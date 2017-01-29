Jeremy Corbyn Says Donald Trump Should Not Be Invited To The UK Until His Refugee Ban Is Lifted

Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images ID: 10418917

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has suggested that Donald Trump’s planned state visit to the UK this summer should not go ahead until his administration’s ban on refugees is lifted.



An executive order signed by the US president on Friday has halted visas being issued to people from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen for 90 days, suspended the US refugee programme for 120 days, and blocked Syrian refugees from arriving indefinitely.

The order was signed hours after Theresa May held talks with Trump in Washington, where it was announced Buckingham Palace had invited the president to the UK for a state visit later this year.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Corbyn said: “Donald Trump should not be welcomed to Britain while he abuses our shared values with his shameful Muslim ban and attacks on refugees’ and women’s rights.

“Theresa May would be failing the British people if she does not postpone the state visit and condemn Trump’s actions in the clearest terms. That’s what Britain expects and deserves.”

Corbyn, speaking to ITV’s Peston on Sunday programme, said Trump had to be “challenged” on the executive order: “I’m not happy with him coming here until that ban is lifted.”

.@jeremycorbyn comes out strongly against the state visit organised for @realDonaldTrump #Peston — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) ID: 10418888

“It’s slightly odd he should be invited so quickly particularly in view of the statements that he’s made. I suspect his visit is something that might find its way into the long grass,” Corbyn continued.

“I think we need to find out exactly what his intentions are in the long run, and how much the US parliamentary system [sic] is actually going to protect fundamentals of rights and freedoms and laws. And is it really right to endorse somebody who has used this awful misogynist language throughout the election campaign, awful attacks on Muslims, and then of course this absurd idea of building a wall between themselves and their nearest neighbour.”

Pool / Getty Images ID: 10418920

Speaking to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron also said that the state visit invitation should be rescinded.



“It should be withdrawn, it should never have been made in the first place. That’s not to say we are wrong to go to talk to Donald Trump. I’ve often said in international relations if you only spend time with the people you share values with you will be very lonely and achieve very little,” Farron said.

“What I am opposed to is Theresa May, when she should have gone over to the States to defend our corner and stand up to Donald Trump, she’s gone over there and held his hand and to be seen now to offer him a royal audience in the United Kingdom.”

Tory MP Sarah Wollaston is among those calling for the scope of Trump’s planned state visit to be limited, in a series of tweets in which she called the US president a “sickening piece of work”.

1. On his forthcoming State visit I don't think Trump should be invited to address both Houses of Parliament from Westminster Hall — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) ID: 10418903

2. Westminster Hall has great significance & should be reserved for leaders who have made an outstanding positive difference in the world — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) ID: 10418904

3. That doesn't include Mr Trump. — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) ID: 10418906

Meanwhile, a petition has been launched on the UK parliament website calling on Trump’s planned state visit to be called off.