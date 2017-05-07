Tim Farron Had A Picture Of Margaret Thatcher On His Wall As A Teenager

Tim Farron with his medal after completing the annual Kendal Colour Dash on Sunday, a 5km fun run in aid of St John's Hospice in Cumbria.

Tim Farron has said he had a poster of former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher on his wall when he was a teenager.



Appearing on Tonight: The Leader Interviews – Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader said he was never a "young Tory".

In an interview that will air on ITV at 8pm tonight, Farron denied a schoolfriend's story that he had a "I love Maggie" sticker on a textbook.

But he did say he "had all sort of kind of weird icons that I was into."

"I had a Carl Sagan photograph above my bed who was of course the great...I guess the human voice of NASA," Farron said. "I had pictures of strange sort of left wing politicians. I remember I had a Mrs Thatcher picture. I had a John F Kennedy picture. I had a [former Liberal leader] Jo Grimond picture."



Farron, whose teenage years would have coincided with Thatcher being at the height of her power in the early to mid 1980s, added: "There was a young woman, let’s be careful what I say who when I was about 15/16 who had a soft top Morris Minor, and she was a young Tory. And so I was somewhat taken aback by her, but frankly not by her politics."

