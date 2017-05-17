Live Updates: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Google IO 2017

Welcome to Google IO

Google I/O 2017 is being held at Shoreline Amphitheater again this year — a Mountain View, California, concert venue with a capacity of 22,500 that's adjacent to its main campus. There likely will not be anywhere close to that number of people here attending today (last year there were about 7,000 attendees) but if last year is any guide, Google will use the venue's open air setting for a carnival-like collection of walk-through exhibits, showcasing everything it rolls out today. The keynote address begins at10:00 am PT. We'll be bringing you updates throughout the event.