20 Things You Can Get At Wayfair's Way Day Sale That Have A *Ton* Of Promising Reviews

It's that time of the year: Wayfair's Way Day sale is back with deals up to 80% off reviewer-loved housewares, furniture, outdoor essentials, and more!
Check out some of the items you can get on sale that have *tons* of promising reviews:
1. A Blackstone electric griddle to take your outdoor events to the next level. Serve your guests restaurant-caliber hibachi, perfectly seared steaks, and fluffy pancakes with this hardworking grill.
2. A Keurig coffee machine that makes the *perfect* cup every darn time. K-cup compatible with an attached water reservoir, it will be the easiest cup o' joe or tea you've ever made.
3. A patio dining set so guests can all sit down (at the same time) for family meal. Constructed from durable material and topped with thick and soft cushions, your deck will look as good as your living room.
4. A lift top coffee table because, let's be honest, you eat most of your meals here anyway. This one looks super elegant *and* has drawer storage.
5. An upholstered accent chair that may look unassuming but makes a STATEMENT. A solid wood frame and an included linen blend pillow are just two of the many reasons to add this piece to your collection.
6. A stainless steel flatware set — even your dinner of chicken fingers and ramen will seem so much fancier. Now, if only you could remember when to use the big spoon...
7. A cute lil' pouf for resting your feet or providing some extra seating for little ones. The unique knit texture makes it like having a piece of modern art in your place.
8. A lockable deck box to securely store your outdoor valuables and keep your patio looking *pristine*. And hey, it doubles as a seat!
9. A pair of down alternative pillows designed for every type of sleeper — even you, stomach snoozers. These medium density, polyester fiber clouds will have you waking up feeling like a new person.
10. A full length mirror with distressed trim that no modern farmhouse aesthetic is complete without. It can be mounted any way and anywhere in your home in need of a bit of flair.
11. A low-pile rug with an abstract design and stain resistance. Subtle variations in texture and pile throughout make this carpet appear way more bougie than it is.
12. A nightstand with an LED lit shelf that really ups the vibes. Complete with outlets and USB ports to power your devices, you won't need those pesky extension cords anymore.
13. A metal Montessori bed aka pretty much what childhood dreams are made of. Its fun house shape creates a comfortable space for your little one to let their imagination run wild.
14. A set of high quality wine glasses that set the standard for the occasional sommelier's glassware. Whether you're drinking red, white, or rose, you really can't go wrong with these.
15. An outdoor statue for an adorable way to add some cute decor to your garden. Whether this piece is painted, placed in your front yard, or given as a gift, it'll spruce up anywhere you put it.
16. An eye-catching console table that you'll *love* looking at. This mixed material beauty makes a room, whether behind the couch or under the TV.
17. A luxurious velvet bed with a tufted headboard — your room has suddenly become a royal bedchamber to which *you* are the owner.
18. A memory foam pet bed that's essential for your aging or arthritic furry friends. Fur babies deserve nice things of their own, ya know.
19. A step on garbage can with deodorizing filter so your trash doesn't smell so, well, trashy. You know you're getting older when you get excited about a garbage can.
20. An acacia wood Adirondack chair for the perfect casual-but-classic outdoor furniture. It has the iconic slanted seat and slat panelling you love with the added bonus of folding for storage.
You, after reading these reviews:
Make sure to check out the rest of Wayfair's Way Day sale happening right now, you only have until May 6!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.