    26 Things From Wayfair That'll Give Your New Apartment An Amazing Appearance

    Don't bring your old look into your new space — from fun furniture to dramatic decor, now is the time to do a household reset.

    Mary Ruehl
    by Mary Ruehl

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An accent chest with six *included* basket drawers so that every toy, tchotchke, and towel have a place and your home can be a clean and organized oasis. Well, at least it'll look that way.

    the chest in walnut
    Wayfair

    *And* it's solid wood!

    Promising review: "Sits perfectly at the end of my kitchen. The additional storage is perfect for all the attachments to my Kitchen Aid mixer and Cuisinart food processor. Plus just a bit of extra counter space, who can’t use that. Easy assembly too!" —Beth

    Price: $169.99+ (available in five colors)

    2. A beautiful ruffle accent shower curtain that is sure to be the main attraction in your bathroom. It will add texture and intrigue to a traditionally simple space.

    Wayfair, Iris/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful shower curtain, I bought the one in ivory, love the texture of it and the fact that it adds some unique flair and style to the bathroom." —Marie

    Price: $21.99+ (originally $69.99+; available in four colors)

    3. A rustic litter box enclosure only you and your cat will know isn't just an accent chest. Give 'em some privacy and add to your farmhouse chic decor with this piece.

    a cat exiting the enclosure in rustic bown being used as an accent table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "My kitties love this litter box cabinet. It is large enough to accommodate a large litter box and fits right in with my decor. It is not too heavy to move and was easy to put together. I would definitely buy again. I give it 5 stars." —Virginia

    Price: $72.99 (originally $75.99+; available in two colors)

    4. A classic dresser with six roomy drawers that will hold *all* of the clothes for many years to come. It is advertised for use in a child's room, but its array of colors and sophisticated style make it a perfect fit in any space.

    the six-drawer white dresser in baby&#x27;s bedroom
    Corrina/Wayfair

    This dresser meets all applicable federal safety and anti-tipping standards.

    Promising review: "I loved! Super easy to assemble, very cute and useful!" —Karen

    Price: $199.99+ (originally $279.99+; available in six colors)

    5. A mixed material flip-top bench with roomy hidden storage space so you can store your less-attractive supplies. It's also got one open rack so you can display your more desirable goods.

    the bench near an entryway
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "Fits nicely in our room and it’s very attractive!" —Christina

    "The shoe storage bench is perfect in my room. It is even better than I expected. Very sturdy. Great place to sit and put on your shoes!" —Susan

    Price: $109.99+ (originally $134+; available in two colors)

    6. A mid-century end table for when you just need *somewhere* to put your many remotes. Store your odds and ends in style with this timeless piece!

    the table in restoration gray between two armchairs
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this table! It’s beautiful!!!" —Vanessa

    Price: $225.99+ (available in two colors)

    7. A solid wood bed to make you feel like you're on a relaxing spa retreat. Minimalism meets durability meets charm with this one! Cucumber facial, anyone?

    a bedroom featuring the bed in use
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am so pleased with the quality and look of this bed. It is even better than I had hoped. I bought it for a small guest room, and it is perfect. It’s very solid and sturdy and has a nice rustic look about it. Well done!" —Sarah

    Price: $296.99+ (originally $339.99+; available in sizes Twin–King)

    8. An over-the-toilet cabinet because a small bathroom is no excuse for making guests stare at your toilet paper and Band-Aids. Hide unattractive essentials, and say hello to a tidy washroom.

    the cabinet in white semi gloss installed over a toilet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this bathroom storage!!!! My bathroom was dull until I got this beautiful piece to make the bathroom just right." —Gladys

    Price: $82.99+ (originally $119.99; available in two colors)

    9. A waterproof blanket because there's no need to change up the look of your furniture *just* to keep it clean. Add this throw on top of any existing couch and voila — your home is now pet-, spill-, and mess-proof.

    a dog on the blanket in cream over a couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is my second blanket.I had purchased one in pink. Love how soft and warm these are! Actually bought for my dogs, but we love it too!!" —Donna

    Price: $25.14+ (originally $39.99; available in four colors)

    10. A wall-mounted bubble tank for a unique piece of art. Your betta fish will be on full display and your floorspace will be reserved for statement furniture.

    Wayfair, Kiana/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Really an unusual item. Looks awesome on the wall. Great purchase!" —Mary

    Price: $28.99 (originally $50)

    11. A sophisticated sleeper sofa that has a hinged storage space under its chaise for blankets, towels, pillows, and anything else you want to keep close at hand. Also, it is *beautiful.*

    the sofa in light gray 100% polyester in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The most beautiful couch! I could not be happier." —Dominic

    Price: $725+ (originally $1,226+; available in three colors)

    12. A set of ClosetMaid drawers so helpful, it'll tidy up your bedroom but still allow you to see where things are. It can be used alone or stacked with the brand's other modular closet products.

    the white drawers in a bedroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Added a unit in each of my daughter’s closets for extra storage. Easy to assemble. Solid, sturdy product. Highly recommend." —Bethany

    Price: $127.46+ (available in four configurations)

    13. A freestanding magazine rack – it's the *perfect* height to cover up those power outlets that always seem to be in the worst places. It's also ideal for making your home look fancy!

