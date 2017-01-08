Get Our News App
Politics

Donald Trump Says He Is "Very Much" Looking Forward To Meeting Theresa May

The US president-elect confirmed he would host May in Washington “in the spring”.

Matthew Champion
Matthew Champion
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

US president-elect Donald Trump has confirmed he will host prime minister Theresa May in Washington DC in the spring, although no firm date has been announced.

In a tweet sent late yesterday evening (US eastern time), Trump said he was “very much” looking forward to meeting May, describing the UK as a “longtime US ally”, and “very special”.

Last month May’s senior advisers Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy travelled to the US to meet members of Trump’s transition team, after a relatively rocky start to the relationship between the president-elect and the PM.

“The prime minister suggested it would be a good idea for key staff from both teams to meet,” Downing Street said this week. “President-elect Trump agreed this would be useful.”

May was critical of Trump during his presidential campaign, describing his proposed ban on Muslims entering the US as “divisive, unhelpful and wrong”.

The first UK political figure Trump met with after his election victory in November was Nigel Farage, with Trump going on to suggest the former UKIP leader would make a good ambassador to the US.

However, Downing Street said there was no vacancy, and last week Farage was announced as the new host of a nightly programme on commercial radio station LBC.

Matthew Champion is a weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Matthew Champion at matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.
This Security Guard Escaped One Bombing, Only To Die In Nightclub Massacre

by Borzou Daragahi

