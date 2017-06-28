Here's How People Are Paying Tribute To Paddington Bear Author Michael Bond

"Marmalade sandwiches for me this lunchtime. It's what Paddington would have wanted."

On Wednesday it was announced that author Michael Bond had died aged 91.

It is with much sadness that we confirm the death of beloved author and creator of Paddington Bear, Michael Bond CB… https://t.co/DhxOVxxkE9

Described as a "giant" of children's literature, Bond published more than 200 books for kids over a career spanning almost 60 years. He is most fondly remembered for creating the character of Paddington Bear. A Bear Called Paddington, the first Paddington story, was published in 1958, and since then more than 35 million books about a bear from Peru who loved marmalade have been sold, with the series also inspiring toys, TV programmes and, recently, live-action movies.

Bond's publisher said he died in his sleep at home after a short illness. He had kept on writing, with his most recent Paddington story – Paddington's Finest Hour – published in April.

When the news of his death was announced people began paying tribute to Bond, and thanking him for the Paddington stories they enjoyed as children.

Today is a very sad day. Michael Bond CBE will be missed by many.

Thanks Mr. Bond. @paddingtonbear

We're so, so sorry to hear that Michael Bond has died. What a legacy he has left behind. Thank you for everything,… https://t.co/C4r0kafQg9

Lots of people said they would eat marmalade sandwiches – Paddington's favourite – in Bond's honour.

Getting marmalade everywhere in honour of Michael Bond #ripMichaelBond

@callytaylor I think a marmalade sandwich will need to be eaten in his honour just like #PaddingtonBear

@SkyNewsBreak RIP Michael Bond - creator of Paddington Bear, marmalade sarnies for tea methinks!

What a loss...will have to have a marmalade sandwich to cheer myself up #Paddington https://t.co/KPwV8abOwx

Many pointed to the fact that Bond had created a beloved character who was a refugee, arriving in London from Peru without a home and just a tag saying "Please look after this bear. Thank you."

Paddington Bear is a brilliant story about an immigrant trying to find a new home in a strange country. RIP Michael Bond you fantastic human

MIchael Bond created Paddington, a refugee from a distant land who became a symbol of all that's best about London.… https://t.co/TJ9M7UMPQA

Very sad news. Paddington is a marvellous creation, both quintessentially English and yet also a refugee. https://t.co/luAQMjSmD8

Bond himself said Paddington was partly inspired by seeing evacuee children during the second world war. "They all had a label round their neck with their name and address on and a little case or package containing all their treasured possessions. So Paddington, in a sense, was a refugee, and I do think that there’s no sadder sight than refugees," he said in 2014. Stephen Fry and David Walliams were among the famous faces paying tribute to Bond.

So sorry to hear that Michael Bond has departed. He was as kindly, dignified, charming & lovable as the immortal Paddington Bear he gave us

I had the great pleasure of spending time with #MichaelBond A dazzling wit & perfect gentleman. On meeting him I realised he was #Paddington

Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher at HarperCollins Children’s Books, said: “I feel privileged to have been Michael Bond’s publisher – he was a true gentleman, a bon viveur, the most entertaining company and the most enchanting of writers. He will be forever remembered for his creation of the iconic Paddington, with his duffle coat and wellington boots, which touched my own heart as a child and will live on in the hearts of future generations. My thoughts and love are with his wife, Sue and his children Karen and Anthony.” Bond's daughter, Karen Jankel, told The Guardian: “The whole world is lucky to have had him … Paddington himself is so real to all of us, he’s still a part of our family and we’re very lucky.”

Very sad to hear about Michael Bond. Let's raise a glass (and a marmalade sandwich) to him.





