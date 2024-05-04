BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Things You Can Get At Wayfair's Way Day Sale That Have A *Ton* Of Promising Reviews

    Because, just like Shakira's hips, thousands of reviewers don't lie.

    Mary Ruehl
    by Mary Ruehl

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    It's that time of the year: Wayfair's Way Day sale is back with deals up to 80% off reviewer-loved housewares, furniture, outdoor essentials, and more!

    Paramount+

    This sale lasts until May 6. 

    Check out some of the items you can get on sale that have *tons* of promising reviews:

    1. A Blackstone electric griddle to take your outdoor events to the next level. Serve your guests restaurant-caliber hibachi, perfectly seared steaks, and fluffy pancakes with this hardworking grill.

    Flat top outdoor griddle with a spatula on it, under a patio, next to a folded blanket. Brand is &quot;Blackstone.&quot;
    Viktoria/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is such a great grill that I bought another. The second one is just like the first but with an included rack and awesome cover for the same amount. It was delivered on-time from Wayfair and in great condition. I really am considering buying another for a friend." —Kris

    Price: $199.99 (originally $299.99)

    2. A Keurig coffee machine that makes the *perfect* cup every darn time. K-cup compatible with an attached water reservoir, it will be the easiest cup o' joe or tea you've ever made.

    Single-serve coffee maker on a kitchen counter beside a plant
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it and it looks so beautiful in my kitchen. I changed my color to navy blue and this is just what I needed." —Anonymous

    Price: $69.99 (originally $149.99+; available in five colors)

    3. A patio dining set so guests can all sit down (at the same time) for family meal. Constructed from durable material and topped with thick and soft cushions, your deck will look as good as your living room.

    the set and white cushion and black frame on a deck
    Wayfair

    This set includes a table and six chairs.

    Promising review: "I like the patio set for the convenience of the chairs being able to slide under the table. It save space as well as looking great. The chairs are sturdy. Assembly is pretty simple and quick if you have two people." —Anonymous

    Price: $399.99 (originally $669.99+: available in four cushion colors and four frame colors)

    4. A lift top coffee table because, let's be honest, you eat most of your meals here anyway. This one looks super elegant *and* has drawer storage.

    the table in espresso with top lifted in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is the best, I mean really the best.coffee table. I think I must have looked at 1000 coffee tables. I bought my last one about 10 years ago from Wayfair and my puppy ate the legs. We had to wire ties to keep it together!! Love Love Love this table and Wayfair!!" —Barbara

    Price: $94.99 (originally $141.99+; available in two sizes and five colors)

    5. An upholstered accent chair that may look unassuming but makes a STATEMENT. A solid wood frame and an included linen blend pillow are just two of the many reasons to add this piece to your collection.

    Modern armchair with a beige cushion and throw pillow, beside a fireplace and under a window
    Lee/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful, solid, and comfortable! The mid-century modern design blends perfectly with our vintage desert home. The chairs were well packaged and arrived quickly and damage-free. Assembly was straightforward, taking 40 minutes for the first chair and 20 minutes for the second chair. Everyone loves the look." —Bianca

    Price: $99.99 (originally $142.99+; available in four colors)

    6. A stainless steel flatware set — even your dinner of chicken fingers and ramen will seem so much fancier. Now, if only you could remember when to use the big spoon...

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Given the reviews for these I already had pretty high expectations, but this flatware set has really exceeded them. Love the simple yet elegant design of every utensil and the finish is quite beautiful. They all have a "premium" weight to them as well that speaks to the overall quality. Really impressed." —Micheal

    Price: $83.99 (originally $200; available in two colors)

    7. A cute lil' pouf for resting your feet or providing some extra seating for little ones. The unique knit texture makes it like having a piece of modern art in your place.

    Chair with floral print and gray cushion next to a round, yellow ottoman and a gray cabinet
    Sarah/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Cute! Makes the coffee table look so much better warms up that space with the extra pop of gray. Seems sturdy and well-made though I definitely don’t plan on it being used other than as a foot rest." —Amy

    Price: $34.99 (originally $82.99+; available in three colors)

    8. A lockable deck box to securely store your outdoor valuables and keep your patio looking *pristine*. And hey, it doubles as a seat!

    the box in black beside a pool
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Easy to assemble, sturdy, and plenty of space for my BBQ stuff." —Amanda

    Price: $19.99 (originally $43.22+; available in four colors)

    9. A pair of down alternative pillows designed for every type of sleeper — even you, stomach snoozers. These medium density, polyester fiber clouds will have you waking up feeling like a new person.

    the pillows on a bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "So soft, comfy, and supportive. These are the BEST bed pillows I have ever bought and are a great value for the price. I recommend them for anyone needing better sleep hygiene." —Claire

    Price: $19.99 (originally $21.99+; available in three sizes)

    10. A full length mirror with distressed trim that no modern farmhouse aesthetic is complete without. It can be mounted any way and anywhere in your home in need of a bit of flair.

