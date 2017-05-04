Get Our App!
election2017
Politics

People Love How Ed Miliband’s Twitter Sassiness Is Off The Charts Right Now

“Where was shady, sassy bitch Ed when we needed you?!”

Matthew Champion
Matthew Champion
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Since standing down as Labour leader after the last general election, Ed Miliband’s Twitter game has generally been on fire.



Matt Crossick / Empics Entertainment

He’s taken aim at the government…



Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

Piers Morgan…



Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

James Blunt…



Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

George Osborne…

Climate-change deniers…



Ed Miliband / Twitter

Donald Trump…



Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

And even himself.

Walk onto holborn tube escalator. Man shouts ' oh my god it's Nick Clegg'... Hmmm not exactly

— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband)

But since the snap election was called, his Twitter sassiness has been off the chart.

A recurring theme has been ripping into the Tories for adopting policies that seem remarkably similar to sections of the 2015 Labour manifesto.



Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband



Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband



Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

He’s not shied away calling out former political foes.



Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband



Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

In recent days he’s added puns (and gardening) to his repertoire.



Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

But by far the most appreciated sass is a tweet he sent directly to the prime minister after she was photographed eating chips during a campaign stop in Cornwall.



Dylan Martinez / PA Wire/PA Images

(Ed Miliband, you may remember, was once photographed eating a bacon sandwich.)



Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

People are really here for the Mili-burns.

Ed! Where was shady, sassy bitch Ed when we needed you 2010-15?! https://t.co/jK62ZsmHLS

— (((Deb Rag))) (@ohnemit)

I am currently living for sassy Ed Miliband. https://t.co/GzFjPWt2z2

— Luella de Vil (@misslucyp)

I LOVE sassy Ed Miliband. All tea, all shade. https://t.co/vP6eZx9FYt

— Amber Pouliot (@AmberTPouliot)

I honestly think @Ed_Miliband is going to get me through this Election campaign with his sassy tweets 😎

— Laura 🐙 (@Wizard_of_loz)

And asking why this sass wasn’t present in the last election.

@Ed_Miliband Can you travel back in time to the 2015 election and replace the nice chap Ed Miliband with this new,… https://t.co/ru0YP4zJlg

— Michael Convery (@Mike_Convery)

Why wasn't @Ed_Miliband this sassy when he was leader? If he had have been he'd now be PM & we'd all be living in t… https://t.co/IE1HGa4Uah

— Ravi Subramanian (@RaviSubbie)

Cause of death: sassy Ed Miliband

— yourturnHeather (@yourturnheather)

🔥



BBC


Matthew Champion is a weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Matthew Champion at matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.
