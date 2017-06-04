Members of the public are led away from the scene near London Bridge after last night's attack.

National campaigning for the general election is being suspended due to the terror attack in London Bridge on Saturday night in which six people were killed, and three suspects shot dead.

The Conservative party said national campaigning would be suspended, but canvassing by local candidates could still go ahead, and that a view would be taken later whether to resume. Theresa May had been due to attend a campaign event in south London on Sunday afternoon. The prime minister is expected to give a statement later this morning.

The Scottish National Party and Labour also followed also confirmed they were suspending their national campaigns.



“We are all shocked and horrified by the brutal attacks in London. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have died and the many who have been injured. Today, we will all grieve for their loss," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their bravery and professionalism in acting to save lives and deal with these appalling acts of terrorism, as well as NHS staff and members of the public who sought to protect others.

“The Labour party will be suspending national campaigning until this evening, after consultations with other parties, as a mark of respect for those who have died and suffered injury.

“Those who wish to harm our people, divide our communities and attack our democracy will not succeed. We will stand together to defend our common values of solidarity, humanity and justice, and will not allow terrorists to derail our democratic process.”

An SNP spokesperson said: "All of our thoughts are with those affected by the dreadful events in London. Out of respect the SNP has suspended national campaigning this morning. Appropriate local campaigning will continue and our activities will be kept under review during the course of the day.

"Respect for those who have lost their lives must be our priority. However, it is also important - especially so close to an election - that the terrorists do not succeed in their attempts to undermine our democracy."

This is the second time in as many weeks the general election campaign has been suspended, after parties paused campaigning after the Manchester Arena bombing.

BBC1's flagship Sunday morning politics show was also taken off air, for rolling news coverage of the attack, but ITV's Peston On Sunday show is going ahead as planned.