J.K. Rowling Has Urged People Not To Buy A Rare "Harry Potter" Prequel Stolen In A Break-In

The story was auctioned for charity in 2008.

J.K. Rowling has joined a police appeal to help find a rare Harry Potter prequel she wrote that was stolen during a burglary in Birmingham.



The story was handwritten by Rowling on both sides of an A5 postcard for an auction in 2008, raising £25,000 for charities that support reading.

The prequel, set years before Harry's birth, is about James Potter and Sirus Black escaping from Muggle police officers on broomsticks after a motorcycle chase.

Rowling joined police in urging people not to buy the manuscript if they're offered it.