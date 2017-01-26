Human Rights Groups Are Demanding Theresa May Calls Out Donald Trump For Saying Torture Works

Martin H. Simon / Getty Images ID: 10402412

Theresa May is under intense pressure to challenge Donald Trump over his condoning torture when she visits him this week.



In an interview with ABC News last night, the US president said that he “absolutely” believed waterboarding worked, and that the US had to “fight fire with fire”.

Human rights groups said May had to make it clear to the new US administration that the UK would play no part in revived torture programmes, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said British values had to come before any special relationship with the US.

. @theresa_may when you meet @realDonaldTrump, you must put our values, not America first. Say no to Waterboarding. It's torture — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn)

Waterboarding, which causes the interrogation subject to experience the sensation of drowning, is widely regarded as a form of torture.



The practice was employed on detainees at Guantanamo Bay under the Bush administration, but it was banned by Barack Obama shortly after he took office in 2009.

Protesters stage a mock waterboarding in Washington DC in 2007.

During the US election campaign, Trump repeatedly said he would bring back waterboarding of terror suspects, and confirmed last night he still holds that view.



Trump told ABC News senior intelligence officials had told him that torture “absolutely” works.



“I don’t want people to chop off the citizens or anybody’s heads in the Middle East. OK? Because they’re Christian or Muslim or anything else. I don’t want – look, you are old enough to have seen a time that was much different. You never saw heads chopped off until a few years ago,” the president said.

“I want to do everything within the bounds of what you’re allowed to do legally. But do I feel it works? Absolutely I feel it works. Have I spoken to people at the top levels and people that have seen it work? I haven’t seen it work. But I think it works. Have I spoken to people that feel strongly about it? Absolutely.”



Katie Taylor, deputy director at international human rights organisation Reprieve, said the use of torture by the US, with the help of allies including the UK, was a “shameful chapter” in Britain’s recent history.



“Ministers have pointed to the UK’s policy against torture – but the reality is that this policy is riddled with loopholes and lacks any independent oversight,” she said.

“Theresa May must make clear to President Trump that the UK will play no part in a revived torture programme – and she must strengthen the government’s torture policy to guard against the mistakes of the past.”

Theresa May is travelling to the US to meet Donald Trump today.

Amnesty International UK director Kate Allen said it was “extremely disturbing” to hear a US president say he believes torture works.

“Apart from the absolute horror of half-drowning terrified people who may have been subjected to a whole range of other abuse, there’s no evidence that torture is in any way effective. Quite the opposite – people will say anything to make the pain stop,” Allen said.



“During her meeting in Washington, Theresa May mustn’t flinch from telling the president some basic truths about the complete unacceptability of authorising a return to the use of waterboarding and other torture, or indeed of keeping Guantánamo open.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, before Trump’s ABC News interview, May made it clear the UK did not sanction torture, but did not condemn Trump for advocating its use.

“President Trump has repeatedly said that he will bring back torture as an instrument of policy,” Tory MP Andrew Tyrie said. “When she sees him on Friday, will the prime minister make clear that in no circumstances will she permit Britain to be dragged into facilitating that torture, as we were after 11 September?”

May replied: “I can assure my honourable friend that we have a very clear position on torture. We do not sanction torture, we do not get involved with that and that will continue to be our position.”