    27 Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You Have A PhD In Owning A Dog

    From cleaners for their many messes to toys that will keep them busy, these products will make you feel like you have a master's in being a dog parent.

    Mary Ruehl
    by Mary Ruehl

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pack of stain-lifting pads so you can SAVE your carpets when Fido has an accident. Simply drop a pad on the spot, give it a few stomps, lift it, and marvel at the results.

    Floor with a visible stain pad outline and &#x27;Florida&#x27; text, accompanied by an arrow pointing to the stain
    amazon.com

    This pack includes 20 pads.

    Promising review: "My dog had an upset stomach during the night, and left little runny plops all over the carpet. Rather gross. I tried cleaning up one of the wet spots, and it made a horrible mess, not to mention the smell and my unhappiness. I decided to let them dry and attack them the next day. I also went online and ordered these pads. So, after picking up the plop piles, I used these pads, and they were simply amazing! You just peel the backing off and put the wet side down on the spot, then you stomp on the pad, releasing the liquid into the carpet and let it sit for at least five minutes, then pick up the pad." —Peaches

    Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $27.49.

    2. A wooden dog crate that combines style *and* substance. It looks like a real end table but doubles as a cozy bed for your pooch — it's a two-fer.

    Two dogs near a dog crate in espresso in a living room with a couch, a rug, and a dining area
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We've wanted a great looking kennel for a while — both to look better in the living room — something large enough to replace the two small kennels we were using while not being so big that it's obnoxious...this is the one! Assembly is super-easy, took 15 minutes max! The kennel is sturdy, roomy, and the table-top surface is awesome! The walls on this kennel are a game-changer! The half-height side walls mean our little guys can't access walls or surrounding furniture through the kennel, while the round bars on the sides and door provide ample light and air circulation. This kennel looks great, too! It's so much more aesthetically-pleasing than standard kennels! Great purchase!" —Micah Cantley

    Get it from Amazon for $81.97+ (available in five sizes and four colors).

    3. An embroidered collar so when your dog plays hide-and-get found by a stranger, they will get back to you safely. No more loud metal tags that fade and scratch — thank goodness.

    Dog wearing the colllar
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this collar for my rescue Husky. The best part about this collar is that it incorporates contact information directly on the collar, no more dog tags! This collar makes no noise, unlike the classic dog tags that jingle. The collar is safer to use than traditional dog tags because it does not snag on things. The buckle of the collar itself is easy to clasp/release and holds the collar in place well. The thickness of the collar is ideal for my medium-sized dog. The embroidery of my dog's name and my phone number on the collar looks great. I love how many different thread color options were available. My dog's name and my contact information is thick, noticeable, and easily readable on the collar. This collar has held up well and I imagine it would wash well if needed. The metal loop on the collar works well for leashes when I am walking my dog. I am happy with this." —Lyndsi D.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95.

    4. A jar of paw protectant that's made from natural waxes, so you can protect your adventure buddy's paws from the elements. This balm is also 100% more likely to stay on their feet than dog booties.

    dog lying next to the 60 g protectant
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I put this on my dogs nose. It gets really dry. Works really well."JMR

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    5. A gentle dog shampoo that gets rid of the odor from the goose poop that they rolled in. With none of the harsh fragrances or sulfates in other products, it pampers your pup's sensitive skin.

    Puppy in sink beside a bottle of Burt&#x27;s Bees Puppy Shampoo, looking ready for a bath
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I recently tried Burt’s Bees puppy shampoo for my furry companion, and I'm thoroughly impressed with the results. This shampoo is gentle yet effective, leaving my puppy's coat clean, soft, and smelling fresh. I love that it's made with natural ingredients like buttermilk and honey, which are soothing and moisturizing for my puppy's sensitive skin. Plus, the formula is pH- balanced specifically for puppies, so it's gentle enough for frequent baths without causing irritation. The light, natural scent is delightful without being overpowering. Overall, I highly recommend Burt’s Bees puppy shampoo to any pet owner looking for a gentle and effective grooming solution for their furry friend." —Lisa Kershaw

    Get iit from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in two sizes and three package sizes).

    6. A durable Benebone dog bone for the aggressive chewer in your house. Its ergonomic shape and flavor will keep your pet occupied for hours, encouraging ~appropriate~ chewing habits.

    Dog lying on a floral-patterned couch, chewing on the bone in real chicken
    amazon.com

    The durable nylon bone also doesn't shed gross (and potentially dangerous) little shards as it is chewed. A+++.

