Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited a children's centre in Bristol on Friday on day two of the general election campaign.
His visit to Brentry Children's Centre came after he claimed the government's education policies had left pupils "crammed into classrooms like sardines".
While at the centre, he found time to read to the children, choosing We're Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen.
He got really into it.
The audience was enthralled.
But then...
A bear appeared!
A bear!
A BEAR!
People really enjoyed Corbyn's commitment to the reading.
And his visit is on its way to becoming a meme.
Corbyn's decision to hold a photo op at a children's centre comes months after Theresa May visited a school during the Copeland by-election and became an unexpectedly relatable meme.
There are only 48 days until the general election.
Matthew Champion is a weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Matthew Champion at matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.