A Man Says He Woke Up When He Was A Teenager To Find Kevin Spacey Lying On Top Of Him

The man, who is remaining anonymous but says he’s a senior figure in the entertainment industry, said he was coming forward after Spacey apologised to actor Anthony Rapp for claims of “inappropriate behaviour”.

A man has come forward to say he woke up to find Kevin Spacey lying on top of him when he was a teenager in the 1980s.

The man, who is remaining anonymous but described himself as in “position of responsibility and authority in the industry”, told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme he was left “traumatised” by the experience after being invited as a 17-year-old to spend the weekend with Spacey at his home in New York. BuzzFeed News has contacted Spacey for comment. The man said he had decided to speak out about the incident following Spacey’s apology for any “inappropriate behaviour” after actor Anthony Rapp claimed the Hollywood star had made a sexual advance towards him when Rapp was aged just 14.

The man, referred to by Victoria Derbyshire as "John", said he met Spacey in 1984 at a summer theatre when he was 16. They exchanged letters and the following year Spacey, then an up-and-coming Broadway actor, invited him to New York, where he gave him a tour of the city, took him out for dinner, and introduced him to his famous friends.

John said Spacey seemed “charming and brotherly” but later became affectionate “in a way I certainly wasn’t interested in”, including putting his hand on his thigh, his arm around his shoulder, and rubbing his arm. At Spacey’s home, John said Spacey asked him to share his bed, but John insisted on sleeping on the sofa “I was up most of the night, as we went to sleep he was sobbing from his bed, which I knew enough to know was likely meant to get me to respond in some way, which I didn’t, I just tried to make it through the evening,” John said. John said he woke up in the morning to find Spacey’s “head was on my stomach, and his arms were wrapped around my torso”. John said he was fully-clothed, and Spacey was in his underwear.

John said he did not believe anything sexual took place, but he was left feeling “uncomfortable at best, traumatised at worst”.

He said he spent a second day in New York with Spacey that day, but when they were back at his flat the actor became affectionate again.

"I burst into tears because I couldn't articulate any more what was happening to me," he said. "I was scared. To his credit, he backed off and we went to sleep." Rapp told BuzzFeed News that Spacey picked him up and laid down on top of him at his flat in 1986, and John said reading about the actor’s similar experience had encouraged him to speak out. "It seems he was grooming me,” John said. “For me, I never let on that that's what I was interested in. I never discussed it, nor did I want it.” He added: "He was either very stupid or predatory – or maybe a little of both." Responding to Rapp’s interview this week, Spacey said he was “beyond horrified” by the claims, and said he did not remember the incident. The two-time Oscar winner has been criticised for also announcing he is gay in his apology to Rapp. Following Rapp’s interview, Netflix suspended production on House of Cards, which stars Spacey, while the Old Vic, the London theatre where Spacey was artistic director from 2004-2015, said it is “deeply dismayed” by the allegations, and has set up a confidential process through which people can contact them.