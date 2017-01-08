Donald Trump Says He Is "Very Much" Looking Forward To Meeting Theresa May

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images ID: 10284714

US president-elect Donald Trump has confirmed he will host prime minister Theresa May in Washington DC in the spring, although no firm date has been announced.



In a tweet sent late yesterday evening (US eastern time), Trump said he was “very much” looking forward to meeting May, describing the UK as a “longtime US ally”, and “very special”.

I look very much forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in the Spring. Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) ID: 10284707

Last month May’s senior advisers Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy travelled to the US to meet members of Trump’s transition team, after a relatively rocky start to the relationship between the president-elect and the PM.

“The prime minister suggested it would be a good idea for key staff from both teams to meet,” Downing Street said this week. “President-elect Trump agreed this would be useful.”



May was critical of Trump during his presidential campaign, describing his proposed ban on Muslims entering the US as “divisive, unhelpful and wrong”.

The first UK political figure Trump met with after his election victory in November was Nigel Farage, with Trump going on to suggest the former UKIP leader would make a good ambassador to the US.

Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) ID: 10284712

However, Downing Street said there was no vacancy, and last week Farage was announced as the new host of a nightly programme on commercial radio station LBC.