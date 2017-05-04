People Love How Ed Miliband's Twitter Sassiness Is Off The Charts Right Now

"Where was shady, sassy bitch Ed when we needed you?!"

Since standing down as Labour leader after the last general election, Ed Miliband's Twitter game has generally been on fire.

He's taken aim at the government...

Piers Morgan...

James Blunt...

George Osborne...

Breaking: I will shortly be announced as editor of Heat magazine....

Climate change deniers...

Donald Trump...

And even himself.

Walk onto holborn tube escalator. Man shouts ' oh my god it's Nick Clegg'... Hmmm not exactly

But since the snap election was called, his Twitter sassiness has been off the chart. A recurring theme has been ripping into the Tories for adopting policies that seem remarkably similar to sections of the 2015 Labour manifesto.

He's not shied away calling out former political foes.

In recent days he's added puns (and gardening) to his repertoire.

But by far the most appreciated sass is a tweet he sent directly to the prime minister, after she was photographed eating chips during a campaign stop in Cornwall.

(Ed Miliband you may remember was once photographed eating a bacon sandwich.)

People are really here for the Mili-burns.

Ed! Where was shady, sassy bitch Ed when we needed you 2010-15?! https://t.co/jK62ZsmHLS

I am currently living for sassy Ed Miliband. https://t.co/GzFjPWt2z2

I LOVE sassy Ed Miliband. All tea, all shade. https://t.co/vP6eZx9FYt

I honestly think @Ed_Miliband is going to get me through this Election campaign with his sassy tweets 😎

And asking why this sass wasn't present in the last election.

@Ed_Miliband Can you travel back in time to the 2015 election and replace the nice chap Ed Miliband with this new,… https://t.co/ru0YP4zJlg

Why wasn't @Ed_Miliband this sassy when he was leader? If he had have been he'd now be PM & we'd all be living in t… https://t.co/IE1HGa4Uah

Cause of death: sassy Ed Miliband



