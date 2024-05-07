BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Comfy Loungewear Items So Buttery-Soft, All Your Other Clothes Will Be ~Toast~

    Not today, tight, and restrictive clothing.

    Mary Ruehl
    by Mary Ruehl

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. Sweater pants — yeah, sweaters are for your legs now. Let your bottom half join in on the cozy day vibes in these knit pants.

    Reviewer photo of them wearing teal sweater pants
    a different reviewer wearing khaki
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such an awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." —Kyrene Galanis

    "I love these pants! They are warm and soft. The most important thing to me is that they can be machine washed. I bought them for casual and in-house wear and hope to give them minimal care. The fact they can be machine washed is such a relief." —Meng

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors).

    2. A pair of knit shorts that are *heart eyes emoji*. Warm weather is around the corner (I think??) so might as well up your lounge shorts collection now!

    model wearing the shorts with matching top
    Lulus

    And show some love for the matching sweater.

    Promising review: "I bought this to wear to a pink elephant Galentine's party. It's so soft, and fits perfectly. I was worried it'd be a bit extra, but it was a huge hit!" —Rachel S.

    Get it from Lulus for $29 (originally $49; available in sizes XS–XL)

    3. A beautiful pajama set well-suited for sleeping or lounging. The stretchy pants feature a comfortable elastic waistband and the set comes in an array of prints for an outfit that is perfectly you.

    model wearing the animal print satin set
    Amazon

    Some reviewers suggest sizing up for a comfier fit!

    Promising review: "These pajamas are gorgeous — the print and colors look exactly like the photo! However, I am returning and ordering one size larger. So, DO order, but go up in size! Also, the fabric has no stretch, so keep that in mind for sizing." —PA Art Teacher

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XL–5XL and 14 colors/patterns).

    4. A pair of linen-like cargo pants so comfy, you'll never want to take off. You'll look totally chic whether you're running down the street for coffee or starting your 50th episode.

    a model wearing the pants in white
    Lulus

    Promising review: "An essential part of your wardrobe! Comfortable and would wear every day if I could!"Kristin O.

    Get it from Lulus for $49 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

    5. A Bali seamless bralette if you are all about loungewear and want good chest support. Reviewers adore this undergarment, which has wide straps, stretchy fabric, and moisture-wicking material to keep boob sweat at bay.

    reviewer wearing black bralette
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I've only worn sports/lounge bras but recently decided to replace a few of the older ones that have gotten a bit stretched as I also decided to get my nipples pierced (and if any of you have done so, you know the value of a soft and comfortable bra that you can also sleep in). I began hunting for something more bra-like and not as sporty that would still be comfortable. This bra fits like a dream and checks all the boxes!" —kimba_319

    "Super soft and comfortable. After breast reduction surgery, it is non-binding and doesn’t irritate scars at all." —Amazon Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $16.30+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 45 colors).

    6. A knit sweatshirt to throw on when it gets chilly. Pair with leggings for an on-trend lounge look.

    a reviewer in a gray oversized sweatshirt with leggings and a vest
    a reviewer in a black oversized sweatshirt
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't stop buying more and more of these sweaters. I am not joking. They are the coziest thing ever. Make sure to wash on a cold, gentle cycle and tumble dry low so it stays softer for longer. It is the PERFECT lazy day comfy outfit. Couldn't recommend more. Going to get everyone one for the holidays." —Caroline Cycon

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 25 colors). 

    7. A pair of bike shorts keeping all eyes on you whether you're going for a run or sporting them at the movies. All hail the curve-hugging power of spandex. 🍑

    Person wearing mid-thigh length athletic shorts, standing in a room with furniture visible in the background
    Person wearing black shorts and top showcasing fit; suitable for an article on athletic wear shopping
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "First time trying a pair of bike shorts, and I am officially OBSESSED! The material these are made of is so soft. I’d say they are about medium compression. I did a workout in them and they didn’t seem to roll or anything. So far, I am very happy with them!" —Bailee Dalton

    Get them from Amazon for $13.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).

    8. A fleece hoodie dress that is a step up from typical comfy clothes. (Looking at you, college sweatpants!) This cozy number is super soft, has pockets, and will make you look très chic when you're chillin' indoors.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Holy comfy! I bought this for lounging around my home and staying warm, and I couldn’t be happier with it! I live in Maine and keep my house cool. This sweatshirt dress thing is nice and thick (think old-school sweats), roomy, and just perfectly comfy. Best money I’ve spent all year." —Shelby Briggs

    "This dress is perfect for any occasion. I wore it out with sneakers to a ball game and got so many compliments. The material stretches and it was easy to move in. I later paired it with some dressy flats to go to dinner, and everyone raved about how nice I looked. The material is so soft and the right thickness to wear. It will keep you warm on a chilly day but not too hot for a sunny day. I will order more." —KJ

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 14 colors).

    9. A smooth as silk chemise — sometimes pants are just not the vibe. You'll feel so elegant as you walk around the house in this comfy nightgown.

    a model in the chemise in pink
    Target

    Promising review: "This cute pink nightdress is so luxurious. It feels like the softest butter laying gently upon your skin. Must buy, add to cart now!" —AmbC

    Get it from Target for $20 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    10. A pair of baggy jeans that are an essential part of any wardrobe. Their colored denim makes them a step above loungewear (but just as comfortable).

