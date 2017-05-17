Live Updates: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Google IO 2017

Welcome to Google IO
Google I/O 2017 is being held at Shoreline Amphitheater again this year — a Mountain View, California, concert venue with a capacity of 22,500 that's adjacent to its main campus. There likely will not be anywhere close to that number of people here attending today (last year there were about 7,000 attendees) but if last year is any guide, Google will use the venue's open air setting for a carnival-like collection of walk-through exhibits, showcasing everything it rolls out today. The keynote address begins at10:00 am PT. We'll be bringing you updates throughout the event.
Updates
Gmail Can Now Write Replies For You
Google is introducing a feature called Smart Replies to the Gmail app on Android and iOS that will suggest answers to some of your incoming emails. When you've selected a reply, you can send it immediately or edit it before sending. The feature makes use of Google's artificial intelligence software.
Google Home Gets Updates, Including Hands-Free Calling Update
Google Home — Google's Alexa-like standalone speaker with Google Assistant built in — is adding a bunch of new features and coming to Canada, France, Germany and Japan. It's already available in the US and UK.
Biggest news? It's getting a new hands-free calling feature that will let people make calls just by asking. Ask it to call a number or contact, and it will place a call to any phone number in the United States or Canada. Because it can recognize individual voices, it can call different people based on who is asking. "Since the assistant recognized my voice, we called my mom. If my wife had asked, we would've called her mom," said Google's Rishi Chandra.
It's also getting a proactive updates features, which will let it do things like alert you that it's time to leave for your next calendar appointment, or notify you that a flight has been delayed. There are also additional streaming services coming to Home. Spotify is adding its free service to Google Home, and it announced that Soundcloud and Deezer are on the way as well. Google will also add visual responses with Google Home - so you could ask Google for directions, and it will automatically notify your phone, whether it's Android or iOS and open Google Maps. Chromecast will get an update to show visual responses on your TV when you ask for help from Google home. You'll be able to ask, Google what's on Youtube, and it will show personalized responses right on your TV screen.
It was all pretty impressive, and really showcased how voice-as-interface seems inevitable in the next few years.
Google Assistant Gets Text Input Update — And It's Coming To The iPhone
Google Assistant is getting better — and coming to the iPhone. When using Assistant on phones, you'll be able to type queries, instead of just speaking them. Assistant will utilize Google Lens, a context-understanding camera feature that's capabilities were demonstrated by Google exec Scott Huffman, who showed Lens being pointed at a theatre marquee, understanding which band is playing, and offering options to hear music from the band, buy tickets and add the concert to a calendar. Google is also releasing an Assistant SDK, which should make Assistant available on all sorts of devices. Huffman showed lots of logos of companies in talks with Google about building in Assistant, including Sony, Panasonic, LG, and others.
Can't pick a place to eat?
Just point your camera at the restaurants you're debating, and Google Lens will help you decide.
Google Lens, A Camera That Understands The Real World
Google Lens is a new camera feature that you can use to make sense of the world around you. Lens uses computer vision technology, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave a few examples of what it's capable of: You can point Lens at a flower and it will tell you what type of flower it is, or you can point it at a restaurant on the street and it will show you its rating and other relevant information. You can point it at a Wi-Fi router's label that shows the network and password information, and it will connect you to the Wi-Fi network.
Google's Massive Scale
Google CEO Sundar Pichai ran through his product catalogue, delivering a tour de force update on the size of Google products, announcing that Android just passed 2 billion active devices. Here are some other numbers that describe Google's massive size, according to Pichai: Every day, users watch over 1 billion hours on YouTube, and they navigate over 1 billion kilometers on Google Maps. They upload 3 billion objects to Google Drive every week, and 1.2 billion photos to Google Photos daily. "It's a privilege to serve users at this scale," Pichai said.