    Promising review: "I bought this bone for a new 2-year-old pup I just adopted. She was used for breeding, and I was able to rescue her at a young age. Knowing she didn’t have a childhood, I wanted to get her things she could chew on. This is the best bone I’ve ever gotten. She loves it and chews on it all the time. My older dog also started chewing on it and she was never a fan of bones to begin with. It’s solid, and sturdy, and is not coming apart like other bones. It’s seems like it will last a long time. I highly recommend!" —Avid Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $10.88+ (available in four sizes and three flavors).

    7. A travel water bottle because dogs get dehydrated too — they just can't *tell* you. Keep them feeling their best without the hassle of a flimsy silicone bowl.

    dog drinking from bottle in blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We take a lot of road trips with our two dogs. This makes it so easy to keep them hydrated when they need it! No more worries about spilling bowls, and where to dump unused water. I can give them the perfect amount, see the level, and make sure any undrunk water goes back into the bottle. It sits nicely in the cup holder and is easy to use. Both dogs can drink at the same time, to my surprise. It’s very easy to reach out to them without spilling. Worth every penny!" —McNeeley Family

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

    8. An interactive snuffle toy that looks like a cute lil' carrot patch. Give your fur baby something productive to do while you're out of the house with this adorable plush mat.

    reviewer&#x27;s dog playing with the toy
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wanted to get a 'learning' toy for my dogs this past Christmas. I have two 10-pound Morkies. I give them Cheerios for snacks. I hid a small handful of Cheerios in each hole in the beginning. They loved pulling out the carrots and then finding/eating the treats. Then, after the treats were gone, they just played with the carrots for a while. Kept them busy for quite some time. Now that they’ve learned the game, I don’t put Cheerios in ALL the holes. Gotta keep them guessing! 😁" —DaNel Eads

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (also available in a squeak version).

    9. A hair remover tool for fabrics that is infinitely more effective than vacuuming alone. Your dog will never *not* shed, but at least now you can wear black pants.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OK I rarely write a review but this right here! First of all...it's super simple. Works great on my stairs. I only have one dog who sheds quite a bit but my others shed here and there and the stairs is not something I’m vigilant in keeping up with. I also did it to the corners of my downstairs where my dogs sleep and gross!! There was residual hair that the vacuum cleaner couldn’t get. Don't get me wrong — you gotta put in a little bit of work but it actually is pretty fun. 😝I’m sharing this link with everyone I know. 😂" —thuy

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    10. A convenient pooper scooper that keeps your dog's waste at a safe distance. Make the task of weekly yard pick-ups as enjoyable as it can be with this effective tool.

    a model holding the scooper next to a dog
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Easier to use than a shovel. Picks up the complete mess without damaging the grass. Sturdy." —LAREEANN

    Get it from Amazon for $19.49+ (also available in swivel bucket and rake).

    11. A pair of super bouncy tennis balls to take fetch with your dog to the next level...and we all know what happens after they burn off some energy. ✨Peace and quiet✨

    A playful Border Collie lying on grass with a frisbee in its mouth
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought these for my 18-month-old pup. She’s half German shepherd and half German shorthair pointer (80 pounds, and balls are medium size). Worth every penny! Definitely recommend this item. She destroys ANY toy within seconds of opening it. These balls last!!! Chuck-It items are fantastic for playing fetch or searching. They bounce well, they are lightweight, waterproof, chewproof, and are bright, vibrant colors that make it easy to locate." —Kelly pickerel

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    12. A spray-on sunscreen — yes, dogs need sunscreen and no, you can't just use the human kind. If you should be wearing it on sunny days (which you should), they need to as well.

    reviewer image showing a dog's nose with and without sunscreen
    www.amazon.com

    And while it can be used on all dogs, dogs with white or thin coats or light-pigmented noses and eyelids are more at risk for sunburn. Read more about why dogs need sunscreen at American Kennel Club.

    Promising review: "This stuff works. I've tried several other dog-safe 'sunscreens,' but none were effective. My dog has a scar on his snout from before he was rescued off the streets as a puppy, and because he has no fur covering that section, it easily turns pink and blisters and bleeds when he's in the sun. Plus, my vet was concerned that he could develop skin cancer with all the constant sun exposure. But all of the pet-safe sunscreens I could find didn't have any ingredients that would actually block UV rays, and all the ones with effective sun-blocking ingredients weren't pet-safe, so it seemed like a catch-22. 

    "It took me a long time to find one that both worked effectively and was safe. This is it! It doesn't irritate his skin at all. We can go to the beach for a couple of hours, and his skin looks just as good as it did at the beginning of the day, whereas in the past it would have burnt. So glad to have found this product." —sknappy1

    Get it from Amazon for $17.28.

    13. A freestanding pet gate for an aesthetically-pleasing way to keep your dog out of the kitchen. The neutral color and open slats means this piece fits right into your living space.