    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "I bought these in-store and absolutely loved them. I wear them all the time; they are so comfortable and soft. They fit very nicely. " —sofiiiiijo

    Get them from Urban Outfitters for $69 (available in sizes 24–34 and seven colors).

    11. A pair of sweatpants perfect for a day off. The stretch and  softness of these beauties will make them hard to resist wearing every day.

    a reviewer in pink jogger pants
    another reviewer in black jogger pants
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I ordered them, I expected them to be thick. I wanted something warm for my winter workouts in my garage. They are way thinner than I expected but are surprisingly super warm. Not see- through at all. And the feel is amazing. I love the material. I ordered both black and tye-dye. I’ll def be ordering more! If you want a super tight feel like leggings, order down a size. But medium fit me perfectly with lots of room to move around, and so far no issues with waistband sliding down." —lacie Marie like

    Get them from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 22 colors).

    12. A sweat set that is a staple in any lounge lizard's wardrobe. Not too warm and cuffed at the ankle, they're perfect for running errands all year long.

    a reviewer in a matching green sweatshirt and pants
    another reviewer in a matching blue sweat set
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material is very comfortable, soft on the skin, and not irritating. The stitches were flawless, and the picture looks exactly like it. I wore the sweats outside with another top, and I was feeling fine the whole day." —Kesha Follz

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors).

    13. A comfy pair of pajama shorts made from a light and airy cotton blend. With cuffed bottoms and a mid-rise, I'd argue that these are acceptable for everyday wear.

    a model wearing the shorts in green
    Target

    Promising review: "So comfy, so light. Want them in every color way." —Sarahanne

    Get them from Target for $15 (available in sizes XS–2XL and three colors).

    14. A raw edge T-shirt that makes comfy look *so* cool. With a slouchy fit and cuffed sleeves, it will become your new go-to.

    model wearing the shirt in blue mirage with jeans
    Nordstrom

    This shirt is 100% cotton.

    Promising review: "This is a GREAT shirt! It’s oversized, like Free People usually is, but it has a vertical seam down the center of the back, which adds a nice elongated look. This is so comfortable and an excellent price!" —Karatestance

    Get it from Nordstrom for $38 (available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors).

    15. A pair of buttery-soft leggings with 360-degree support and a rear V-seam design. These babies came to perform, whether you're at the gym or on the couch.

    Person sitting with legs extended, wearing black leggings and white socks
    Person wearing a gray sports bra and green leggings, focusing on the fit and fabric detail
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These leggings are absolutely awesome. They are very stretchy and comfortable. They don’t slide down at all throughout the day. I love the high waist and smooth, soft material. I have now bought three of them and wear them all the time!" —Alice

    Get them from Amazon for $34 (available in 16 colors, two inseams, and women's sizes 2XS–2XL).

    16. bra top that holds you tight without squeezing your chest. With cups that mold to your shape and buttery-soft fabric, this can be everyday underwear, too.

    a reviewer wearing the top in white
    a different reviewer wearing the top in blue
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" —Kristyn Long

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 25 colors).

    17. A two-piece set so you can dress for a chill day or night in with minimal effort. This tee-and-joggers duo is stylish, extremely comfy, and so soft, and you'll never want to take it off.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ordered a couple of sets to wear on the weekend. I'm short so I always expect clothing to be too long. I was happily surprised that the length was perfect. The colors are beautiful and the softness of the material is out of this world. Washes and dries well. So I purchased more sets. Couldn't be happier to lounge around or go out." —Kimberly Conerly

    Get it from Amazon for $31.19+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 43 colors).

    18. A short-sleeved T-shirt dress to slip into when you're WFH or heading out for the day. It has a flowy shape, a fabric that feels like your fave tee, and you can layer a hoodie over it if you're feeling cold.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fits well and comfortable! I typically wear a L/XL (mostly XL) in T-shirts and I bought these in a large, as I didn’t want the dress to look like a tent on me. It fit perfectly. These dresses are a comfortable alternative to my T-shirts and shorts for running errands or lounging around!" —KlaOh

    Get it from Amazon for $19.78 (available in sizes XS–3XL and a variety of colors and prints).

    19. A quarter-zip pullover to warm up any look. This soft piece will keep you cozy on crisp evenings outdoors — just add in a fitted tank or tee, joggers, and comfy sneakers to complete your outfit.

    a model in a light blue quarter-zip sweatshirt
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so in love with this pullover. I am usually an L, but I sized up to XL to get an oversized fit, which is PERFECT! The material is so comfy and long enough to wear with leggings since I sized up. The color is also accurate to what is advertised. I want to buy one in every color now!!" —Abbie Liee

    Get it from Amazon for $27.98 (available in sizes S–XL and 19 colors).

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    20. A French terry pullover that is *tres* comfy — not to mention good-looking. The mid-weight fabric and three-quarter-length sleeves make it perfect for transitional weather.

    model in the pink sweatshirt and matching pants
    Target

    Promising review: "Very soft material and it’s comfortable." —Iron

    Get it from Target for $25 (available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors).