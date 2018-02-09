 back to top
South Korea's President Just Shook Hands With Kim Jong Un's Sister And That's A Really Big Deal

Vice-president Mike Pence was seated close by Kim Yo Jong, but was pictured staring ahead at the opening ceremony

Posted on
Matthew Champion
Matthew Champion
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea are underway after a spectacular opening ceremony in Pyeongchang — much more on that here.

David J. Phillip / AP

The ceremony itself saw athletes from North and South Korea walk into the stadium under one unified flag, something which hasn't happened since the Winter Olympics in Turin 12 years ago. Here are ice hockey players from the unified Korean team carry the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony:

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
Even more significantly, South Korea's president Moon Jae In greeted and shook hands with North Korean delegate Kim Yo Jong, who also just happens to be the sister of the North's leader Kim Jong Un.

Stringer . / Reuters

US President Donald Trump got involved in a tit-for-tat war of words with Kim John Un last year, as tensions on the peninsula rose to their highest levels for years over the North's nuclear program.

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail.

President Moon greeting Kim Yo Jong, a high ranking official in the North Korean regime who reportedly manages her brother's image and photo opportunities, would have been unthinkable even as recently as late last year.

Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

Her visit to Pyeongchang itself marks the first time a member of the ruling Kim dynasty has traveled to South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Str / AFP / Getty Images

According to reports, there's a "good chance" President Moon will be invited to North Korea later this year by Kim Yo Jong – remember, a South Korean president has not visited the North for over a decade.

These are South Korean army soldiers walking on Unification Bridge, which leads to the DMZ that separates North and South.
Ahn Young-joon / AP

While on the face of things Winter Olympics diplomacy may be thriving between North and South — even though it's not clear that this will carry on once the last medal is handed out — relations in Pyeongchang are still chilly between the North Korean and US delegations.

Loic Venance / AFP / Getty Images

Vice-president Mike Pence is attending the Games but studiously ignored Kim Yo Jong at the opening ceremony, despite being seated close to her.

Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty Images

According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency he also reportedly swerved an official dinner where he could have come directly face-to-face with the North's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam, who is not directly related to the ruling dynasty.

Patrick Semansky / AFP / Getty Images

Yonhap said that President Moon and Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, did shake hands with Kim Yong Nam, however.

President Moon reportedly said at the event he hoped the Winter Olympics would be remembered as the "day peace began".

Martin Bureau / AFP / Getty Images

North Korea has sent 22 athletes to the Games, and is fielding a joint women's ice hockey team with the South.

However, the opening ceremony was not shown by North Korea's state broadcaster, with patriotic songs and slogans celebrating the country's army and industries beamed on to TVs instead.

No live coverage of the Olympic #openingceremony for viewers of North Korea's Central TV. Instead, it's the usual d… https://t.co/ARQE45zO8o
BBC Monitoring @BBCMonitoring

No live coverage of the Olympic #openingceremony for viewers of North Korea's Central TV. Instead, it's the usual d… https://t.co/ARQE45zO8o

North Korea Is Attending The Winter Olympics In South Korea — But What Happens After?

buzzfeed.com



Matthew Champion is a deputy world news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Matthew Champion at matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

