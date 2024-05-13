BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Chewy Products That Are Determined To Make Life Easier For Pet Owners

    Whatever furry, slimy, or feathered friend you've chosen, these products will take some of the little inconveniences out of being a pet parent.

    Mary Ruehl
    by Mary Ruehl

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A perch that suctions right to your window and keeps your feline entranced all day. No more stumbling over freestanding cat trees in the middle of the night (IYKYK).

    a cat on the perch mounted on a window
    Chewy

    Promising review: "I own several of the older models and love them! When one of the older ones finally wore out, I ordered this new one which comes with even bigger and stronger PVC pipes. Also love the larger suction cups!" —margot

    Price: $44.95

    2. A door panel so you don't have to get up in the middle of the night to take your pet out. Your dog will be able to go outside as they please and your beautiful glass doors will remain unchanged.

    a dog using the door in white
    Chewy

    The adjustable panel installs easily onto your sliding glass doors, making it ideal for rentals.

    Promising review: "This is just what we needed to add to our patio sliding glass door to allow our dogs to go outside during the winter time without getting up and taking them out. Fits perfect and looks nice too. Well-made also." —Glenda

    Price: $164.95+ (originally $174.99+; available in five sizes and two colors)

    3. A waterproof blanket because you shouldn't have to sacrifice clean furniture for cuddles. Add this throw on top of any existing couch and voila — your home is now pet-proof.

    pets on the blanket in tan on a couch
    Chewy

    Promising review: "Very nicely made throws! So very soft. Look nice on furniture, and [it] definitely protects." —Carol

    Price: $13.50+ (originally $24.95+; available in three sizes and three colors)

    4. A litter disposal system that locks in waste odors, so you don't have to worry about your house smelling like a giant cat bathroom. You'll also be making fewer trips to the dumpster, and your fine feline won't have to shame-smell their own poo!

    The litter disposal in silver in a reviewer&#x27;s home
    KimberlyH/Chewy

    The system locks in smells in a way that a regular trash can can't. And it's not just for cats — I used this during puppy potty training to dispose of waste and soiled paper towels. 

    Promising review: "Just LOVE this product! We have a small home and cat box waste has always reeked in kitchen garbage. Been using this product for a month and absolutely notice a huge difference in the smell. So easy to use and convenient! I only need to dispose of one bag, once a week. Product is also compact enough for small spaces." —Snoqueenee

    Price: $21.99+ (originally $29.99; also available in black) 

    5. A Furminator pet hair deshedding brush so you can re-fall in love with the actual dog underneath all that fur. This beloved tool also has a handy lil' lever that easily removes all the combed hair from the brush, which means less work for you. It's a win-win!

    A reviewer&#x27;s dog next to the brush in blue and a pile of shed hair
    LucyP3820/ Chewy

    Promising review: "I am so amazed with this brush! I have tried several brushes and the bristles always end up breaking and they never get deep down to the undercoat. However, this brush is sturdy and no broken pieces after several uses! I love that there is a fur release button to get the stubborn hairs out of the brush. My dog gets so excited when it's time to get brushed and he was like a brand-new dog after using this for the first time!" —Nicole

    Price: $31.85+ (originally $37.95+; available in three sizes and three colors)

    6. A silent exercise wheel because your nocturnal pet likes to get their steps in while you try to sleep. With this, you can let em' run to their heart's content and *still* be able to get your beauty sleep each night. You can thank me later.

    The wheel in yellow being used by a reviewer&#x27;s hamster
    Lindsay/ Chewy

    Promising review: "When I was younger and didn’t know better, I had a wire wheel for my hamsters. This one is so much better. I can’t hear when the hammy is running and the base is nice and heavy, so it doesn’t move around. Also, their feet don’t get stuck because the part they run on is solid with some grip." —Lindsey

    Price: $24.99+ (originally $34.49+; available in three sizes and four colors)

    7. A water-repellent double-layer litter mat so that kitty's bathroom stuff stays where it belongs and doesn't get tracked all over your house. With this in place, guests may not even know that you have a cat (besides all the hair, that is).

