Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Politics

George Osborne Says Theresa May Is A "Dead Woman Walking"

"It's just how long she's going to remain on death row," the former chancellor told the BBC.

Posted on
Matthew Champion
Matthew Champion
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Victoria Jones / PA Wire/PA Images

Former chancellor George Osborne has said it is only a matter of time until Theresa May steps down as prime minister, describing her as a "dead woman walking".

Osborne, who was sacked by May last year and decided to stand down as an MP at the election to focus on his other jobs, said it was a question of "how long she's going to remain on death row".

"We could easily get to the middle of next week and it all collapses for her," he told BBC1's Andrew Marr Show.

George Osborne says Theresa May is a
BBC News (UK) @BBCNews

George Osborne says Theresa May is a "dead woman walking" — and it's just a question of when she will go… https://t.co/XIgeGL7vKq

Reply Retweet Favorite

May is clinging on to power after the snap election she called resulted in her losing the Conservative party's overall majority in parliament.

Talks are ongoing with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) for a confidence and supply agreement that would see the Northern Irish party's back the minority Tory government on key votes.

With pressure growing on May, on Saturday night, foreign secretary Boris Johnson described reports in the Mail on Sunday he was planning to oust May as "tripe".

Osborne, who became the editor of London's Evening Standard newspaper earlier this year, was equally dismissive, saying his former parliamentary colleague was "in a permanent leadership campaign".

The former chancellor was asked by Marr what May told him when she sacked him last year. "She said I needed to get to know my party better," Osborne replied, shrugging.

Strange bedfellows! In the Green Room of the #Marr show.
Toby Young @toadmeister

Strange bedfellows! In the Green Room of the #Marr show.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Defence secretary Michael Fallon, appearing on the same programme, commented: "I think George Osborne is enjoying his role as a commentator rather than a player on the pitch."

Pray One Day You Enjoy Something As Much As George Osborne Enjoyed This Election

https://www.buzzfeed.com/tomchivers/pray-one-day-you-enjoy-something-as-much-as-george-osborne?utm_term=.yl9k2lQaZA#.yqQmn1dENb






Matthew Champion is a weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Matthew Champion at matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Ukpolitics