Get Our News App
You’ll Only Pass This Quiz If You’re Over 30 Years…
There’s Something Very Weird Happening Inside…
An Artist "Fixed” The Emma Watson Belle Doll And…
Kesha Made A Surprise Cameo In A Sundance Movie…
Natalie Portman Stuns In "Vanity Fair"
Can You Actually Get More Than 7/10 On This…
Are You More Like Pain Or Panic From "Hercules"?
18 Fuckboys Who Completely Failed At Being Fuckboys
Politics

A British MP Says He Is Now Banned From The US Because He Was Born In Iraq

“I’m a British citizen and so proud to have been welcomed to this country. Sad to hear I’ll be banned from the USA based on my country of birth,” Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi said.

Matthew Champion
Matthew Champion
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

David Jones / PA Archive/PA Images

A British MP has said he is currently banned from traveling to the US because of Donald Trump’s executive order on visas and admitting refugees.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon, said he had been told that because he was born in Iraq, the order banning migrants and visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries applied to him as well.

View this image ›

Nadhim Zahawi / Twitter / Via Twitter: @nadhimzahawi

View this image ›

Nadhim Zahawi / Twitter / Via Twitter: @nadhimzahawi

Zahawai said it was a “sad, sad day to feel like a second class citizen. Sad day for the USA!”

“I’m a British citizen and so proud to have been welcomed to this country. Sad to hear I’ll be banned from the USA based on my country of birth,” he added.

According to a statement from the US State Department seen by the Wall Street Journal, Trump’s 90-day ban on issuing visas to people from seven countries – Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen – also applies to dual nationals from any of those countries, even if they hold other passports.

Prime minister Theresa May has so far refused to criticise Trump’s executive order, saying US immigration policies were for the US to decide, but there are signs of a growing backlash in her own party against this stance.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it could not comment on whether British dual-nationals were affected by the executive order.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Matthew Champion is a weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Matthew Champion at matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
Theresa May's Brexit Plan Will Leave Britain Subject To Secret Global Trade Courts

by James Ball

Connect With Ukpolitics
More News
More News
Now Buzzing