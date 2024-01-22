20 Valentine’s Day Gifts For Your Kids That Are From Target *And* Truly Adorable

1. A collared shirt for your heartthrob-in-training. Your toddler is sure to woo everyone they meet with this super sweet and perfectly seasonal shirt.
2. A mini heart waffle maker to start Valentine's Day off right. Is it mostly a gift for you since you'll be the one making the waffles? Sure. But the littles can still help out and full stomachs = delighted youngsters = happy parents! Math!!
3. A boucle heart pillow so that you can cozy up with them after their sugar high crash. I mean, be honest — who *wouldn't* want to receive this?!
4. An adorable pajama set your child will never want to take off. The snugly fit and buttery-soft cotton will have you wishing they came in adult sizes.
5. A Valentine's mailbox craft kit whose end result is almost as magical as getting your kid to sit down and do something with you. Priceless, really!
6. A pearl initial necklace for a gift that they can wear every day. The pretty pendant with a dainty chain is a great present that'll feel like something special and personalized picked just for them.
7. A Valentine's Day-themed book starring every child's favorite mouse. Instill the joy of reading in them *and* introduce the holiday in the cutest way.
8. A wooden picture frame — put in their favorite picture and give it as a gift *or* break out the craft supplies and have some bonding time while you decorate it. You can't go wrong either way.
9. A gorgeous journal that supports their creativity and self-discovery journeys. After all, the most important love is self-love.❤️
10. A red ribbed set for your bundle of love and joy. The mid-weight jogger pants and button-adorned pullover say, "I may not be able to walk yet, but I sure can dress."
11. A weighted dinosaur aka a pillow, a snuggle buddy, and an adorable friend for kids of any age. It's so cute and soft, you'll be tempted to buy one for yourself.
12. A box of chocolate hearts because it isn't really V-Day without their favorite sweet treat. The adorable packaging is sure to make 'em smile and they'll love the candy inside.
13. A cookie house decorating kit which you and your kids will have a blast assembling. And if you all end up eating a lil' frosting and candy, well, that's okay too.
14. A Lego building set for gifting flowers that never wilt. They'll have a blast making them with you — and learning to read and follow directions can't hurt either!
15. The cutest tie-dye sweatshirt your child can style any which way they want. Plus, every time they wear it, they'll be thinking of you.
16. A set of bubble poppers to keep kids occupied for hours. These sensory toys are perfect additions to goodie bags or any Valentine's celebration!
17. A two-tone claw clip for a more practical — but still adorable — Valentine's Day surprise. They're sure to get compliments on this trendy accessory, and you'll be the cool adult who bought it for them.
18. A box of Valentine's exchange cards you and your little one will have a ~berry~ good time putting together. Who doesn't love a good fruit pun?!
19. A ceramic mug perfect for their morning water or cocoa. Or drop some chocolates in it for a present inside a present!
20. A fun graphic tee giving Valentine's apparel that isn't just hearts and pink stuff. Oversized and super soft, this will be a crewneck that they reach for more than one day a year.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.