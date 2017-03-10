A British Court Just Explained How Twitter Works And It’s Everything

Jack Monroe Nick Ansell / PA Wire/PA Images ID: 10679055

On Friday the High Court in London awarded £24,000 in damages to food blogger Jack Monroe after she sued Katie Hopkins, a former contestant on The Apprentice who now writes for the Daily Mail, for libel.



The case centred on two tweets sent by Hopkins that implied Monroe had defaced a war memorial, and legal experts say the judgment now forms the leading case in English law on Twitter and libel.



In his 28-page ruling, the judge in the case, Mr Justice Warby, explained that although Twitter was “widely used and very well known”, it was a “relatively new medium, and not every knows all the details of how it works”. So as an appendix to the judgment, he attached a 26-point “How Twitter Works” guide that had been agreed by the two parties.

— Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) ID: 10679839

So here is the definitive, judicially endorsed description of Twitter.



The guide starts off with the basics.

ID: 10678947

But then starts to get weird. Who is @Person?

ID: 10678951

@Person is apparently someone with friends called @A, @B, and @C.

ID: 10678983

@Person is not on Twitter “all of the time”.

ID: 10678993

Another person (not to be confused with @Person) is introduced, called @3rdParty.

ID: 10678998

They like to do things called “engagements”.

ID: 10679004

At this point other people called @Other and @Stranger get dragged into proceedings.

ID: 10679015

It turns out @Other might be a professional footballer.

ID: 10679024

@Person, @3rdParty, and @Stranger all do some stuff together.

ID: 10679034

And then out of nowhere, @Troll turns up.

ID: 10679037

And that’s the story of how one of the highest courts in England and Wales attempted to explain how Twitter works.

ID: 10679042

Case closed.

ID: 10679052



