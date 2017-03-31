So Pamela Anderson Is Blogging About Her Love For Julian Assange Now

Pamela Anderson has written a blog post declaring her "love" for Julian Assange, calling him the "most famous, most politicised refugee of our time".



The actress and model turned animal rights campaigner has been photographed going into the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been living since 2012, several times this year.

Writing on her website, the 49-year-old said her relationship with Assange was "no secret".

"He is one of my favourite people – and he might be the most famous, most politicised refugee of our time," she wrote. "Famous for being persecuted. Famous for being persecuted is not a position of power but a position of vulnerability."

Assange claimed political asylum at the embassy five years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden and has remained there ever since.

Prosecutors still want to question him in connection with a rape allegation, but the investigation into three related sex allegations has been dropped due to the statute of limitations expiring.

Assange and Ecuador claim the asylum relates to a potential extradition to the US, rather than Sweden, although no public order has ever been issued.