    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    15 Things To Take Your Self-Care Routine To The Next Level

    Relax like you mean it with these snazzy products from our Goodful shop.

    Mary Ruehl
    by Mary Ruehl

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A cool and warm mist humidifier to keep the air in your home feeling wonderful. Add your favorite scent to the essential oil pad to *really* set the self-love mood.

    the humidifier
    Goodful

    The 1.2-gallon ultrasonic humidifier also has a guided meditation feature: the unit's lights project a breathing pattern. 

    Price: $74.99 (originally $149.99)

    2. A tube of thermogenic gel to soothe your muscles and level up your relaxation game. Don't let a big workout or a hectic day leave you tense and uncomfortable — ease your mind and body with this relaxing formula.

    the tube next to othher bath products
    Goodful

    The thermogenic gel delivers hot and cold sensations to soothe the body while essential oils promote relaxation. 

    Promising review: "After a nice bath, I rub this on my legs, shoulders, and neck. This soaks into my muscles. Relieves any tension or tightness to have a peaceful rest." —Karen

    Price: $28.80 (originally $48)

    3. An ultra-soft Turkish muslin blanket to envelope yourself in while you binge-watch reality television. Wrap yourself up in this soft cotton throw and indulge in *someone else's* drama for a change.

    the blanket in textured shadow
    Goodful

    The 59 x 87-inch blanket is handmade in Turkey from ethically sourced cotton.

    Price: $52.80 (originally $120; available in two colors)

    4. A jar of bath salt so you can relax with a good soak. Relieve tension while detoxifying the body by adding some of this to your tub ritual.

    the jar of salt
    Goodful

    To use, add a handful of the sea salt crystals soaked in lavender essential oil to a warm bath. Swish around and breathe in the soft scent.

    Price: $38

    5. A set of affirmation cards because you are *always* improving and positive self-talk is how you do that. This is a simple and satisfying way to overcome insecurities, focus on joy, and DO THE DARN THING.

    The cards in the stand displayed on a shelf
    Goodful

    This product comes with 52 paper cards (one for each week) and a beechwood stand. 

    Price: $30

    6. A glass Beast bottle that is a bestseller for a reason — it keeps you sipping by allowing you to infuse your H2O with fresh, tasty ingredients. A hydrated you is a happier version of yourself.

    the bottle in pebble grey with infused water in it next to fresh ingredients
    Goodful

    The bottle's infusion chamber can also be used like a blender to create delicious fruit and vegetable drinks to take on the go.

    Promising review: "I love the style and the infuser. It's been nice to just have in my bag to stay hydrated."Samantha M.

    Price: $38 (available in three colors)

    7. A lovely aromatherapy balm that will deliver a blend of scents to calm your body, quiet your mind, and prepare you for a restful slumber (and a better tomorrow).

    a model applying the balm before bed
    Goodful

    This product's floral blend harnesses the therapeutic benefits of lavender, palmarosa, and ylang ylang. Simply apply to wrist, neck, or temples; inhale and exhale deeply as you prepare for bed.

    Promising review: "A beautiful smell and a lovely way to drift off to sleep breathing in the scent." —Jill Kelly

    Price: $25

    8. A nourishing facial moisturizer that is loved for its amazing smell and fast-absorbing, glow-inducing formula. What you put on your body matters to you — this one is made from argan shells rich in antioxidant vitamin E as well as aloe vera, cocoa butter, and blood orange.

    the tub of moisturizer
    Goodful

    The moisturizer is vegan, cruelty-free, and in fully recyclable packaging. What's not to love?!

    Promising review: "I love this moisturizer! It has a lovely silky texture and really brightens my skin. It also smells amazing!" —C M.

    Price: $26

    9. A colorful jigsaw puzzle that will make you want to cancel your plans, pour yourself a drink, and get lost in the process. Staying in and enjoying your peace is the new clubbing until 3 a.m.

    two hands working on the puzzle
    Goodful

    Artist Carolyn Gavin reimagines traditional landscape paintings using neon colors and abstract shapes in this 500-piece puzzle.

    Price: $28

    10. A chenille meditation cushion that adds comfort to your mindful practices. Providing an extra-broad base of support, you may find yourself plopping down on here just to scroll through Instagram.

    the cushion
    Goodful

    The cushion has a removable, machine washable cover.

    Price: $60.50 (originally $110)

    11. A box of activated charcoal dental floss you'll buy again and again. You're all about your oral health, so you'll be using these two times every day — in the morning after coffee and nightly before you slip on your eye mask and queue up the white noise.

    the floss
    Goodful / Via yt

    You'll be able to see removed plaque against the black floss – gross but satisfying.

    Price: $10

    12. A merino cardigan that makes a fabulous top layer on chillier nights in. With a boxy fit and slightly cropped hemline, this wardrobe staple is a must-have.

    a model wearing the cardigan and pants
    Goodful

    The brand was founded by three best friends on a mission to create the perfect knit that empowers the women who make it.

    Price: $279 (available in women's sizes S–L)

    13. A buttery soft duvet cover to make your bed your happy place again. Thermoregulating and hypoallergenic, you'll finally be motivated to go to sleep by 10 p.m.

    the duvet cover and matching pillowcases in denim on a bed
    Goodful

    Price: $180+ (available in two sizes and five colors)

    14. An olive green lounge set that is more comfortable and breathable than your 10-year-old sweats and T-shirt. They can be worn together or separately for lounge outfits that will make you feel good about doing nothing.

    a model wearing the set with sandals
    Goodful

    This set includes an oversized, cropped button down and straight-leg lounge pants that are equal parts comfort and style.

    Price: $315 (available in women's sizes XS, S, and L)

    15. A trio of salad bowls that will increase your dark leafy green intake. Add some color to your kitchen with these biodegradable pieces.

    the bowls
    Goodful

    The set includes three dishwasher safe serving bowls and a pair of bamboo grabbers.

    Price: $30 (originally $50)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.