick

Connect With UKNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing