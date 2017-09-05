Four British Soldiers Have Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Being Members Of A Banned Neo-Nazi Terror Group

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Four serving members of the British Army have been arrested under terrorism legislation for allegedly being members of a banned far-right group.



They are suspected of being members of National Action, a neo-Nazi organisation that was proscribed as a terror group last year.

“We can confirm that a number of serving members of the Army have been arrested under the Terrorism Act for being associated with a proscribed far right group," an Army spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the arrests were the result of a police operation supported by the Army. "This is now the subject of a civilian police investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further," they added.

West Midlands police said four men – a 22-year-old man from Birmingham; a 32-year-old man from Powys; a 24-year-old man from Ipswich; and a 24-year-old man from Northampton – had been arrested.

