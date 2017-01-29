The UK Government Still Doesn’t Know What Trump’s Immigration Ban Means For British Citizens

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images ID: 10419406

The status of British citizens with dual-nationality from one of the seven countries listed in Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown was still uncertain on Sunday, two days after he signed the executive order.



It emerged on Saturday that the 90-day ban on US visas for people from Yemen, Somalia, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria and Libya could also apply to people with British passports if they had dual-nationality with those countries, or were even born there.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said yesterday it could not comment on whether dual-nationals were affected, and that was still the case by Sunday.

The Home Office, which is responsible for UK immigration, meanwhile referred queries back to the FCO when asked to comment on the status of British dual-nationals.

On Sunday afternoon UK time, as Washington DC woke up, it emerged prime minister Theresa May had asked foreign secretary Boris Johnson and home secretary Amber Rudd to speak to their counterparts in the US to better understand the travel ban.

“The prime minister held a conference call with the foreign secretary and home secretary this morning and instructed them to make representations to their opposite numbers in the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, with the aim being to protect the rights of British nationals,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

UK residents have already been caught up in the crackdown, with a Glasgow-based vet, who holds an Iranian passport, left stranded in Costa Rica when they new rules came into force.



Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi has said he believes the ban applies to him because he was born in Iraq, while four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, born in Somalia, has said he is worried he will not be able to travel from Ethiopia, where he is training, to his home of six years in Portland, Oregon.

My response to Trump - thanks for all the support guys https://t.co/RUqwoTahZq — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) ID: 10419504

Luay Al-Khatteeb, an Iraqi with British citizenship from London, told BuzzFeed News, he did not know whether he would be able to fly to the US next month for a talk he was scheduled to give.



“Honestly, I don’t know what to do and what will happen next, but things are not good,” he said.

“I have my flight tickets and hotel all booked to travel to DC, to speak and support research efforts in the US to implement a better informed foreign policy on the Middle East. Now, we are confronted with controversial executive orders that will do more harm than good.”

May has faced criticism from MPs, including from within her party, for not speaking out about Trump’s ban – as other world leaders have done – although a Downing Street spokesperson said late last night the prime minister did “not agree” with the new policy.



Writing on Twitter on Sunday, foreign secretary Johnson said it was “divisive and wrong to stigmatise because of nationality”.



We will protect the rights and freedoms of UK nationals home and abroad. Divisive and wrong to stigmatise because of nationality — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) ID: 10419411

May is also under pressure to cancel a state visit for Trump, planned for later this year, while the ban is in place.