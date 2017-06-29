A Man Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Falsely Claiming To Have Lost Family Members In Grenfell Tower

A man has been arrested for allegedly falsely claiming his wife and son died in the Grenfell Tower fire.



The Metropolitan police said the 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after allegedly trying to claim financial support and housing.

A police statement said the man was assigned family liaison officers after coming forward to claim he was a Grenfell Tower resident in the immediate aftermath of the fire.

But when apparent inconsistencies appeared in the man's story, residents told police that the man did not live in the tower.

Police believe the man was actually living in Bromley, southeast London, and does not have a wife or child.

"The distress and suffering caused to so many families and loved ones that night is harrowing," said Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack.



"That night people lost their homes, all their possessions and tragically their families and loved ones. The focus of all of us should be on supporting victims and families, recovering loved ones from Grenfell Tower and investigating the fire."

She added: "I have made it clear that we are not interested in investigating things such as sub-letting or immigration matters as I want their help – and do not want there to be any hidden victims of this tragedy.

"However, we will robustly investigate any information about anyone who seeks to capitalise on the suffering of so many."