Politics

People Love How Ed Miliband's Twitter Sassiness Is Off The Charts Right Now

"Where was shady, sassy bitch Ed when we needed you?!"

Posted on
Matthew Champion
Matthew Champion
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Since standing down as Labour leader after the last general election, Ed Miliband's Twitter game has generally been on fire.

Matt Crossick / Empics Entertainment

He's taken aim at the government...

Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

Piers Morgan...

Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

James Blunt...

Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

George Osborne...

Breaking: I will shortly be announced as editor of Heat magazine....
Ed Miliband @Ed_Miliband

Breaking: I will shortly be announced as editor of Heat magazine....

Reply Retweet Favorite

Climate change deniers...

Ed Miliband / Twitter

Donald Trump...

Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

And even himself.

Walk onto holborn tube escalator. Man shouts ' oh my god it's Nick Clegg'... Hmmm not exactly
Ed Miliband @Ed_Miliband

Walk onto holborn tube escalator. Man shouts ' oh my god it's Nick Clegg'... Hmmm not exactly

Reply Retweet Favorite

But since the snap election was called, his Twitter sassiness has been off the chart.

A recurring theme has been ripping into the Tories for adopting policies that seem remarkably similar to sections of the 2015 Labour manifesto.

Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband
Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband
Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

He's not shied away calling out former political foes.

Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband
Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

In recent days he's added puns (and gardening) to his repertoire.

Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

But by far the most appreciated sass is a tweet he sent directly to the prime minister, after she was photographed eating chips during a campaign stop in Cornwall.

Dylan Martinez / PA Wire/PA Images

(Ed Miliband you may remember was once photographed eating a bacon sandwich.)

Ed Miliband / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Ed_Miliband

People are really here for the Mili-burns.

Ed! Where was shady, sassy bitch Ed when we needed you 2010-15?! https://t.co/jK62ZsmHLS
(((Deb Rag))) @ohnemit

Ed! Where was shady, sassy bitch Ed when we needed you 2010-15?! https://t.co/jK62ZsmHLS

Reply Retweet Favorite
I am currently living for sassy Ed Miliband. https://t.co/GzFjPWt2z2
Luella de Vil @misslucyp

I am currently living for sassy Ed Miliband. https://t.co/GzFjPWt2z2

Reply Retweet Favorite
I LOVE sassy Ed Miliband. All tea, all shade. https://t.co/vP6eZx9FYt
Amber Pouliot @AmberTPouliot

I LOVE sassy Ed Miliband. All tea, all shade. https://t.co/vP6eZx9FYt

Reply Retweet Favorite
I honestly think @Ed_Miliband is going to get me through this Election campaign with his sassy tweets 😎
Laura 🐙 @Wizard_of_loz

I honestly think @Ed_Miliband is going to get me through this Election campaign with his sassy tweets 😎

Reply Retweet Favorite

And asking why this sass wasn't present in the last election.

@Ed_Miliband Can you travel back in time to the 2015 election and replace the nice chap Ed Miliband with this new,… https://t.co/ru0YP4zJlg
Michael Convery @Mike_Convery

@Ed_Miliband Can you travel back in time to the 2015 election and replace the nice chap Ed Miliband with this new,… https://t.co/ru0YP4zJlg

Reply Retweet Favorite
Why wasn't @Ed_Miliband this sassy when he was leader? If he had have been he'd now be PM & we'd all be living in t… https://t.co/IE1HGa4Uah
Ravi Subramanian @RaviSubbie

Why wasn't @Ed_Miliband this sassy when he was leader? If he had have been he'd now be PM & we'd all be living in t… https://t.co/IE1HGa4Uah

Reply Retweet Favorite
Cause of death: sassy Ed Miliband
yourturnHeather @yourturnheather

Cause of death: sassy Ed Miliband

Reply Retweet Favorite

🔥

BBC


Matthew Champion is a weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Matthew Champion at matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

