Labour Just Accused Theresa May Of "Squatting" In Downing Street

Labour on Sunday accused Theresa May of "squatting" in Number 10 Downing Street and reiterated it was ready to form a minority government of its own.



Leader Jeremy Corbyn said he still believes he could be prime minister, while his shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said the party would "love the opportunity to serve".

When asked whether he could find his way into Downing Street despite winning fewer votes and seats than the Tories, Corbyn told the Sunday Mirror: “This is still on. Absolutely.”

May is clinging on to power after losing her party's majority in parliament in the snap election she called for the sole purpose of trying to increase her support.

Talks with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will continue next week in the hope of establishing a confidence and supply deal that would effectively give May a wafer-thin majority.

Appearing on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, Thornberry said: “We’ve got Theresa May squatting in Downing Street, we’ve got a full rebellion going on in the Conservative party, we’ve got no idea as to what’s going to be in this Queen’s Speech."