Cyril Ramaphosa Just Became The New President Of South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa has been declared the new president of South Africa, a day after Jacob Zuma resigned.



He became president after he was the only individual to be nominated in the South African parliament, where his African National Congress (ANC) party has a large majority.

Addressing MPs, the 65-year-old said being named president was a "truly humbling occasion".

"To bring about change is what has put many of us here in this House, and our intent is to continue, indeed to improve the lives of our people," Ramaphosa said. "Thank you all for this great opportunity that I've been given, and I will try to work very hard not to disappoint the people of South Africa."

Ramaphosa, a trade union leader turned wealthy businessman who had been Zuma's deputy since 2016, was in December elected to replace Zuma as the president of the ANC, which has been the ruling party of South Africa since 1994.

In the transition to majority rule in the early 1990s, Ramaphosa was Nelson Mandela's chief negotiator.