    Wayfair, Meaghan/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This may be my favorite purchase ever! It has added so much depth to my small living room and I find myself giddy simply by walking into the room!" —Edie

    Price: $49.99 (from $154.99+; available in two sizes and 17 finishes)

    11. A low-pile rug with an abstract design and stain resistance. Subtle variations in texture and pile throughout make this carpet appear way more bougie than it is.

    Area rug with a modern abstract design in a living room setting, essential for home decor ideas
    Lucie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This area rug is made of great quality and will last a lifetime. It was easy to install and looks beautiful in our living room. It is a real masterpiece and everybody compliments it whenever they come into our home." —Alene

    Price: $64.99 (originally $102.99)

    12. A nightstand with an LED lit shelf that really ups the vibes. Complete with outlets and USB ports to power your devices, you won't need those pesky extension cords anymore.

    Black cabinet with LED lighting, housing tech equipment, by a power outlet
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Easy set up. Took no more than an hour and a half. Looks great, works great, fits great, and buying another one for my other daughter!" —Madelyn

    Price: $52.99 (originally $109.99; available in two colors)

    13. A metal Montessori bed aka pretty much what childhood dreams are made of. Its fun house shape creates a comfortable space for your little one to let their imagination run wild.

    the bed in white in a child&#x27;s room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I purchased this bed set for my three year old daughter, and she is obsessed! So happy I got this for my baby girl and I love that it’s low to the ground so I don’t have to be worried about her falling off and hurting herself. I just did the transformation from crib to toddler bed and she loves going in her room and laying on her bed now! I really like the material it’s made with as well, and I don’t have to worry about it cracking or getting damaged because of the strong material it’s made with! Since this is a house bed, I have so many ideas and inspirations on how to decorate it! Happy parents." —Anonymous

    Price: $129.99 (originally $427.99; available in two sizes and four colors)

    14. A set of high quality wine glasses that set the standard for the occasional sommelier's glassware. Whether you're drinking red, white, or rose, you really can't go wrong with these.

    one of the glasses with red wine in it
    Carlos/Wayfair

    The set comes with eight crystal glass, dishwasher safe pieces.

    Promising review: "Wow! What a great set of glasses at a great price! We love them! Study yet delicate. They were packaged and shipped with great care. I’m very impressed." —Nancy

    Price: $74.99 (originally $160)

    15. An outdoor statue for an adorable way to add some cute decor to your garden. Whether this piece is painted, placed in your front yard, or given as a gift, it'll spruce up anywhere you put it.

    Wayfair, Anonymous/

    Note: statues come unpainted.

    Promising review: "These are such an adorable couple of kids. My friend fell in love with it, and I had to buy and paint another one for her." —Laurie

    Price: $29.99 (originally $43.90)

    16. An eye-catching console table that you'll *love* looking at. This mixed material beauty makes a room, whether behind the couch or under the TV.

    the table against a wall holding various trinkets
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely awesome!!! The faux wood looks and feels real. It is super sturdy and easy to assemble. This one is going in my girlfriend's meditation room, but I may get another one for a man cave accent table (and yes, man caves can have accent tables, it's in the rules)." —Stu

    Price: $59.99 (originally $98.99)

    17. A luxurious velvet bed with a tufted headboard — your room has suddenly become a royal bedchamber to which *you* are the owner.

    the bed in grey in a bedroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is the first item I bought from Wayfair. I really like it. Easy to assemble. The pictures don’t do it justice. I have bought many more items and am happy with everything. Good quality for the money." —Dolores

    Price: $134.99 (originally $699.99+; available in sizes full–king and five colors)

    18. A memory foam pet bed that's essential for your aging or arthritic furry friends. Fur babies deserve nice things of their own, ya know.

    A dog resting comfortably on a pet bed indoors
    Carol/Wayfair

    This bed is machine washable.

    Promising review: "Great quality! Nice color! And very comfortable for my fur babies!!" —Joan

    Price: $39.99 (originally $159.99; available in four colors)

    19. A step on garbage can with deodorizing filter so your trash doesn't smell so, well, trashy. You know you're getting older when you get excited about a garbage can.

    the can in ivory next to a kitchen counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Is it wrong to love a trash can? Because I love this trash can! It looks beautiful enough that I don't mind it being visible from my dining area. And it operates perfectly, with soft open and close. The plastic inner can makes it really functional, and the bag doesn't show on the outside." —Barbara

    Price: $89.99 (originally $129.99+; available in two colors)

    20. An acacia wood Adirondack chair for the perfect casual-but-classic outdoor furniture. It has the iconic slanted seat and slat panelling you love with the added bonus of folding for storage.

    Wooden Adirondack chair on outdoor deck, showcasing potential furniture for patio shopping
    Christine/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Easy assembly, great quality, and they look great in my yard. Definitely recommend." —Sharon

    Price: $69.99 (originally $157.99+; available in three colors)

    You, after reading these reviews:

    ABC

    Make sure to check out the rest of Wayfair's Way Day sale happening right now, you only have until May 6!

     The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.