These Pictures Give A Glimpse Of What It's Like Inside The Chinese City On Lockdown That's At The Center Of The Coronavirus Outbreak

The Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people went into lockdown Thursday, with public transport closed, outbound flights suspended, and some roads out of the city blocked.

The 11 million people who live in Wuhan, in central China, are now effectively unable to leave. Chinese officials say there are more than 600 cases of the virus, which has infected travelers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the US.

On Thursday it was announced that a second city, Huanggang, which is 45 miles from Wuhan and home to 7 million people, would go into lockdown at midnight.

The CDC says the virus causes fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, headaches and coughing. It has already been shown to spread from person to person.

The lockdowns in Wuhan and Huanggang come ahead of Lunar New Year, one of the busiest travel periods in China. These pictures from inside Wuhan give a glimpse of what the city is like during the transport lockdown.