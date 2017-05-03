Theresa May Has Accused The EU Of Trying To Interfere In The General Election

Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images ID: 11003598

Theresa May has accused European politicians and officials of making deliberate “threats” against the UK in order to influence the result of the general election.



The prime minister made the comments outside 10 Downing Street after visiting the Queen at Buckingham Palace to mark the dissolution of the 2015 parliament.

She said the central issue of the 8 June election would be the looming Brexit negotiations, and that “in the last few days we have seen just how tough these talks are likely to be”.

“Britain’s negotiating position has been misrepresented in the continental press,” May continued. “The European Commission’s negotiating stance has hardened.

“Threats against Britain have been issued by European politicians, and officials. All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election that will take place on 8 June.”

Earlier this week, the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine reported on an awkward-sounding dinner meeting between May and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker at the end of April, after which he reportedly told the prime minister he left “ten times more sceptical than I was before”.

May told reporters on the campaign trail yesterday that the account was “Brussels gossip”.

Earlier on Wednesday the gulf between the UK and Brussels was exposed as Brexit secretary David Davis and the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier held separate events outlining their positions on upcoming talks.

Speaking outside Downing Street, May said she had made it “clear” to European Council president Donald Tusk when Article 50 was triggered that Britain wants “a deep and special partnership with the European Union, and we want the EU to succeed”.

“But the events of the last few days have shown that whatever our wishes, and however reasonable the positions of Europe’s other leaders, there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed, who do not want Britain to prosper,” the PM said. “Now more than ever we need to be led by a prime minister and a government that is strong and stable.”

She added: “While there is enormous opportunity for Britain as we leave the EU, if we do not get this right the consequences will be serious, and they will be felt by ordinary working people across the country.”

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said May was trying to make the EU into “a bogeyman” to distract voters from other issues.

1/4 UK needs best possible Brexit deal and has limited leverage, so for PM to poison atmosphere for partisan reasons is deeply irresponsible — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) ID: 11004131

2/4 Having called election for reasons of party not national interest, PM now seems intent on fighting campaign in same way — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) ID: 11004135

3/4 Making a bogeyman of EU is all about distracting attention from Tories' wider record - while PM continues to hide from voters. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) ID: 11004137

4/4 A Tory gov without strong opposition is against interests of all parts of UK. In Scotland, strong opposition will only come from @theSNP — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) ID: 11004142







