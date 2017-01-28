David Jones / PA Archive/PA Images ID: 10417432

A British MP has said he is currently banned from traveling to the US because of Donald Trump’s executive order on visas and admitting refugees.



Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon, said he had been told that because he was born in Iraq, the order banning migrants and visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries applied to him as well.

Zahawai said it was a “sad, sad day to feel like a second class citizen. Sad day for the USA!”

“I’m a British citizen and so proud to have been welcomed to this country. Sad to hear I’ll be banned from the USA based on my country of birth,” he added.



According to a statement from the US State Department seen by the Wall Street Journal, Trump’s 90-day ban on issuing visas to people from seven countries – Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen – also applies to dual nationals from any of those countries, even if they hold other passports.



Prime minister Theresa May has so far refused to criticise Trump’s executive order, saying US immigration policies were for the US to decide, but there are signs of a growing backlash in her own party against this stance.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it could not comment on whether British dual-nationals were affected by the executive order.

