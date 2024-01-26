Skip To Content
    20 Things From Target That’ll Give Your Bed A Cozy Upgrade

    From mood lighting to luxurious throws, you can make 2024 the year of the bed.

    Mary Ruehl
    by Mary Ruehl

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of LED globe string lights for adding ~ambiance~ to your sleep space. Create a vibe that's cozy n' chill with this wall decor.

    the Edison lights over a desk
    Target

    Promising review: "These are my favorite string bulb-style lights. They are warm glow, LED lights. Even better they are plastic bulbs so they can’t break and aren’t sensitive. For the price you can't go wrong. Perfect for hanging above a closet or doorway in a room."Reviewer37

    Price: $10

    2. An Air Wick essential oil diffuser to help you wind down and settle in. Adjust the lavender fragrance level to your liking and enjoy up to 45 days of freshness.

    the black diffuser in use
    Target

    This kit comes with the diffuser, three AA batteries, and one fragrance refill.

    Promising reviews: "I just love this. I have it set to start at midnight and I sleep so well all night. Second position is the best. I’m going to try different scents." —Paulele

    "This is a really great product — less hassle than using a regular diffuser." —Al

    Price: $11.99

    3. A quilt and sham set because matching bedding just makes you want to curl up in it. Put away that comforter and opt for an easier and better-looking solution.

    the set in white on a bed
    Target

    The set includes one quilt and one sham.

    Promising review: "Well-made, lightweight, and lovely quilt. Exactly what I was looking for my daughter's room." —Geohass

    Price: $45.49+ (available in twin–queen and three colors)

    4. A fabric bulletin board to cozy up a traditionally boring necessity. Your favorite photos and memories will still be nearby and it will add softness and style to your bedside.

    the board on a wall
    Target

    Reviewers noted that this board does not come with tacks.

    Promising review: "I really love it. It’s so simple yet extremely nice. I love the brass frame." —DH

    Price: $29.99

    5. An upholstered headboard that'll add to your room decor and not require you to replace your whole bed. This button-tufted piece will make you feel like you're at a fancy hotel every night.

    the headboard in black
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought this for my son's bed. It looks great and was easy to put together by myself." —Mjl2012

    Price: $117.99+ (available in sizes full–queen and three colors)

    6. A bedrest pillow covered in cozy faux shearling fabric. This cushion will ensure that you're always comfortable when you're watching Netflix, reading a book, or eating a meal (hey, no judgment here).

    the white faux shearling pillow in light off-white on a bed
    Target

    Promising review: "I refer to this as my sloth chair. It allows for slothing comfort and joy." —HedgieMom519

    Price: $20 (available in three colors)

    7. A white noise and customized light machine to help set the mood, whether you're bullet journaling or trying to fall asleep. The light, clock, and sound options are fully customizable through the Hatch app on a smartphone or tablet.

    the Hatch machine with a turquoise light beside a smartphone open to the app
    Target

    Promising review: "I had the original Hatch and loved it but it ended up breaking after a year. I now purchased the Restore Hatch and I love it so much more!! I love the bonus clock and the app has a lot more sounds that I personally think sound better and more soothing. Considering ordering a second one for my other room!" —ash11

    Price: $129.99

    8. A curtain panel because the neon sign outside of your window is not exactly calming. The softness makes them perfect for the ~vibes~ while the filtering fabric will make your space a softly lit getaway.

    two of the curtain in cream on a window
    Target

    Promising review: "Bought these for my bedroom. They filter light during the day, and then at night are enough to block most of the light coming in from exterior lights on the condo building across from me. Highly suggest. And great price for panels!" —Erin2481

    Price: $20+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    9. A plush shag rug so you don't have to step off of your bed onto a cold, hard floor. Reviewers love how easy it is to throw it in the wash for a cleaner space.

    the rug in pink on a floor
    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve had this rug for six months now and it’s still in great condition!! I’ve put it through the wash twice and it’s still looking pretty new so that’s a win for me!!" —flcleaning

    Price: $30+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    10. A cozy blanket that you won't be able to get enough of. Soft and plush, this chenille throw is perfect for movie night in your bed.

    the blanket in restful green on a bed
    Target

    Promising review: "So cozy and soft. Best blanket to cuddle up and read a book with." —Alex

