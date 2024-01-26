20 Things From Target That’ll Give Your Bed A Cozy Upgrade

1. A set of LED globe string lights for adding ~ambiance~ to your sleep space. Create a vibe that's cozy n' chill with this wall decor.
2. An Air Wick essential oil diffuser to help you wind down and settle in. Adjust the lavender fragrance level to your liking and enjoy up to 45 days of freshness.
3. A quilt and sham set because matching bedding just makes you want to curl up in it. Put away that comforter and opt for an easier and better-looking solution.
4. A fabric bulletin board to cozy up a traditionally boring necessity. Your favorite photos and memories will still be nearby and it will add softness and style to your bedside.
5. An upholstered headboard that'll add to your room decor and not require you to replace your whole bed. This button-tufted piece will make you feel like you're at a fancy hotel every night.
6. A bedrest pillow covered in cozy faux shearling fabric. This cushion will ensure that you're always comfortable when you're watching Netflix, reading a book, or eating a meal (hey, no judgment here).
7. A white noise and customized light machine to help set the mood, whether you're bullet journaling or trying to fall asleep. The light, clock, and sound options are fully customizable through the Hatch app on a smartphone or tablet.
8. A curtain panel because the neon sign outside of your window is not exactly calming. The softness makes them perfect for the ~vibes~ while the filtering fabric will make your space a softly lit getaway.
9. A plush shag rug so you don't have to step off of your bed onto a cold, hard floor. Reviewers love how easy it is to throw it in the wash for a cleaner space.
10. A cozy blanket that you won't be able to get enough of. Soft and plush, this chenille throw is perfect for movie night in your bed.
11. A lovely oblong pillow to add comfort to your bed and relaxation to your room. 🎵Sweet dreams are made of this🎵
12. A nightstand with built-in USB ports because a tangle of extension cords by your bedside is *not* the way. Plug in all of your devices and maintain a simple look with this game- changer.
13. A fancy-shmancy platform bed that's upholstered with luxurious faux leather. It's available in an array of colors, and there's no box spring required — *sigh of relief.*
14. An optimistic wall sign radiating good energy. Its bright white light is a unique way to ensure that your bed is always *lit* and ~vibey~.
15. A memory foam mattress topper reviewers swear gave them the best sleep of their lives. It is made with cooling gel, too, so you may never leave your bed again.
16. A roll of wallpaper so you can easily create a starry accent wall. Ideal for renters and those who can't make up their minds, it easily peels, sticks, and removes with minimal fuss.
17. A weighted blanket that not only looks fancy but will make you feel calm and cozy underneath it. Honestly, what more could you ask for?
18. A medium-density down alternative pillow whose airy down filling will cradle you to sleep. And be honest — when was the last time you got a new one?!
19. A reversible quilted microfiber comforter to help you turn your bed into a cozy oasis. Plus, you can wash it easily because there isn't an annoying cover to struggle with (*hint hint* clean your duvet regularly, pls).
20. An aesthetically-pleasing candle that fills your space with a relaxing blend of woody tobacco, sweet caramel, and citrusy bergamot. Reviewers love the all-season scent and say that it isn't overpowering.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.