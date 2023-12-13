30 Wayfair Products That’ll Make Your Home Look So Festive You’ll Be Crowned The Holiday Cheermeister

1. A fancy-schmancy trestle table that will have you feeling like Martha Stewart as you present your finest glazed ham. The best part? Fold-out leaves mean it's a 2-for-1.
2. A hand-painted nutcracker to greet all of your houseguests with holiday cheer. Whether standing alone or as part of a collection, this bright little classic is sure to *drum* up holiday fun.
3. A felted wool garland for instant cheer up the banister, on the wall, or over the door. Its soft, oversized balls in cream and shades of red can bed reused year after year.
4. An enameled braiser that will look *amazing* when you place it in the middle of the table during a holiday feast. The embossed snowflake on the top is so beautiful, you'll be tempted to leave the lid on.
5. A pair of white angels to trumpet in the holiday spirit. This understated lawn decoration just *looks* joyous.
6. An adorable snowglobe because, well, is it even the holidays without one? With three LED lights and falling snow inside, it puts the one you inherited from your grandmother to shame.
7. A solid wood Windsor chair that transports all who sit in it into a snowy storybook. These rustic beauties are perfect for basking in that after-holiday dinner atmosphere.
8. A timeless goblet for making everyone at the dining table feel like royalty. The silver cup goes with any style of flatware for a dinner setup straight out of a Hallmark movie.
9. A faux spruce garland to drape over the mantle for maximum cozy vibes. Complete with berries, pinecones, and clear lights, it'll make guests want to curl up under a blanket with a hot cup of cocoa.
10. A sateen sheet set ensuring that your guests get a good night's sleep for tomorrow's festivities. But be warned — they might not want to get out of these Egyptian cotton linens.
11. A charming sideboard with caned doors to hide all of your dinnertime goodies behind. Who is the host with the most? You are.
12. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper — sometimes a change in season calls for something a bit different in the room. It is easy to install and removable (when you inevitably start decorating for spring).
13. An embroidered towel set — bathrooms should be festive too, you know. Keep the holiday spirit alive no matter where in your house guests are with these linens.
14. A marble and brass tic-tac-toe board to keep guests young and old smiling. It adds a fun and eclectic touch to any friendly gathering.
15. A cozy throw blanket for transforming your couch or chair into a comfy escape among a wintry wonderland. *Big* log cabin vibes right here.
16. An electric fireplace that will transport everyone in the room to a toasty ski chalet. Not only is this a powerful space heater, but it creates *serious* ambience.
17. A set of lighted trees with bendable branches so you can make your home or garden a winter wonderland. The white silhouettes and warm LED glow are a hassle-free way to bring the serenity of the season.
18. A festive wreath adorned in berries to hang on your door and usher in the season. This holiday charmer is foam and can be used again and again.
19. A wool ornament that the kids will love. Dressed in their finest reindeer attire, this cutie patootie brings a bit of fun wherever they're hung.
20. A pair of plush gnome figurines guaranteed to make anyone crack a smile. They're not just for the garden, you know.
21. An upholstered bench so you can accommodate extra holiday family and friends in style — the more the merrier! A cheery host *never* turns away a guest.
22. A glass tabletop tree that just *screams* elegant holiday shindig. 🎵Nothing is better than silver and gold. 🎵
23. A set of light up bows to make your house the most festive on the block. Add these twinkling lights to your front yard and *it's a wrap* this holiday season.
24. A rectangular wicker basket for holding logs beside the mantle. Your cheerful holiday ambiance isn't complete without a crackling fire.
25. A 12-pack of glittery holiday spray so you can make *everything* look more festive. Whether you put them on gifts, the tree, or the credenza, they bring a pop of seasonal cheer to every little thing.
26. A string of snowflake lights that will look so joyous in your bay window. Imagine seeing these twinkling away on a dark winter's night — *so* cheerful.
27. A trio of flameless candles to create a seriously merry ambiance without the mess of wax. These are vanilla scented, so everyone will assume that you're busy baking cookies.
28. A snowman cookie jar as sweet as the goodies you'll fill it with! Everyone will be itching to check out what sweet treats are hiding in this cheerful gentleman.
29. A set of ceramic plates that your holiday turkey will taste even better eaten off of. The beautiful holly design makes even dirty dishes more enjoyable.
30. A woodsy canvas print to easily create a festive, wintry vibe in any room. It is available in different sizes for whatever space you're working with.
