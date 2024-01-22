Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Valentine’s Day Gifts For Your Kids That Are From Target *And* Truly Adorable

    Because *everyone's* kids are the best kids, but yours take the cake.

    Mary Ruehl
    by Mary Ruehl

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A collared shirt for your heartthrob-in-training. Your toddler is sure to woo everyone they meet with this super sweet and perfectly seasonal shirt.

    a model in the shirt
    Target

    Price: $13 (available in sizes 12M–5T)

    2. A mini heart waffle maker to start Valentine's Day off right. Is it mostly a gift for you since you'll be the one making the waffles? Sure. But the littles can still help out and full stomachs = delighted youngsters = happy parents! Math!!

    the mini waffle maker in red
    Target

    Price: $9.99 (available in two colors)

    3. A boucle heart pillow so that you can cozy up with them after their sugar high crash. I mean, be honest — who *wouldn't* want to receive this?!

    the pillow in red in a sitting area
    Target

    This pillow is machine washable.

    Promising reviews: "I love everything about it! My favorite part is that it's jumbo size!!" —Asr

    "I am obsessed with this pillow!! I went into the store looking for Valentine’s Day-themed pillows and this oversized one was perfect i love how jumbo it is!!" —Alyssa

    Price: $20 (available in two colors)

    4. An adorable pajama set your child will never want to take off. The snugly fit and buttery-soft cotton will have you wishing they came in adult sizes.

    models wearing the set
    Target

    Price: $22 (available in sizes 6–12)

    5. A Valentine's mailbox craft kit whose end result is almost as magical as getting your kid to sit down and do something with you. Priceless, really!

    Target

    Price: $5

    6. A pearl initial necklace for a gift that they can wear every day. The pretty pendant with a dainty chain is a great present that'll feel like something special and personalized picked just for them.

    the necklace in letter K on a mannequin
    Target

    Promising review:  "This pendant is gorgeous. It's well made and doesn't feel cheap. Both of my kids' start with the letter A so this was the perfect gift to myself. Made of Mother of Pearl." —Sonya

    Price: $20 (available in initials A–F and H–Z)

    7. A Valentine's Day-themed book starring every child's favorite mouse. Instill the joy of reading in them *and* introduce the holiday in the cutest way.

    the cover of happy valentine&#x27;s day, mouse!
    Target

    Promising review: "My son loves the 'Mouse' books. I was happy to find this one as a Valentine's gift for him. He wants me to read it over and over again." —Brandy

    Price: $6.46

    8. A wooden picture frame — put in their favorite picture and give it as a gift *or* break out the craft supplies and have some bonding time while you decorate it. You can't go wrong either way.

    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect for an art project! I will be painting this for a gift to my other half." —Claudia

    Price: $5

    9. A gorgeous journal that supports their creativity and self-discovery journeys. After all, the most important love is self-love.❤️

    the journal in Trust The Journey
    Target

    Be Rooted is a Women of Color-owned stationery brand. Founded by Jasmin Foster, the brand creates a space for Women of Color to see themselves and inspires customers to explore their inner muse.

    Promising review: "I love the artwork of the book along with the spiral pages. I want this journal to last while on my journey of getting to know me again." —QBrown

    Price$12.99 (available in three styles)

    10. A red ribbed set for your bundle of love and joy. The mid-weight jogger pants and button-adorned pullover say, "I may not be able to walk yet, but I sure can dress."

    the set
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute and great quality. Super soft and nice material." —Mamatomercers

    Price: $12 (available in sizes newborn–18M)

    11. A weighted dinosaur aka a pillow, a snuggle buddy, and an adorable friend for kids of any age. It's so cute and soft, you'll be tempted to buy one for yourself.

    the dinosaur on a bed
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought this plushy heavy based Dinosaur for my little toddler granddaughter. When my teenage granddaughter felt it, she wanted one too. I’m happy to give her one too. It’s very well made, stable soft base, and super to touch." —Kim

    Price: $20

    12. A box of chocolate hearts because it isn't really V-Day without their favorite sweet treat. The adorable packaging is sure to make 'em smile and they'll love the candy inside.

    Target

    Promising review: "Purchased to put on my daughter’s Valentine’s Day bag. Good price and value. I love Favorite Day treats!" —HannahBanana

    Price: $1.50 (packaging may vary)

    13. A cookie house decorating kit which you and your kids will have a blast assembling. And if you all end up eating a lil' frosting and candy, well, that's okay too.

    Target

    Promising review: "Adorable kit! Most importantly the cookies were delicious… so much tastier and softer than the usual gingerbread cardboard kind. Fun activity!" —AP

    Price: $12

    14. A Lego building set for gifting flowers that never wilt. They'll have a blast making them with you — and learning to read and follow directions can't hurt either!

    the set
    Target

    Reviewers comment that these flowers aren't difficult to build and are *so pretty* when assembled.

    Price: $14.99

    15. The cutest tie-dye sweatshirt your child can style any which way they want. Plus, every time they wear it, they'll be thinking of you.

    A model wearing the sweatshirt
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Love the style and fit!" —Mko10

    "Great sweater, very comfortable. My daughter keeps it on all day on cool days." —LizU

    Price: $10 (available in girls' sizes XS–XL)

    16. A set of bubble poppers to keep kids occupied for hours. These sensory toys are perfect additions to goodie bags or any Valentine's celebration!

    two of the poppers
    Target

    This set comes with six poppers.

    Promising review: "These are perfect little Valentine's Day gifts for my 8-year- old to bring to school for his class party. They won't last forever, but they're cute and fun and kids love popping them." —bree

    Price: $3

    17. A two-tone claw clip for a more practical — but still adorable — Valentine's Day surprise. They're sure to get compliments on this trendy accessory, and you'll be the cool adult who bought it for them.

    the clip in pink/magenta
    Target

    Promising review: "Always get compliments on it. Perfect color combo, good quality, and best of all…holds all of my hair!!!" —realtruthreviewer

    Price: $6.80+ (originally $8; available in four colors)

    18. A box of Valentine's exchange cards you and your little one will have a ~berry~ good time putting together. Who doesn't love a good fruit pun?!

    Target

    There are 16 cards, envelopes, and fruit-scented erasers in the box.

    Promising review: "Cute cards, easy to put together." —Lizard

    Price: $4

    19. A ceramic mug perfect for their morning water or cocoa. Or drop some chocolates in it for a present inside a present!

    the mug on a table
    Target

    Promising review: "Too cute! Jumped on a few V-Day mugs this year so I don’t miss out! The words are on both sides of the cup which I love and the color red is Gorgeous…I like this one better than the other, which I did not expect. Just buy it, you’ll be happy!" —Tears

    Price: $5

    20. A fun graphic tee giving Valentine's apparel that isn't just hearts and pink stuff. Oversized and super soft, this will be a crewneck that they reach for more than one day a year.

    a model wearing the tee with jeans
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the length of this shirt. My daughter is taller and hates when shirts fit her short. It runs big so size down." —HHR

    Price:  $10 (available in girls' sizes S–XL)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.