    Price: $36.75+ (originally $49+; available in sizes twin–king and four colors)

    11. A lovely oblong pillow to add comfort to your bed and relaxation to your room. 🎵Sweet dreams are made of this🎵

    the pillow in light grey on a bed
    Target

    Promising review: "The softest pillow ever! Perfect size for a king bed. Absolutely love this pillow. I saw the grey one in store and fell in love. Very high quality and well-made." —Wisgal

    Price: $26.25 (originally $35)

    12. A nightstand with built-in USB ports because a tangle of extension cords by your bedside is *not* the way. Plug in all of your devices and maintain a simple look with this game- changer.

    the night stand in espresso brown
    Target

    Promising review: "This product is EXCELLENT for the price tag. Very well-made, high quality, and easy to put together. Perfection." —Murphy

    Price: $83.99 (available in three colors)

    13. A fancy-shmancy platform bed that's upholstered with luxurious faux leather. It's available in an array of colors, and there's no box spring required — *sigh of relief.*

    the bed in grey in a bedroom
    Target

    Promising review: "Bed has full wood slats; only took about 30 minutes to assemble with proper tools. Good quality, stylish look, and great price." —Target reviewer

    Price: $162.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and four colors)

    14. An optimistic wall sign radiating good energy. Its bright white light is a unique way to ensure that your bed is always *lit* and ~vibey~.

    the sign in be good vibes on a wall
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this little light. It’s such a vibe and just makes my room ten times cooler." —Grace

    Price: $25 (available in two styles)

    15. A memory foam mattress topper reviewers swear gave them the best sleep of their lives. It is made with cooling gel, too, so you may never leave your bed again.

    the blue topper and cover on a bed
    Target

    This topper comes with a hypoallergenic and antimicrobial cover to hold it in place.

    Promising review: "Once I was ready to go to bed, I hit the bed and all I remember is waking up! I feel amazing and have no back issues, I didn’t move at all in my sleep. I don’t feel anything hurting today. I feel like I’ve had the best sleep of my life and I feel like I have a ton of energy! I would recommend this to a friend." —Target reviewer

    Price: $164.99+ (available in twin—California king)

    16. A roll of wallpaper so you can easily create a starry accent wall. Ideal for renters and those who can't make up their minds, it easily peels, sticks, and removes with minimal fuss.

    the star-print wallpaper on a wall
    Target

    Promising review: "I loved this wallpaper but TWO rolls only does about half of a standard size wall. I ran out of wall paper rather quickly. It is amazing quality though. I am really pleased." —Cicit

    Price: $33.99

    17. A weighted blanket that not only looks fancy but will make you feel calm and cozy underneath it. Honestly, what more could you ask for?

    a model resting under the gray weighted blanket
    Target

    Promising review: "I love it! It makes you feel so comfy and I’m sleeping through the night." —Terry

    Price: $25

    18. A medium-density down alternative pillow whose airy down filling will cradle you to sleep. And be honest — when was the last time you got a new one?!

    the white down alternative pillow
    Target

    This pillow is 100% cotton and machine washable.

    Promising review: "I love these pillows! Purchased in both soft and medium. I like a soft pillow but not too soft and these are perfect. The quality of the casing is really nice." —Carly

    Price: $18.75+ (originally $25+; available in two sizes)

    19. A reversible quilted microfiber comforter to help you turn your bed into a cozy oasis. Plus, you can wash it easily because there isn't an annoying cover to struggle with (*hint hint* clean your duvet regularly, pls).

    the comforter in black/dark gray on a bed
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect bedding for my dorm room — very comfy and easy to clean." Ocb

    Price: $20+ (available in twin–king and five colors)

    20. An aesthetically-pleasing candle that fills your space with a relaxing blend of woody tobacco, sweet caramel, and citrusy bergamot. Reviewers love the all-season scent and say that it isn't overpowering.

    the lit cozy nights candle on a table
    Target

    Promising review: "This has been my favorite scented candle from Target for years. It smells like an expensive Anthropologie candle but is a fraction of the price. The scent is not overpowering and has a hint of vanilla and spices. Perfect for anyone who prefers a musk scent over floral." —Emme

    Price: $10+ (available in two sizes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.