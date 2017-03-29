Amber Rudd Says If The UK Left Europol "We Would Take Our Information"

Home secretary Amber Rudd has said that if the UK left the EU's policing agency it would take its anti-crime information with it.



In an interview with Sky News, Rudd said that while it was likely Britain would leave Europol as part of Brexit, the government's aim was to leave security arrangements as they are as much as possible.

But she warned: "If you look at something like Europol, we are the largest contributor to Europol, so if we left we Europol then we would take our information, this is in the legislation, with us.

"The fact is the European partners want us to keep our information in there because we keep other European countries safe as well."

Rudd added: "This isn’t a huge contentious issue."