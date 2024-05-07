27 Comfy Loungewear Items So Buttery-Soft, All Your Other Clothes Will Be ~Toast~

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Sweater pants — yeah, sweaters are for your legs now. Let your bottom half join in on the cozy day vibes in these knit pants.
Promising reviews: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such an awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." —Kyrene Galanis
"I love these pants! They are warm and soft. The most important thing to me is that they can be machine washed. I bought them for casual and in-house wear and hope to give them minimal care. The fact they can be machine washed is such a relief." —Meng
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors).
2. A pair of knit shorts that are *heart eyes emoji*. Warm weather is around the corner (I think??) so might as well up your lounge shorts collection now!
3. A beautiful pajama set well-suited for sleeping or lounging. The stretchy pants feature a comfortable elastic waistband and the set comes in an array of prints for an outfit that is perfectly you.
Some reviewers suggest sizing up for a comfier fit!
Promising review: "These pajamas are gorgeous — the print and colors look exactly like the photo! However, I am returning and ordering one size larger. So, DO order, but go up in size! Also, the fabric has no stretch, so keep that in mind for sizing." —PA Art Teacher
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XL–5XL and 14 colors/patterns).
4. A pair of linen-like cargo pants so comfy, you'll never want to take off. You'll look totally chic whether you're running down the street for coffee or starting your 50th episode.
5. A Bali seamless bralette if you are all about loungewear and want good chest support. Reviewers adore this undergarment, which has wide straps, stretchy fabric, and moisture-wicking material to keep boob sweat at bay.
6. A knit sweatshirt to throw on when it gets chilly. Pair with leggings for an on-trend lounge look.
Promising review: "I can't stop buying more and more of these sweaters. I am not joking. They are the coziest thing ever. Make sure to wash on a cold, gentle cycle and tumble dry low so it stays softer for longer. It is the PERFECT lazy day comfy outfit. Couldn't recommend more. Going to get everyone one for the holidays." —Caroline Cycon
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 25 colors).
7. A pair of bike shorts keeping all eyes on you whether you're going for a run or sporting them at the movies. All hail the curve-hugging power of spandex. 🍑
Promising review: "First time trying a pair of bike shorts, and I am officially OBSESSED! The material these are made of is so soft. I’d say they are about medium compression. I did a workout in them and they didn’t seem to roll or anything. So far, I am very happy with them!" —Bailee Dalton
Get them from Amazon for $13.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).
8. A fleece hoodie dress that is a step up from typical comfy clothes. (Looking at you, college sweatpants!) This cozy number is super soft, has pockets, and will make you look très chic when you're chillin' indoors.
9. A smooth as silk chemise — sometimes pants are just not the vibe. You'll feel so elegant as you walk around the house in this comfy nightgown.
10. A pair of baggy jeans that are an essential part of any wardrobe. Their colored denim makes them a step above loungewear (but just as comfortable).
11. A pair of sweatpants perfect for a day off. The stretch and softness of these beauties will make them hard to resist wearing every day.
Promising review: "When I ordered them, I expected them to be thick. I wanted something warm for my winter workouts in my garage. They are way thinner than I expected but are surprisingly super warm. Not see- through at all. And the feel is amazing. I love the material. I ordered both black and tye-dye. I’ll def be ordering more! If you want a super tight feel like leggings, order down a size. But medium fit me perfectly with lots of room to move around, and so far no issues with waistband sliding down." —lacie Marie like
Get them from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 22 colors).
12. A sweat set that is a staple in any lounge lizard's wardrobe. Not too warm and cuffed at the ankle, they're perfect for running errands all year long.
Promising review: "The material is very comfortable, soft on the skin, and not irritating. The stitches were flawless, and the picture looks exactly like it. I wore the sweats outside with another top, and I was feeling fine the whole day." —Kesha Follz
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors).
13. A comfy pair of pajama shorts made from a light and airy cotton blend. With cuffed bottoms and a mid-rise, I'd argue that these are acceptable for everyday wear.
14. A raw edge T-shirt that makes comfy look *so* cool. With a slouchy fit and cuffed sleeves, it will become your new go-to.
15. A pair of buttery-soft leggings with 360-degree support and a rear V-seam design. These babies came to perform, whether you're at the gym or on the couch.
Promising review: "These leggings are absolutely awesome. They are very stretchy and comfortable. They don’t slide down at all throughout the day. I love the high waist and smooth, soft material. I have now bought three of them and wear them all the time!" —Alice
Get them from Amazon for $34 (available in 16 colors, two inseams, and women's sizes 2XS–2XL).
16. A bra top that holds you tight without squeezing your chest. With cups that mold to your shape and buttery-soft fabric, this can be everyday underwear, too.
Promising review: "Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" —Kristyn Long
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 25 colors).
17. A two-piece set so you can dress for a chill day or night in with minimal effort. This tee-and-joggers duo is stylish, extremely comfy, and so soft, and you'll never want to take it off.
18. A short-sleeved T-shirt dress to slip into when you're WFH or heading out for the day. It has a flowy shape, a fabric that feels like your fave tee, and you can layer a hoodie over it if you're feeling cold.
19. A quarter-zip pullover to warm up any look. This soft piece will keep you cozy on crisp evenings outdoors — just add in a fitted tank or tee, joggers, and comfy sneakers to complete your outfit.
Promising review: "I am so in love with this pullover. I am usually an L, but I sized up to XL to get an oversized fit, which is PERFECT! The material is so comfy and long enough to wear with leggings since I sized up. The color is also accurate to what is advertised. I want to buy one in every color now!!" —Abbie Liee
Get it from Amazon for $27.98 (available in sizes S–XL and 19 colors).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!