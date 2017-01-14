Theresa May Will Use Her Long-Awaited Brexit Speech To Ask Everyone To Be Positive About Leaving The EU

Jack Taylor / Getty Images ID: 10325729

Theresa May will use a highly-anticipated speech this week to ask people in the UK to set aside their divisions and make a success of Brexit, according to a preview of her remarks.

The prime minister is expected to use Tuesday’s speech to highlight the common ground that unites the Leave and Remain camps, such as protecting and enhancing workers’ rights.

MPs demanded this weekend that May reveal details of the government’s negotiating plan for Brexit, including clarity on whether ministers would seek to retain membership of the single market.

However, the preview of this week’s speech from Downing Street is light on specifics, instead focusing on the theme of the country coming together to make the most of Brexit.

“One of the reasons that Britain’s democracy has been such a success for so many years is that the strength of our identity as one nation, the respect we show to one another as fellow citizens, and the importance we attach to our institutions means that when a vote has been held we all respect the result,” May will say according to excerpts of the speech released by Number 10.

“The victors have the responsibility to act magnanimously. The losers have the responsibility to respect the legitimacy of the result.”

She is expected to add: “So the country is coming together. Now we need to put an end to the division and the language associated with it – Leaver and Remainer and all the accompanying insults – and unite to make a success of Brexit and build a truly Global Britain.”