20 Chewy Products That Are Determined To Make Life Easier For Pet Owners

1. A perch that suctions right to your window and keeps your feline entranced all day. No more stumbling over freestanding cat trees in the middle of the night (IYKYK).
2. A door panel so you don't have to get up in the middle of the night to take your pet out. Your dog will be able to go outside as they please and your beautiful glass doors will remain unchanged.
3. A waterproof blanket because you shouldn't have to sacrifice clean furniture for cuddles. Add this throw on top of any existing couch and voila — your home is now pet-proof.
4. A litter disposal system that locks in waste odors, so you don't have to worry about your house smelling like a giant cat bathroom. You'll also be making fewer trips to the dumpster, and your fine feline won't have to shame-smell their own poo!
5. A Furminator pet hair deshedding brush so you can re-fall in love with the actual dog underneath all that fur. This beloved tool also has a handy lil' lever that easily removes all the combed hair from the brush, which means less work for you. It's a win-win!
6. A silent exercise wheel because your nocturnal pet likes to get their steps in while you try to sleep. With this, you can let em' run to their heart's content and *still* be able to get your beauty sleep each night. You can thank me later.
7. A water-repellent double-layer litter mat so that kitty's bathroom stuff stays where it belongs and doesn't get tracked all over your house. With this in place, guests may not even know that you have a cat (besides all the hair, that is).
8. A bag of Pedigree dental chews to promote dental hygiene and fight stinky dog breath every day. Your buddy will feel like they're just getting a treat, but they'll actually be getting a healthy snack that fights plaque and tartar — which will help them avoid a *truly* traumatic trip to the canine dentist later. Sneaky, sneaky.
9. A flea and tick collar so you don't have to apply a greasy topical solution to your cat every month. This collar releases small doses of medication onto their coat for up to eight months, keeping them itch- and bite-free.
10. A silicone food mat for the messy eaters or drinkers in your household. Slip this under their bowls and *poof* gone are the days of drenching your socks in water or vacuuming crushed kibble off of the kitchen floor.
11. A bottle of aquarium conditioner so you can safely use your tap water to fill your fish's freshwater aquarium. Make water refills more convenient and keep your finned friend healthy by adding a few drops.
12. A Dremel nail grinder kit so you can avoid the blood, howling, and look of betrayal that occurs when you use nail scissors to cut just *a little* too short. The grinder's speed-sanding drum slowly files down the nail, so you can avoid over-trimming — and its wireless design means you can groom your pup while they lay on the couch, even if there's no outlet in sight!
13. A pack of hygienic waste bags that are thick, puncture-resistant, and fit your hand, to prevent unwanted contact with your pet's "organic materials," ahem. Just admit it — if you have a dog, it has happened to you.
14. A PetSafe automatic feeder to ensure your pet gets fed on schedule. This bad boy can store up to five meals for busy or vacationing fur parents, so you don't have to spend your time away from home worrying about whether your beloved furballs are getting fed. *Sigh of relief*
15. A pack of pill pockets so giving your dog their medication isn't such a struggle. They'll just think they're getting a reward, but you'll know the truth — they're getting healthy!
16. A sheer bird cage skirt that will catch debris and seeds *before* they end up on your floor. It comes in many different sizes and colors, to provide the perfect fit for any aviary.
17. A 30-pound food storage container because leaving your pet's food in the half-full, ripped-open bag that it came in is recipe for disaster. Save yourself the hassle of unintended food spillage and keep food fresh with this low-profile, screw-top bin.
18. A jar of paw protectant that's made from natural waxes, so you can protect your adventure buddy's paws from the elements. This balm is also 100% more likely to stay on their feet than dog booties.
19. A jar of digestive supplement chews to keep your dog's gut and urinary system healthy — and your lawn free of brown burn spots from their urine. It's a 2-for-1!
20. A wound and skin care spray that will help rescue any furry family-member from pain and discomfort. Cut back on expensive vet bills and waiting weeks for appointments.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.