    A small black dog peeks through the white gate set at the top of a staircase, providing a barrier to prevent access
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed a small gated panel to keep our Yorkshire Terrier in the house but didn’t want the look of a big crate. It's cute and stylish. Matches my farmhouse decor perfectly. Gate functions well and it has stood up to his jumping for attention!" —Young

    Get it from Amazon for $40.46+ (available in two sizes, two styles, and three colors).

    14. A pet-safe water additive so you can enjoy slobbery but not-so-stinky dog smooches. It is certified to be effective by the Veterinary Oral Health Council and yours truly.

    Close-up of a dog's mouth being opened to show its clean teeth, with a human hand holding the mouth open
    www.amazon.com

    For dogs with sensitive stomachs, it's recommended to start with a half-dose!

    Promising reviews: "This additive works. It keeps my dog's breath fresher, and it almost completely eliminates that 'slime' that builds up in pet bowl that's so hard to wash off. It only takes a very small amount, so the bottle lasts for months. Well worth the money to help me stay on too of my dog's dental hygiene." —Benjamin A. Smith

    "I got this because I have two older chihuahuas who have already lost some of their teeth to decay from plaque buildup. This is easily added to their water dish every time it’s refilled and does a great job of removing existing plaque while preventing new deposits. And it really does give them fresher breath, which is an awesome bonus." —annab

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes, two package sizes, and six varieties). 

    15. A paw-activated water fountain to provide relief from the heat *and* stimulation for your dog on hot days. No more outdoor bowls that grow bacteria and warm up quickly.

    reviewer's two dogs drinking from the outdoor paw-activated water fountain
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog loves playing in and drinking water, especially when it's hot outside! It took me only about 20 minutes to teach her how to use it. She weighs 127 pounds, and this fountain has held up well. It is good quality and has provided a lot of entertainment, especially on hot summer days." —A. L. B.

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99.

    16. An adorable donut bed that doesn't *look* like a pet bed. Just imagine all the pictures you'll take of your pup on this. 📸

    Small dog in a pink sweater resting in a plush dog bed
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have never been so excited to write a review. The beds come vacuum packed. I tossed in dryer for 15 minutes and puffed right up. They are so beautiful and elegant. An upscale look at a reasonable price. My chihuahuas love them. Wide color assortment." —Countess

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four sizes and nine colors). 

    17. A waterproof blanket because there's no need to change up the look of your furniture *just* to keep it clean. Add this throw on top of any existing couch and voila — your home is now pet-proof.

    a dog sleeping on the blanket in pink over a couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "OMG, I LOVE this blanket! It’s just the right size (nice and big unlike most pet blankets) and is ridiculously soft! Haven’t had any messes I need to clean on it, but I feel much more secure with my new couch now that it’s protected from my dog. Very pleased, want to order more!" —Anonymous

    Get it from Wayfair for $21.16+ (originally $27.95+; available in four colors).

    18. A behavior deterrent device that will *finally* put an end to any of your dog's less desirable habits. More effective and humane than a shock collar, this gadget uses noise only audible to canines to stop bad habits in their tracks.

    reviewer holding the device with a dog in the background
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a St. Bernard who barks aggressively at people on leash or driving in our car. We took her to initial training programs as a puppy, and she is mostly well-behaved except for strangers. She tends to charge and bark very aggressively. We tried collars that only beeped, which worked well enough but were hard to keep charged and keep track of all the cords, remotes, and collars. This is one simple device with three buttons (one just audio beep, one sonic beep, and one light+sonic beep button). Instantly stopped the bad behavior I could never snap her out of with one simple button. Very rarely do I even need to use the sonic noise to get her attention." —Michael P Knippling

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99.

    19. A Furminator pet hair deshedding brush so you can re-fall in love with the actual dog underneath all that fur. This beloved tool also has a handy lil' lever that easily removes all the combed hair from the brush, which means less work for you. It's a win-win!

    A reviewer&#x27;s dog next to the brush in blue and a pile of shed hair
    LucyP3820/ Chewy

    Promising review: "I am so amazed with this brush! I have tried several brushes and the bristles always end up breaking and they never get deep down to the undercoat. However, this brush is sturdy and no broken pieces after several uses! I love that there is a fur release button to get the stubborn hairs out of the brush. My dog gets so excited when it's time to get brushed and he was like a brand-new dog after using this for the first time!" —Nicole

    Get it from Chewy for $31.85+ (originally $37.49+; available in three sizes and colors).

