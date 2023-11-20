Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

20 Things From Target To Help Make Your Home Look "Better Than Move-In Day" Levels Of Good

Or, at the very least, *as good* as move-in day.

Mary Ruehl
by Mary Ruehl

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A bottle of leather conditioning spray that will keep *much more* than car seats looking like new. Bring softness and shine back to your furniture without leaving white spots.

The bottle in a car with black leather seats and a person wiping them
Target

A single coat of this on my dull, scratchy leather couch and it was soft and shiny — two coats and it was like new! It works well on shoes, too — my restored leather Timberlands prove it!

Promising review: "I have cream leather furniture and I loved how I was able to gently clean and condition my living room set and not leave it dry looking (gave lots of moisture)." —Littledebbie59

Price: $8.29

2. A welcoming doormat you can use to set a happy mood inside your home right as guests arrive. It's more than just decoration, though — its coir fibers get dirt and debris off shoes, too so your floors stay pristine.

The mat in front of a door
Target

Promising review: "Just what I expected and wanted. Bright, cheerful, welcoming, and heavy enough to stay put. Recommended!" —Happy Lady

Price: $13

3. A curtain for an easy way to upgrade any room — the softness of these curtains is perfect for creating a polished look, while the light filtering fabric will bathe your interior in a homey glow.

Two of the curtain in white on a window
Target

Promising review: "I wanted to have a coastal feel and the color is perfect. They let in light so the room is bright but not blinding. They are all the same length and are fantastic, especially for the price! 10/10 would recommend." —L

Price: $20+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

4. A box of Arm & Hammer rug cleaner that teams up with your vacuum to perform miracles in your home. Harness the power of OxiClean to eliminate ground-in scum and your carpets will look brand-new.

The box of odor eliminator
Target

To use, sprinkle on a dry carpet, wait 15–30 minutes, and vacuum up!

Promising review: "I suffered with bad allergies because the carpet in my apartment is old. But in one use I was able to finally breathe without sniffles. Even better, the smell is great! It revived the scent of my entire apartment and made the place smell brand-new. Excellent product that I’ll be keeping on hand." —Kristina M

Price: $3.39

5. A luxe floating frame to make the room look like The Met, not a giant college dorm room. Simple and elegant, it can display your photographs and artwork any way you like.

the frame on a wall holding vertical and horizontal photos
Target

Promising review: "We used this frame as a way to protect and display our Polaroids! It’s been a fun conversation starter with our guests."Boho Queen

Price: $16

6. A roll of wallpaper so you can easily create a fun accent wall. Ideal for renters and those who can't make up their minds, it easily peels, sticks, and removes with minimal fuss.

the black and white wall paper with leaf design on a wall
Target

Promising review: "I don't regret a second of putting this up. It transformed my entire bedroom. I love it!" —Barreyhappy

Price: $34

7. A lattice wall hanging set that adds subtle elegance to a blank spot. Personalize the wood with a coat of paint like other reviewers did and watch how it transforms your space.

the two wall hangings on a wall
Target

Promising review: "These are so pretty and a good size. I love the color and texture." —Myra

Price: $25

8. A round wall mirror with the ability to make your shoebox-sized bedroom look like a spacious master suite. Bring the clean, put-together atmosphere with this understated piece.

the mirror in hanging above a table
Target

Promising review: "Perfect, perfect, perfect. Ummmmmm sooooo it’s perfect. Very very pretty. Not too big. Not too small. The lip that holds the mirror is nice and shiny. A 1 1/2 wide band. Hung a little higher because of the nice chain. Really really nice. I love it. It gives me exactly what the room needs. I bought two of them." —Luva300zx

Price: $32.99

9. A powerful stain eliminator for rescuing your furniture and carpets from unsightly urine spots. It uses oxygen bubbles to clean even deep-set grossness to leave your home spick and span.

the spray bottle
Target

Dog had an accident? After removing any solid waste, completely saturate the soiled area, blot with a clean towel, and repeat as necessary.

