A Soccer Team Owner Marched On To The Field With A Gun When A Goal Was Disallowed

An entire European soccer league has been indefinitely suspended after the president of a club marched on to the field with a gun.

Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis walked on to the pitch while wearing what appeared to be a gun in a hip holster when his PAOK Salonika side had a late goal disallowed for offside on Sunday evening.

His own bodyguards pulled him back but players from the opposition team, AEK Athens, left the field and did not return.

The Greek Super League was suspended on Monday following talks involving the country's prime minister.

"It won’t start again unless there is a clear framework, agreed by all, to move forward with conditions and rules,” Greece's deputy culture and sports minister Georgios Vassiliadis said according to Reuters.

