15 Things To Take Your Self-Care Routine To The Next Level

1. A cool and warm mist humidifier to keep the air in your home feeling wonderful. Add your favorite scent to the essential oil pad to *really* set the self-love mood.
2. A tube of thermogenic gel to soothe your muscles and level up your relaxation game. Don't let a big workout or a hectic day leave you tense and uncomfortable — ease your mind and body with this relaxing formula.
3. An ultra-soft Turkish muslin blanket to envelope yourself in while you binge-watch reality television. Wrap yourself up in this soft cotton throw and indulge in *someone else's* drama for a change.
4. A jar of bath salt so you can relax with a good soak. Relieve tension while detoxifying the body by adding some of this to your tub ritual.
5. A set of affirmation cards because you are *always* improving and positive self-talk is how you do that. This is a simple and satisfying way to overcome insecurities, focus on joy, and DO THE DARN THING.
6. A glass Beast bottle that is a bestseller for a reason — it keeps you sipping by allowing you to infuse your H2O with fresh, tasty ingredients. A hydrated you is a happier version of yourself.
7. A lovely aromatherapy balm that will deliver a blend of scents to calm your body, quiet your mind, and prepare you for a restful slumber (and a better tomorrow).
8. A nourishing facial moisturizer that is loved for its amazing smell and fast-absorbing, glow-inducing formula. What you put on your body matters to you — this one is made from argan shells rich in antioxidant vitamin E as well as aloe vera, cocoa butter, and blood orange.
9. A colorful jigsaw puzzle that will make you want to cancel your plans, pour yourself a drink, and get lost in the process. Staying in and enjoying your peace is the new clubbing until 3 a.m.
10. A chenille meditation cushion that adds comfort to your mindful practices. Providing an extra-broad base of support, you may find yourself plopping down on here just to scroll through Instagram.
11. A box of activated charcoal dental floss you'll buy again and again. You're all about your oral health, so you'll be using these two times every day — in the morning after coffee and nightly before you slip on your eye mask and queue up the white noise.
12. A merino cardigan that makes a fabulous top layer on chillier nights in. With a boxy fit and slightly cropped hemline, this wardrobe staple is a must-have.
13. A buttery soft duvet cover to make your bed your happy place again. Thermoregulating and hypoallergenic, you'll finally be motivated to go to sleep by 10 p.m.
14. An olive green lounge set that is more comfortable and breathable than your 10-year-old sweats and T-shirt. They can be worn together or separately for lounge outfits that will make you feel good about doing nothing.
15. A trio of salad bowls that will increase your dark leafy green intake. Add some color to your kitchen with these biodegradable pieces.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.