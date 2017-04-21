Sections

Politics

Jeremy Corbyn Read To Some Kids And Really Seemed To Be Enjoying Himself

"This might be the best picture of Jeremy Corbyn I've ever seen."

Posted on
Matthew Champion
Matthew Champion
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited a children's centre in Bristol on Friday on day two of the general election campaign.

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

His visit to Brentry Children's Centre came after he claimed the government's education policies had left pupils "crammed into classrooms like sardines".

While at the centre, he found time to read to the children, choosing We're Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen.

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

He got really into it.

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

The audience was enthralled.

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

But then...

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

A bear appeared!

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

A bear!

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

A BEAR!

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

People really enjoyed Corbyn's commitment to the reading.

New favourite picture of Jeremy Corbyn. In the words of Tyra Banks, you really have to COMMIT to being a scary bear.
Helen Lewis @helenlewis

New favourite picture of Jeremy Corbyn. In the words of Tyra Banks, you really have to COMMIT to being a scary bear.

this might be the best picture of Jeremy Corbyn I've ever seen
Alan White @aljwhite

this might be the best picture of Jeremy Corbyn I've ever seen

Jeremy Corbyn looks like a cool grandpa who reads you stories and buys you presents. Then he loses you with a rant… https://t.co/ceugizxMaY
Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray

Jeremy Corbyn looks like a cool grandpa who reads you stories and buys you presents. Then he loses you with a rant… https://t.co/ceugizxMaY

And his visit is on its way to becoming a meme.

joe @mutablejoe

"but mister without objective information from market prices how can a centrally planned economy efficiently alloca… https://t.co/j58MN77pNm

Reply Retweet Favorite

Corbyn's decision to hold a photo op at a children's centre comes months after Theresa May visited a school during the Copeland by-election and became an unexpectedly relatable meme.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

There are only 48 days until the general election.


Matthew Champion is a weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Matthew Champion at matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

