Years Of Neglect Caused The Grenfell Tower Fire, London's Mayor Sadiq Khan Says

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said the Grenfell Tower disaster was a consequence of years of neglect by politicians.



Speaking to journalists after attending a church service in the shadow of the burned out tower block this morning, Khan said the fire that is believed to have claimed at least 58 lives was a "preventable accident".



He said the community in north Kensington, west London, was "frustrated and, yes, angry".

"Angry not simply at the poor response in the days afterwards from the council and the government, but the years of neglect from the council and successive governments," the Labour mayor said.

"There is a feeling from the community that they've been treated badly because some of them are poor, some of them may come from deprived backgrounds, some of them may be asylum seekers and refugees."

