27 Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You Have A PhD In Owning A Dog

1. A pack of stain-lifting pads so you can SAVE your carpets when Fido has an accident. Simply drop a pad on the spot, give it a few stomps, lift it, and marvel at the results.
2. A wooden dog crate that combines style *and* substance. It looks like a real end table but doubles as a cozy bed for your pooch — it's a two-fer.
3. An embroidered collar so when your dog plays hide-and-get found by a stranger, they will get back to you safely. No more loud metal tags that fade and scratch — thank goodness.
4. A jar of paw protectant that's made from natural waxes, so you can protect your adventure buddy's paws from the elements. This balm is also 100% more likely to stay on their feet than dog booties.
5. A gentle dog shampoo that gets rid of the odor from the goose poop that they rolled in. With none of the harsh fragrances or sulfates in other products, it pampers your pup's sensitive skin.
6. A durable Benebone dog bone for the aggressive chewer in your house. Its ergonomic shape and flavor will keep your pet occupied for hours, encouraging ~appropriate~ chewing habits.
7. A travel water bottle because dogs get dehydrated too — they just can't *tell* you. Keep them feeling their best without the hassle of a flimsy silicone bowl.
8. An interactive snuffle toy that looks like a cute lil' carrot patch. Give your fur baby something productive to do while you're out of the house with this adorable plush mat.
9. A hair remover tool for fabrics that is infinitely more effective than vacuuming alone. Your dog will never *not* shed, but at least now you can wear black pants.
10. A convenient pooper scooper that keeps your dog's waste at a safe distance. Make the task of weekly yard pick-ups as enjoyable as it can be with this effective tool.
11. A pair of super bouncy tennis balls to take fetch with your dog to the next level...and we all know what happens after they burn off some energy. ✨Peace and quiet✨
12. A spray-on sunscreen — yes, dogs need sunscreen and no, you can't just use the human kind. If you should be wearing it on sunny days (which you should), they need to as well.
And while it can be used on all dogs, dogs with white or thin coats or light-pigmented noses and eyelids are more at risk for sunburn. Read more about why dogs need sunscreen at American Kennel Club.
Promising review: "This stuff works. I've tried several other dog-safe 'sunscreens,' but none were effective. My dog has a scar on his snout from before he was rescued off the streets as a puppy, and because he has no fur covering that section, it easily turns pink and blisters and bleeds when he's in the sun. Plus, my vet was concerned that he could develop skin cancer with all the constant sun exposure. But all of the pet-safe sunscreens I could find didn't have any ingredients that would actually block UV rays, and all the ones with effective sun-blocking ingredients weren't pet-safe, so it seemed like a catch-22.
"It took me a long time to find one that both worked effectively and was safe. This is it! It doesn't irritate his skin at all. We can go to the beach for a couple of hours, and his skin looks just as good as it did at the beginning of the day, whereas in the past it would have burnt. So glad to have found this product." —sknappy1
Get it from Amazon for $17.28.
13. A freestanding pet gate for an aesthetically-pleasing way to keep your dog out of the kitchen. The neutral color and open slats means this piece fits right into your living space.
14. A pet-safe water additive so you can enjoy slobbery but not-so-stinky dog smooches. It is certified to be effective by the Veterinary Oral Health Council and yours truly.
For dogs with sensitive stomachs, it's recommended to start with a half-dose!
Promising reviews: "This additive works. It keeps my dog's breath fresher, and it almost completely eliminates that 'slime' that builds up in pet bowl that's so hard to wash off. It only takes a very small amount, so the bottle lasts for months. Well worth the money to help me stay on too of my dog's dental hygiene." —Benjamin A. Smith
"I got this because I have two older chihuahuas who have already lost some of their teeth to decay from plaque buildup. This is easily added to their water dish every time it’s refilled and does a great job of removing existing plaque while preventing new deposits. And it really does give them fresher breath, which is an awesome bonus." —annab
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes, two package sizes, and six varieties).
15. A paw-activated water fountain to provide relief from the heat *and* stimulation for your dog on hot days. No more outdoor bowls that grow bacteria and warm up quickly.
Promising review: "My dog loves playing in and drinking water, especially when it's hot outside! It took me only about 20 minutes to teach her how to use it. She weighs 127 pounds, and this fountain has held up well. It is good quality and has provided a lot of entertainment, especially on hot summer days." —A. L. B.
Get it from Amazon for $45.99.
16. An adorable donut bed that doesn't *look* like a pet bed. Just imagine all the pictures you'll take of your pup on this. 📸
Promising review: "I have never been so excited to write a review. The beds come vacuum packed. I tossed in dryer for 15 minutes and puffed right up. They are so beautiful and elegant. An upscale look at a reasonable price. My chihuahuas love them. Wide color assortment." —Countess
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four sizes and nine colors).
17. A waterproof blanket because there's no need to change up the look of your furniture *just* to keep it clean. Add this throw on top of any existing couch and voila — your home is now pet-proof.
18. A behavior deterrent device that will *finally* put an end to any of your dog's less desirable habits. More effective and humane than a shock collar, this gadget uses noise only audible to canines to stop bad habits in their tracks.
19. A Furminator pet hair deshedding brush so you can re-fall in love with the actual dog underneath all that fur. This beloved tool also has a handy lil' lever that easily removes all the combed hair from the brush, which means less work for you. It's a win-win!
20. A tidy feeder station because it's just another stylish accent table — until meal time, that is. Keep your pet's supplies organized in the most decor-friendly way with this low profile chest.
21. An elevated bed that your dog will want to hang out on all day! Its durable fabric bed is a cool, supportive, and comfy place for your pooch to post, whether they're inside or out.
22. A stylish treat pouch so you and your dog can quickly head out the door. It has space for pup supplies *and* human necessities; wear it as a crossbody or a fanny pack and be the most well-stocked one at the park.
23. A 30-pound food storage container because leaving your pet's food in the half-full, ripped-open bag that it came in is recipe for disaster. Save yourself the hassle of unintended food spillage and keep food fresh with this low-profile, screw-top bin.
24. An airline-approved dog carrier for when it's time to hit the road and your best friend is *definitely* coming. It has plenty of breathing room for a small pup, and the shoulder strap disconnects and doubles as a leash.
Roverlund is a small business creating design-forward gear for pets and their owners. The small size fits dogs up to 12.5 lbs and the large size fits pets up to 20 lbs.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this dog carrier. Extremely high quality and though it was a tad on the expensive side, it looks and feels even more expensive that it really is. I would definitely purchase this again, and it fits my miniature Schnauzer perfectly!" —Quietstorm80
Get it from Amazon for $159+ (available in two sizes and five colors).
25. A Furbo dog camera so you can keep a watchful eye on your fur child. No more coming home to a mess — stop it in real time with its two-way audio and barking alerts.
26. A mod dog bed that will look wonderful in any contemporary home. With its linen-like fabric, bolsters, and wooden legs, this piece is a joy to look at.
27. And a stainless-steel food and water bowl — if *you* used the same one every day, you'd want it to be a good one. This bad boy can't be knocked over or chewed up by your dog and ensures that they get a cold, refreshing drink every time.
It also comes in many different colors/designs, which is just a plus.
Promising review: "After going through, I don't know how many plastic bowls I decided on this one. Wow! It's heavy-duty, unchewable, wind-proof, large capacity, has curb appeal, and is insulated to keep the water cool. I mean, what more is there to say? The wife loves it. The dogs love it. The neighbors' dogs love it. The neighbors want to know where I bought it. Get it! You will be happy!" —StretchZep
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.