    20. A tidy feeder station because it's just another stylish accent table — until meal time, that is. Keep your pet's supplies organized in the most decor-friendly way with this low profile chest.

    the station in grey in a home
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just what I needed. This is the perfect puppy supply storage solution. It is sturdy and looks terrific." —Jeanne

    Get it from Wayfair for $149 (also available in white).

    21. An elevated bed that your dog will want to hang out on all day! Its durable fabric bed is a cool, supportive, and comfy place for your pooch to post, whether they're inside or out.

    A dog lying on the bed in terracotta
    Chewy

    Promising review: "My dog loves her new bed and so do I. She sleeps in it all day long. It keeps her cooler than any of the other beds she has had. She sleeps on it with her blankets, no problem. No more laying on the hard floor to keep herself cool. With this bed, she stays cool and comfortable." —4dogs

    Get it from Chewy for $20.64+ (available in three sizes and five colors).

    22. A stylish treat pouch so you and your dog can quickly head out the door. It has space for pup supplies *and* human necessities; wear it as a crossbody or a fanny pack and be the most well-stocked one at the park.

    Lavender crossbody bag with adjustable strap and text
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this purse and wear it whenever I take my dogs out. I love the little poopy bag compartment and the zipperless closure. Super stylish also!" —Pippa

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in three colors).

    23. A 30-pound food storage container because leaving your pet's food in the half-full, ripped-open bag that it came in is recipe for disaster. Save yourself the hassle of unintended food spillage and keep food fresh with this low-profile, screw-top bin.

    Two of the 50-lb container
    Karrie/Chewy

    Each container comes with a measuring cup for accurate feeding.

    Promising review: "Over the years, I have had dogs of different sizes and breeds (many breeds smarter than I), so storing open bags of kibble in a closet was just not practical. These vaults keep my pet food safe from 'poachers,' keeps it from going stale, and allows me to save money by buying the larger, economy-sized bags. They are well-made and worth every penny. Heck yeah, I recommend the Vittles Vault." —Crate

    Get it from Chewy for $32.47+ (originally $56.99+; also available in 50 pounds).

    24. An airline-approved dog carrier for when it's time to hit the road and your best friend is *definitely* coming. It has plenty of breathing room for a small pup, and the shoulder strap disconnects and doubles as a leash.

    A medium white and black dog sitting in the bag in camo orange
    Amazon

    Roverlund is a small business creating design-forward gear for pets and their owners. The small size fits dogs up to 12.5 lbs and the large size fits pets up to 20 lbs. 

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this dog carrier. Extremely high quality and though it was a tad on the expensive side, it looks and feels even more expensive that it really is. I would definitely purchase this again, and it fits my miniature Schnauzer perfectly!" —Quietstorm80

    Get it from Amazon for $159+ (available in two sizes and five colors).

    25. A Furbo dog camera so you can keep a watchful eye on your fur child. No more coming home to a mess — stop it in real time with its two-way audio and barking alerts.

    snapshot from a reviewer&#x27;s camera of dogs in their apartment
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We just moved into our first apartment and I was worried about my dog adjusting to a new space and being alone most of the day since me and my boyfriend both work full-time. The Furbo was super easy to set up and the Furbo app is very easy to use. I love the instant alerts of her barking and the treat dispenser is also very convenient. The camera quality is great too, which is a plus. There is even a feature on there called 'dog selfie' where it alerts you if your dog is looking directly at the camera. So cute and instantly brightens my day. 10/10 would recommend!" —Kamryn R.

    Get it from Amazon for $99+ (available in six varieties).

    26. A mod dog bed that will look wonderful in any contemporary home. With its linen-like fabric, bolsters, and wooden legs, this piece is a joy to look at.

    a dog on the bed in navy in a home
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Wonderful fancy bed for your pup! There's room to add additional padding underneath which is what I did. If your dog likes being partially surrounded and having backing to rest their head on or curl into this is perfect. It's also a great medium size that would fit anywhere from a Drenchie to an Australian Shepherd." —Winona

    Get it from Wayfair for $127.95+ (originally $165.34+; available in three colors).

    27. And a stainless-steel food and water bowl — if *you* used the same one every day, you'd want it to be a good one.  This bad boy can't be knocked over or chewed up by your dog and ensures that they get a cold, refreshing drink every time.

    a dog drinking out of the white bowl
    www.amazon.com

    It also comes in many different colors/designs, which is just a plus. 

    Promising review: "After going through, I don't know how many plastic bowls I decided on this one. Wow! It's heavy-duty, unchewable, wind-proof, large capacity, has curb appeal, and is insulated to keep the water cool. I mean, what more is there to say? The wife loves it. The dogs love it. The neighbors' dogs love it. The neighbors want to know where I bought it. Get it! You will be happy!" —StretchZep

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors). 

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.