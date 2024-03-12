26 Things From Wayfair That'll Give Your New Apartment An Amazing Appearance

1. An accent chest with six *included* basket drawers so that every toy, tchotchke, and towel have a place and your home can be a clean and organized oasis. Well, at least it'll look that way.
2. A beautiful ruffle accent shower curtain that is sure to be the main attraction in your bathroom. It will add texture and intrigue to a traditionally simple space.
3. A rustic litter box enclosure only you and your cat will know isn't just an accent chest. Give 'em some privacy and add to your farmhouse chic decor with this piece.
4. A classic dresser with six roomy drawers that will hold *all* of the clothes for many years to come. It is advertised for use in a child's room, but its array of colors and sophisticated style make it a perfect fit in any space.
5. A mixed material flip-top bench with roomy hidden storage space so you can store your less-attractive supplies. It's also got one open rack so you can display your more desirable goods.
6. A mid-century end table for when you just need *somewhere* to put your many remotes. Store your odds and ends in style with this timeless piece!
7. A solid wood bed to make you feel like you're on a relaxing spa retreat. Minimalism meets durability meets charm with this one! Cucumber facial, anyone?
8. An over-the-toilet cabinet because a small bathroom is no excuse for making guests stare at your toilet paper and Band-Aids. Hide unattractive essentials, and say hello to a tidy washroom.
9. A waterproof blanket because there's no need to change up the look of your furniture *just* to keep it clean. Add this throw on top of any existing couch and voila — your home is now pet-, spill-, and mess-proof.
10. A wall-mounted bubble tank for a unique piece of art. Your betta fish will be on full display and your floorspace will be reserved for statement furniture.
11. A sophisticated sleeper sofa that has a hinged storage space under its chaise for blankets, towels, pillows, and anything else you want to keep close at hand. Also, it is *beautiful.*
12. A set of ClosetMaid drawers so helpful, it'll tidy up your bedroom but still allow you to see where things are. It can be used alone or stacked with the brand's other modular closet products.
13. A freestanding magazine rack – it's the *perfect* height to cover up those power outlets that always seem to be in the worst places. It's also ideal for making your home look fancy!
14. A filing cabinet disguised as an actual piece of furniture because between WFH and utility bills, the papers are taking over. Finally do something with that death pile of documents and keep your apartment looking like a home.
15. A sleek TV stand with two cabinets for your entertainment accessories. Your mass of cords will also be hidden from view thanks to a handy cable hole!
16. A dining set that flawlessly combines form and function. With three adjustable shelves and a drop leaf panel, this piece can seamlessly transform into exactly the furniture that your apartment needs.
17. A freestanding wine bottle and glass rack because who says your bottles of merlot can't be decor? Save space and add a stylish accent piece to your dining area with this chic metal beauty.
18. A colorful metal bar cart that doubles as a stylin' side table. Its clear locking wheels mean that it can go wherever it's needed.
19. A gorgeous Art Deco-inspired mirrored perfume tray because every fancy bathroom needs a touch of gold. This classic tray will make your everyday necessities look glam as heck.
20. A stunning round mirror whose simplicity will complement any vibe and make your tiny living room look *way* bigger. Its elegant metal rim and curved shape are a thing to behold.
21. A freestanding gate for an aesthetically pleasing way to keep kids and pets at bay. The neutral color and open slats mean this piece fits right into your living space.
22. A large wicker storage basket that will make your living area feel soft and inviting. The durable seagrass braiding is made modern with the addition of round metal handles.
23. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper to transform unsightly drywall into the centerpiece of the room. It is easy to install and removable (aka rental-friendly).
24. A streamlined jewelry box that is as beautiful as the things you'll fill it with. Your necklaces will no longer be a knotted ball on your dresser.
25. A steel and ceramic pet food stand to complement any contemporary kitchen. You won't mind looking at it everyday and your guests will assume that it cost a fortune.
26. A dark gray bed frame that adds a dose of subtle sophistication to your room. This piece is low-profile enough to fit with any decor, yet unique enough to stand out.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.