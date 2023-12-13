Skip To Content
    30 Wayfair Products That’ll Make Your Home Look So Festive You’ll Be Crowned The Holiday Cheermeister

    Hey, it's not a competition (but if it was you'd *definitely* win).

    Mary Ruehl
    by Mary Ruehl

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A fancy-schmancy trestle table that will have you feeling like Martha Stewart as you present your finest glazed ham. The best part? Fold-out leaves mean it's a 2-for-1.

    The table in white with both leaves open and with dining chairs around it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Omgggg. Its much more beautiful than the picture. Its solid, very beautiful and i can see the woods grain even with the white paint. I love that i can fold it into a console or a table for 2–4 people or extend our fully to sit 6 people. I love my table." —Janet

    Price: $349.99+ (originally $499.99; also available in natural oak)

    2. A hand-painted nutcracker to greet all of your houseguests with holiday cheer. Whether standing alone or as part of a collection, this bright little classic is sure to *drum* up holiday fun.

    two of the nutcrackers in a reviewer&#x27;s home
    Elise/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love them. They look great by my fireplace."Barbara

    Price: $32.99+ (originally $36+; available in three sizes)

    3. A felted wool garland for instant cheer up the banister, on the wall, or over the door. Its soft, oversized balls in cream and shades of red can bed reused year after year.

    the garland
    Wayfair

    Price: $39 (originally $49)

    4. An enameled braiser that will look *amazing* when you place it in the middle of the table during a holiday feast. The embossed snowflake on the top is so beautiful, you'll be tempted to leave the lid on.

    the braiser on a table
    Wayfair

    This product is dishwasher safe.

    Promising review: "I have not used this yet. Bought it mainly for the design on the lid to use around the holidays. You can't go wrong with enameled cast iron."Designer4

    Price: $247.95 (originally $309.95)

    5. A pair of white angels to trumpet in the holiday spirit. This understated lawn decoration just *looks* joyous.

    the angels on a front lawn
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The finishing touch to my nativity set. Well made and taller than I thought. They have metal braces that hold them up from the back. Some people said they were plastic but mine are metal. Love these!!" —Linda

    Price: $58.99 (originally $93.99)

    6. An adorable snowglobe because, well, is it even the holidays without one? With three LED lights and falling snow inside, it puts the one you inherited from your grandmother to shame.

    the snowglobe with falling snow
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it. I keep it out year-round. It is relaxing to watch." —Anita

    Price: $26.99 (originally $39.99)

    7. A solid wood Windsor chair that transports all who sit in it into a snowy storybook. These rustic beauties are perfect for basking in that after-holiday dinner atmosphere.

    reviewer image of the chairs around a table
    Ashley/Wayfair

    Reviewers note that the seat on the chair is nice 'n' roomy.

    Promising review: "I love these chairs. They are perfect for a kitchen nook. Very Joanna Gaines-looking!!" —Kathy

    Price: $781+ (originally $812+; available in four colors)

    8. A timeless goblet for making everyone at the dining table feel like royalty. The silver cup goes with any style of flatware for a dinner setup straight out of a Hallmark movie.

    the goblet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The goblet looks just like the original pewter goblets that they made 20+ years ago; however, this one is slightly shinier and lighter weight as it is made of stainless steel. I was looking to replace some that my son accidentally put in the dishwasher — a no-no for pewter! These will do nicely although not exact same product." —Carla

    Price: $26.66 (originally $48.99)

    9. A faux spruce garland to drape over the mantle for maximum cozy vibes. Complete with berries, pinecones, and clear lights, it'll make guests want to curl up under a blanket with a hot cup of cocoa.

    the garland over a fireplace
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this garland! I used two sets around this big window. Looks very real!" —Irene

    Price: $35.99 (originally $54.99)

    10. A sateen sheet set ensuring that your guests get a good night's sleep for tomorrow's festivities. But be warned — they might not want to get out of these Egyptian cotton linens.

    the set in light blue on a bed
    Wayfair

    The set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

    Promising review: "Awesome. Really loved the quality and feel."Neville

    Price: $16.99+ (originally $69.99+; available in sizes twin–king and nine colors)

    11. A charming sideboard with caned doors to hide all of your dinnertime goodies behind. Who is the host with the most? You are.

    The chest in campbell oak in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this sideboard! Super easy to assemble and looks amazing in the space!" —Julia

    Price: $259.99+ (originally $594.99+; available in three colors)

    12. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper — sometimes a change in season calls for something a bit different in the room. It is easy to install and removable (when you inevitably start decorating for spring).

    The wallpaper on a wall in a home
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This wallpaper is amazing. Looks just like white painted brick. I've had people actually say they didn't realize we had a brick wall and move closer to inspect!" —Jen

    Price: $39.42 per roll

    13. An embroidered towel set — bathrooms should be festive too, you know. Keep the holiday spirit alive no matter where in your house guests are with these linens.

    the set
    Wayfair

    The set includes a washcloth, a hand towel, and a bath towel.

    Promising review: "Perfect addition to my holiday decor in my bathrooms. Very soft and luxurious."MA

    Price: $20.99

    14. A marble and brass tic-tac-toe board to keep guests young and old smiling. It adds a fun and eclectic touch to any friendly gathering.

    the board on a coffee table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Classy, classic game! Love it! Quality ideal!" —Anonymous

    Price: $32.99 (originally $36.50)

    15. A cozy throw blanket for transforming your couch or chair into a comfy escape among a wintry wonderland. *Big* log cabin vibes right here.

