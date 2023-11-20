20 Things From Target To Help Make Your Home Look "Better Than Move-In Day" Levels Of Good

1. A bottle of leather conditioning spray that will keep *much more* than car seats looking like new. Bring softness and shine back to your furniture without leaving white spots.
2. A welcoming doormat you can use to set a happy mood inside your home right as guests arrive. It's more than just decoration, though — its coir fibers get dirt and debris off shoes, too so your floors stay pristine.
3. A curtain for an easy way to upgrade any room — the softness of these curtains is perfect for creating a polished look, while the light filtering fabric will bathe your interior in a homey glow.
4. A box of Arm & Hammer rug cleaner that teams up with your vacuum to perform miracles in your home. Harness the power of OxiClean to eliminate ground-in scum and your carpets will look brand-new.
5. A luxe floating frame to make the room look like The Met, not a giant college dorm room. Simple and elegant, it can display your photographs and artwork any way you like.
6. A roll of wallpaper so you can easily create a fun accent wall. Ideal for renters and those who can't make up their minds, it easily peels, sticks, and removes with minimal fuss.
7. A lattice wall hanging set that adds subtle elegance to a blank spot. Personalize the wood with a coat of paint like other reviewers did and watch how it transforms your space.
8. A round wall mirror with the ability to make your shoebox-sized bedroom look like a spacious master suite. Bring the clean, put-together atmosphere with this understated piece.
9. A powerful stain eliminator for rescuing your furniture and carpets from unsightly urine spots. It uses oxygen bubbles to clean even deep-set grossness to leave your home spick and span.
10. An ultra-useful Command hook to help you make your walls your own — until you move out, that is. Use this to hang seasonal decorations or to keep coats off of the floor— and then peel it off later without leaving a mark.
11. A modern floor lamp whose five adjustable heads ensure that your room's most beautiful features are in the spotlight. *So* lit.
12. A simple canvas print that'll make your bedroom look *way* more sophisticated than a poster does. Are you an interior designer now? Yes.
13. A set of Edison lights for adding ~ambience~ whether on or off. Create a vibe that's cozy n' chill with this wall decor.
14. A pack of Clorox multisurface wipes because a sparkling home is *always* a good look. Go ahead and clean to your heart's content without giving yourself or guests a headache from the bleach fumes.
15. A set of microfiber cleaning cloths that'll eliminate water spots, dirt, and smudges on everything from your windows to your bathroom mirror. Now your guests' eyes won't immediately be drawn to hand smudges on the glass — at least, until your toddler touches it again.
16. A stylish feeding mat so your kitchen floor isn't covered in rogue water and kibble from your messy pet. This plastic mat is simple to wipe down and has a nonskid backing to hold it in place.
17. A wall repair kit you can use to finally fix that hole you've been hiding behind a picture frame. This convenient spackle system will ensure that your drywall stays impeccable.
18. A washable area rug that'll stop remnants of spills, dirt, and pet messes from becoming a permanent part of the room. Its medium-pile construction will provide plenty of cushioning and its latex backing will hold it in place.
19. A bottle of wood cleaner to effectively restore shine to your floors. It is made of 98% natural ingredients — plus, no harsh chemical smell!
20. A pack of peel-and-stick tiles for an easy and affordable way to add a backsplash to your kitchen. These off-white tiles look so real, no one will ever know your secret.
