Get Our News App
Can You Name The London Tube Stations From These…
Men Decorate Each Other’s Beards For Christmas video
22 Kind Of Fascinating Pictures Of Fruit And…
Which Bad Movie Must Go?
19 People Who Are Already Having A Shitty 2017
You Can Only Eat Fruit If You Get More Than 7/11 In…
This Cheese Test Will Reveal Your Fortune
13 Everyday Tips For Women To Prevent The Signs Of…
Politics

Theresa May Will Use Her Long-Awaited Brexit Speech To Ask Everyone To Be Positive About Leaving The EU

“The victors have the responsibility to act magnanimously. The losers have the responsibility to respect the legitimacy of the result,” the prime minister is expected to say.

Matthew Champion
Matthew Champion
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Theresa May will use a highly-anticipated speech this week to ask people in the UK to set aside their divisions and make a success of Brexit, according to a preview of her remarks.

The prime minister is expected to use Tuesday’s speech to highlight the common ground that unites the Leave and Remain camps, such as protecting and enhancing workers’ rights.

MPs demanded this weekend that May reveal details of the government’s negotiating plan for Brexit, including clarity on whether ministers would seek to retain membership of the single market.

However, the preview of this week’s speech from Downing Street is light on specifics, instead focusing on the theme of the country coming together to make the most of Brexit.

“One of the reasons that Britain’s democracy has been such a success for so many years is that the strength of our identity as one nation, the respect we show to one another as fellow citizens, and the importance we attach to our institutions means that when a vote has been held we all respect the result,” May will say according to excerpts of the speech released by Number 10.

“The victors have the responsibility to act magnanimously. The losers have the responsibility to respect the legitimacy of the result.”

She is expected to add: “So the country is coming together. Now we need to put an end to the division and the language associated with it – Leaver and Remainer and all the accompanying insults – and unite to make a success of Brexit and build a truly Global Britain.”

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Matthew Champion is a weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Matthew Champion at matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
Fake News Site Uses Stephen Hawking To Sell Get-Rich-Quick Scheme

by James Ball

Connect With Ukpolitics
More News
More News
Now Buzzing