    Wayfair, Shelley/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This throw is very soft and comfy! I love the colors. The inner side feels fluffy . It is a nice size. It keeps you warm and cozy."Joanne

    Price: $27.85+ (originally $57.73; available in two colors)

    16. An electric fireplace that will transport everyone in the room to a toasty ski chalet. Not only is this a powerful space heater, but it creates *serious* ambience.

    Halah/Wayfair, Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this product, which heats and beautifies my small back porch!" —Christopher

    Price: $146.01+ (originally $299.99+; available in five colors)

    17. A set of lighted trees with bendable branches so you can make your home or garden a winter wonderland. The white silhouettes and warm LED glow are a hassle-free way to bring the serenity of the season.

    Wayfair, Sara/Wayfair

    The set includes three trees of varying sizes.

    Promising review: "Love these trees! They're gorgeous and incredibly easy to assemble." —Candace

    Price: $165.99 (originally $179.99)

    18. A festive wreath adorned in berries to hang on your door and usher in the season. This holiday charmer is foam and can be used again and again.

    the red wreath on a reviewer&#x27;s door
    Satisfied Shopper/Wayfair

    Promising review: "What a statement wreath! Full and gorgeous!"Olga

    Price: $52.99 (originally $59.99; available in two colors)

    19. A wool ornament that the kids will love. Dressed in their finest reindeer attire, this cutie patootie brings a bit of fun wherever they're hung.

    the felt dog ornament named max
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This ornament is adorable and of very high quality!" —Anonymous

    Price: $15

    20. A pair of plush gnome figurines guaranteed to make anyone crack a smile. They're not just for the garden, you know.

    Wayfair, Miriam/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Small enough to stand on the the fireplace mantle, but viewable from afar. They are well-made, colorful, and adorable." —Barbara

    Price: $35.99 (originally $45.18)

    21. An upholstered bench so you can accommodate extra holiday family and friends in style — the more the merrier! A cheery host *never* turns away a guest.

    The bench in grey oak stain at a dining table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great quality! Very attractive, rustic looking bench."Jaime

    Price: $184.99+ (originally $196.99+; available in three colors)

    22. A glass tabletop tree that just *screams* elegant holiday shindig. 🎵Nothing is better than silver and gold. 🎵

    Wayfair, Heather/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Another great addition to my Christmas decor!" —Erin

    Price: $41.99+ (originally $56.99+; available in two colors)

    23. A set of light up bows to make your house the most festive on the block. Add these twinkling lights to your front yard and *it's a wrap* this holiday season.

    an outdoor garland on a gate with the bows attached to it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Could not resist when I saw this on sale. Received this and it is even more beautiful than the photo." —Anonymous

    Price: $39.99+ (originally $42.98+; available in five sizes)

    24. A rectangular wicker basket for holding logs beside the mantle. Your cheerful holiday ambiance isn't complete without a crackling fire.

    The basket in a home holding firewood
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Measurements were exact, and my outdoor patio cushions fit perfectly. Great way to store them right inside the door. Glad I found this basket!" —Barbara

    Price: $162.99

    25. A 12-pack of glittery holiday spray so you can make *everything* look more festive. Whether you put them on gifts, the tree, or the credenza, they bring a pop of seasonal cheer to every little thing.

    Wayfair, Luz/Wayfair

    Promising review: "These sprays are a great gold and are much larger than expected. They will look great in the holiday tree or with other decorations."Tricia

    Price: $34.99+ (originally $54.36; available in three colors)

    26. A string of snowflake lights that will look so joyous in your bay window. Imagine seeing these twinkling away on a dark winter's night — *so* cheerful.

    the lights in warm in a window
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "They're beautiful, twinkly, and fully in the winter spirit. When the package arrives make sure you untangle the stars before clipping anything off — initially I thought part of the tangle was packaging but it ended up being part of what makes the twinkly lights hang. Untangling takes a minute but it's totally worth it for the ambience and product awaiting you on the other end of your patience." —Erica

    Price: $25.99+ (available in three colors)

    27. A trio of flameless candles to create a seriously merry ambiance without the mess of wax. These are vanilla scented, so everyone will assume that you're busy baking cookies.

    the candles on a reviewer&#x27;s tablescape
    Jacqueline/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This candles are beautiful and completed by coffee table centerpiece surrounded by the beautiful wreath that I also purchased from Wayfair." —Danna

    Price: $24.99 (originally $49.99)

    28. A snowman cookie jar as sweet as the goodies you'll fill it with! Everyone will be itching to check out what sweet treats are hiding in this cheerful gentleman.

    the open jar with cookies inside
    Wayfair

    Price: $29.99 (originally $36)

    29. A set of ceramic plates that your holiday turkey will taste even better eaten off of. The beautiful holly design makes even dirty dishes more enjoyable.

    Wayfair, Ally/Wayfair

    This set includes four microwave and dishwasher safe dinner plates.

    Promising review: "Gorgeous dinnerware, well crafted and designed! Beautiful on the holiday table." —Karen

    Price: $46.09 (originally $63)

    30. A woodsy canvas print to easily create a festive, wintry vibe in any room. It is available in different sizes for whatever space you're working with.

    The print featuring trees and birds hanging above an accent table
    Wayfair

    Promising Review: "Gorgeous canvas print. The scenery on this print is great, and I really like the mix of blues and greens. It is a great accent piece for the green walls in my office." —Julia

    Price: $28.99+ (originally $49.28+; available in five sizes, two styles, and 13 formats)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.