People Spontaneously Sang "Don't Look Back In Anger" After A Silence For Victims Of The Manchester Attack

The crowd in Manchester's St Ann's square joined one woman in singing the Oasis song.

The end of a minute's silence honouring the victims of the Manchester attack in the city's centre was followed by the crowd spontaneously singing "Don't Look Back In Anger" by Oasis — one of the city's most famous bands.

Goosebumps! The amazing moment Manchester crowd joins in with woman singing Oasis - Don't Look Back in Anger after… https://t.co/qraDTOJfIU

Guardian reporter Josh Halliday filmed the crowd quietly joining in with the song, which was followed by applause and chants of "we love Manchester".

After the minute's silence in St Ann's square, a quiet, spontaneous rendition of Don't Look Back in Anger broke out… https://t.co/2CEDxlnJPj

Poignant moment as the silence ended in st Anne's square and one woman started singing the Oasis song - don't look… https://t.co/3dAZMyImEu

Lots of people said they found the song incredibly emotional.

I don't get emotional often but when the crowd sang Oasis' 'Don't look back in Anger' I got a lump in my throat.

Everyone singing don't look back in anger after the minute silence in Manchester omfg my heart

Was in St Ann's Square for the minutes silence and my heart broke when the crowd broke into don't look back in anger by oasis 💔😭 #Manchester

After the minute's silence was observed at Manchester Piccadilly station "Don't Look Back In Anger" was played over the tannoy, and at least one radio station followed broadcasting the silence with the song as well.

Manchester Piccadilly comes to a complete halt at 11am. After the minute silence, 'Don't Look Back In Anger' by Oas… https://t.co/BMF8hTmxei

Guardian reporter Halliday spoke to the woman who was the first to break into song in St Ann's square. Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow told him: "I love Manchester and Oasis is part of my childhood. Don't look back in anger, that's what this is about, we can't be looking backwards to what happened we have to look forwards to the future. We're all going to join together, we're all going to get on with it, because that's what Manchester does."

Earlier this week students at Chetham's School of Music, which is close by the Manchester Arena where 22 people died, also broke into an impromptu rendition of the song in tribute to the victims. The song was released by Oasis in 1996, and was the Manchester band's second number one single. Many people were visibly moved during the minute's silence, wiping away silent tears or openly crying. Afterwards people queued to leave tributes of flowers and balloons, or light candles, while others gave out free food and drink to other people there.