Promising review: "This is a wonderful product, it has a pleasant smell and leaves the area fresh and clean. The value is also amazing for fluid ounces." —govtmom

Price: $6.59

10. An ultra-useful Command hook to help you make your walls your own — until you move out, that is. Use this to hang seasonal decorations or to keep coats off of the floor— and then peel it off later without leaving a mark.

The hook in brushed nickel
Target

Promising review: "Great looking hooks and being removable helps meet changing needs." —Pen

Price: $9.99+ (available in two colors and two package sizes)

11. A modern floor lamp whose five adjustable heads ensure that your room's most beautiful features are in the spotlight. *So* lit.

the lamp in white
Target

Promising review: "This lamp looks good, works in either a bedroom or a living room. It was easy to put together. Very stylish and simple."AandJ

Price: $25+ (available with or without LED bulbs)

12. A simple canvas print that'll make your bedroom look *way* more sophisticated than a poster does. Are you an interior designer now? Yes.

the print
Target

Promising review: "Cute and simple! I have been needing to add some more modern elements to my decorating and this helped! Very cute!" —Lani

Price: $10

13. A set of Edison lights for adding ~ambience~ whether on or off. Create a vibe that's cozy n' chill with this wall decor.

the lights over a desk
Target

Promising review: "These are my favorite string bulb style lights. They are warm glow, led lights. Even better they are plastic bulbs so they can’t break and aren’t sensitive. For the price you cannot go wrong. Perfect for hanging above a closet or doorway in a room."Reviewer37

Price: $10

14. A pack of Clorox multisurface wipes because a sparkling home is *always* a good look. Go ahead and clean to your heart's content without giving yourself or guests a headache from the bleach fumes.

The wipes
Tarsget

Promising review: "Great clean scent; they leave my kitchen smelling fresh." —KMiller

Price: $6.19

15. A set of microfiber cleaning cloths that'll eliminate water spots, dirt, and smudges on everything from your windows to your bathroom mirror. Now your guests' eyes won't immediately be drawn to hand smudges on the glass — at least, until your toddler touches it again.

the two cloths
Target

The set comes with a waffle-weave microfiber to remove grime and a smooth weave one to polish — just add water! They are machine washable. 

Promising review: "I love that this product leaves a streak free shine on my windows and mirrors using only water and no chemicals!" —KW

Price: $15.89 

16. A stylish feeding mat so your kitchen floor isn't covered in rogue water and kibble from your messy pet. This plastic mat is simple to wipe down and has a nonskid backing to hold it in place.

The mat
Target

Promising review: "Absolutely love these mats. I use them for my cats and for under my coffee maker." —Little1Karen

Price: $6.79+ (available in two sizes) 

17. A wall repair kit you can use to finally fix that hole you've been hiding behind a picture frame. This convenient spackle system will ensure that your drywall stays impeccable.

a hand using the kit
Target

The kit has four pieces: a tube of spackle, putty knife, and hole patch to repair the damage; and a piece of sandpaper to finish it off before painting.

Promising review: "This gets the job done for filling small holes and dents in the wall. Dries quick and sands down perfect for paint touchup." —CCLynn04

Price: $9.89

18. A washable area rug that'll stop remnants of spills, dirt, and pet messes from becoming a permanent part of the room. Its medium-pile construction will provide plenty of cushioning and its latex backing will hold it in place.

The rug in grey/ivory in a home
Target

Promising review: "This rug is beautiful and super soft! I love the addition of the nonslip back. The color does not compete but complements my bedding and other elements in the room. It really freshens up and brightens up my space. Love it!" —Bird Girl

Price: $25 (available in two colors)

19. A bottle of wood cleaner to effectively restore shine to your floors. It is made of 98% natural ingredients — plus, no harsh chemical smell!

the bottle of cleaner on a floor next to a wood polishing mop
Target

Promising review: "We have full wood floors and I’ve been trying different products for the last two years after moving into our new house. This is the first product I can honestly say did the work and brought back a full shine to my floor."BeautyVlogger

Price: $4.19

20. A pack of peel-and-stick tiles for an easy and affordable way to add a backsplash to your kitchen. These off-white tiles look so real, no one will ever know your secret.

the tiles used as a kitchen backsplash
Target

Each pack includes four self adhesive tiles.

Price: $30.99

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.