    The gold, metal, handbag style rack holding magazines
    Wayfair

    Promising Review: "Very nice-looking. Looks more expensive." —Stephen

    Price: $38.99 (originally $59.99)

    14. A filing cabinet disguised as an actual piece of furniture because between WFH and utility bills, the papers are taking over. Finally do something with that death pile of documents and keep your apartment looking like a home.

    the cabinet in soft white storing files in a home
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just the file cabinet I was looking for. Can be used in any room." —Kristina

    Price: $286.99+ (originally $304.99; available in two colors)

    15. A sleek TV stand with two cabinets for your entertainment accessories. Your mass of cords will also be hidden from view thanks to a handy cable hole!

    the stand in caramel with a TV mounted above it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "A beautiful piece of furniture...we love it! Easily holds our large TV and a great storage place for games."Maria

    Price: $289.99+ (originally $635; available in two colors)

    16. A dining set that flawlessly combines form and function. With three adjustable shelves and a drop leaf panel, this piece can seamlessly transform into exactly the furniture that your apartment needs.

    the brown set in a home with drop leaf in use
    Wayfair

    This set includes one counter height table and two counter height chairs.

    Promising review: "Fast delivery and beautiful dining set. Fits in a smaller apartment and nice for entertaining." —Simone

    Price: $409 (originally $765)

    17. A freestanding wine bottle and glass rack because who says your bottles of merlot can't be decor? Save space and add a stylish accent piece to your dining area with this chic metal beauty.

    the black rack in use in a dining area
    Wayfair

    The rack features space for 20 wine bottles, six glasses, and has a glass shelf on top.

    Promising review: "This is a great wine rack that stores 20 bottles and looks stylish while compact enough to fit in a small space. Super easy assembly too!" —Anonymous

    Price: $89.99

    18. A colorful metal bar cart that doubles as a stylin' side table. Its clear locking wheels mean that it can go wherever it's needed.

    the light blue bar cart
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It's the cutest thing ever and such a simple statement piece. Came within a week and is in perfect condition. No scratches or imperfections as some other reviews had mentioned. Super easy to put together also, only took me like 15 minutes." —Chloe

    Price: $99.99 (originally $189.99; available in two colors)

    19. A gorgeous Art Deco-inspired mirrored perfume tray because every fancy bathroom needs a touch of gold. This classic tray will make your everyday necessities look glam as heck.

    the gold-tone tray holding essentials on a countertop
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful. I loved it." —Anonymous

    Price: $33.99 (available in two colors)

    20. A stunning round mirror whose simplicity will complement any vibe and make your tiny living room look *way* bigger. Its elegant metal rim and curved shape are a thing to behold.

    Wayfair, Crystal/ Wayfair

    This product is shatterproof.

    Promising review: "I put this in my bathroom and I am in LOVE with it. Everyone compliments it and it truly is a beautiful mirror. Lightweight and easy to hang." —Hilary

    Price: $52.99+ (originally $85.99; available in four sizes and three colors)

    21. A freestanding gate for an aesthetically pleasing way to keep kids and pets at bay. The neutral color and open slats mean this piece fits right into your living space.

    the gate in gray blocking a hallway in a home
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This pet gate is fantastic. Works perfect! Sections will fold/open either direction with the dual direction hinges. This allows you to walk through. Heavy construction and looks great in our house. We purchased four of them for our new Aussie shepherd puppy." —D L

    Price: $64.99+ (originally $89.99+; available in two sizes and two colors)

    22. A large wicker storage basket that will make your living area feel soft and inviting. The durable seagrass braiding is made modern with the addition of round metal handles.

    Wayfair, Shannon/ Wayfair

    This product is handmade in Vietnam, so no two baskets are completely alike.

    Promising review: "The perfect wicker basket to hold blankets in our living room. You could also use it for towels. It is solid, it is rustic, and it is good quality. It holds its shape perfectly. I literally love it. I think I might buy another." —Christie

    Price: $69 (originally $106.50)

    23. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper to transform unsightly drywall into the centerpiece of the room. It is easy to install and removable (aka rental-friendly).

    the peel-and-stick wallpaper on a wall in a home
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This wallpaper is amazing. Looks just like white painted brick. I've had people actually say they didn't realize we had a brick wall and move closer to inspect!" —Jen

    Price: $39.22 per roll

    24. A streamlined jewelry box that is as beautiful as the things you'll fill it with. Your necklaces will no longer be a knotted ball on your dresser.

    the box on a counter with jewelry in it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect, fit right on my vanity desk under my mirror cabinet! Simple and practical." —Anna

    Price: $24.94 (originally $30.99)

    25. A steel and ceramic pet food stand to complement any contemporary kitchen. You won't mind looking at it everyday and your guests will assume that it cost a fortune.

    a cat eating out of the stand in black
    Wayfair

    The two removable ceramic bowls are microwave-and-dishwasher-safe.

    Promising review: "Awesome-looking and functional pet food feeder. Highly recommended by my little toy poodle!" —Angonika

    Price: $38 (available in two colors)

    26. A dark gray bed frame that adds a dose of subtle sophistication to your room. This piece is low-profile enough to fit with any decor, yet unique enough to stand out.

    the dark gray bed frame with green comforter and gray mattress in bedroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Nice sturdy bed. I wanted clean lines and this fits the bill perfectly." —Laura

    Price: $259.99+ (originally $429.99+; available in sizes Queen–California King)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.