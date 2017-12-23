Four meerkats are also missing, presumed dead, following the fire, and staff were treated for smoke inhalation.

London Zoo says it is devastated after an aardvark died in a fire that broke out early on Saturday morning.

Four meerkats are also missing following the fire that began in the zoo's Animal Adventure section, before spreading to a shop. The zoo said it is now presuming they have died as well.

The fire, which began at around 6am, is under control, but the zoo has been shut all day.

"Sadly our vets have confirmed the death of our nine-year-old aardvark, Misha. There are also four meerkats still unaccounted for, but we are now presuming these have also died," a zoo statement said. "All other animals in the vicinity are being monitored closely by our vets, but early signs suggest they have not been affected. We will continue to monitor them over the coming days. "We are all naturally devastated by this, but are immensely grateful to the fire brigade, who reacted quickly to the situation to bring the fire under control." More than 70 firefighters battled the blaze at its height, after zookeepers and staff, many of whom live on site, rushed to the scene to help move animals away.

The London Ambulance Service said it treated eight people at the scene, six for smoke inhalation and two for minor injuries. One of those treated was taken to hospital.



Animal Adventure includes a petting zoo area, and in an initial statement London Zoo said an aardvark was unaccounted for. Later the zoo confirmed that Misha had died in the fire, and four meerkats were unaccounted for. The zoo's director general Dominic Jermey said staff were "completely devastated on a personal level" for the loss of Misha, a "very popular animal with us, with everyone who loves London Zoo".

It's Misha's 7th birthday today and she's been celebrating with her bestie Kiyo (yes that's food on their snouts)

He said that the emotional impact of the fire upon staff was "just enormous", adding that it was thought all other animals in the zoo were OK. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

London Fire Brigade's David George said that when crews arrived they were faced with a "very well developed fire".



"They worked incredibly hard in arduous conditions to bring it under control as quickly as possible and to stop it from spreading to neighbouring animal enclosures," he said. "Crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning damping down any remaining pockets of fire."

In its statement, London Zoo said the zoo would reopen on Christmas Eve. "It’s too soon to speculate on the cause of the fire but we will be working very closely with fire investigators over the coming days and weeks to ascertain the cause."