    The mat in black in front of a litter box
    Luna/Chewy

    To clean, simply shake out the trapped litter from the plastic bottom layer of the mat.

    Promising review: "Great mat for under my kitty cat’s litter box — really cuts down on tracking litter and easy to pick up and dump outside. Very sturdy, well-made, and a nice size!" —Mysharona

    Price: $32+ (originally $39.99+; available in two sizes and two colors)

    8. A bag of Pedigree dental chews to promote dental hygiene and fight stinky dog breath every day. Your buddy will feel like they're just getting a treat, but they'll actually be getting a healthy snack that fights plaque and tartar — which will help them avoid a *truly* traumatic trip to the canine dentist later. Sneaky, sneaky.

    A reviewer&#x27;s dog biting the chew
    Kenna/Chewy

    Promising review: "My Coonhound had bad breath and was getting yellow on her teeth. I started giving her one of these every day, at the recommendation of someone from the dog park. Now, at nearly a month later, her teeth have turned white again and her breath has no odor at all. Plus, she likes them. I definitely recommend these for the health of your dog's teeth." —LibbyBell

    Price: $4.06+ (available in five flavors and 12 package sizes)

    9. A flea and tick collar so you don't have to apply a greasy topical solution to your cat every month. This collar releases small doses of medication onto their coat for up to eight months, keeping them itch- and bite-free.

    A cat wearing a collar sits in the foreground with two others in the background
    sickkitten/Chewy

    Promising review: "We had been struggling with fleas for months and couldn’t get rid of them. Nothing was working. We had a suggestion from a friend to get some flea collars and I was desperate. So we got them. So. Worth. It. There was a noticeable change in the cats within a week. Less scratching, no flea poop coming off of them, and they seemed happier. I’m pretty sure the fleas are either almost completely gone or they are gone. Highly recommend." —Victoria

    Price: $59.98+ (available in sets of one of two)

    10. A silicone food mat for the messy eaters or drinkers in your household. Slip this under their bowls and *poof* gone are the days of drenching your socks in water or vacuuming crushed kibble off of the kitchen floor.

    A dog eating kibble out of a bowl on the teal mat
    Chewy

    And it's dishwasher safe!

    Promising review: "This is the perfect size for an elevated feeder and my slobbery Lab. It catches water, food and sometimes, the random ball. Water does not seep underneath it. My Lab is a very slobbery water drinker, and this catches it. It stays in place too. I highly recommend it." —Cinders

    Price: $12.34+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    11. A bottle of aquarium conditioner so you can safely use your tap water to fill your fish's freshwater aquarium. Make water refills more convenient and keep your finned friend healthy by adding a few drops.

    The 8-oz bottle
    Chewy

    It contains aloe vera to help reduce stress and protect your fishy's slime coat.

    Promising review: "Helps to balance out my hard city water really well. Keeps my fish safe and healthy." —Serena

    Price: $2.07+ (originally $3.28+; available in seven sizes)

    12. A Dremel nail grinder kit so you can avoid the blood, howling, and look of betrayal that occurs when you use nail scissors to cut just *a little* too short. The grinder's speed-sanding drum slowly files down the nail, so you can avoid over-trimming — and its wireless design means you can groom your pup while they lay on the couch, even if there's no outlet in sight!

    Hands using the grinder on a dog
    Chewy

    Promising review: "I have labs with black nails and I have a hard time using traditional clippers on them without making them bleed. This thing has been great! They might even enjoy it." —PWmomma

    Price: $38.93

    13. A pack of hygienic waste bags that are thick, puncture-resistant, and fit your hand, to prevent unwanted contact with your pet's "organic materials," ahem. Just admit it — if you have a dog, it has happened to you.

    The pack of 100 bags
    Chewy

    Promising review: "These are the bags we use and love. However, for my last order, I found some cheaper ones, so I thought I would try them. Big mistake that resulted in getting a mess on my hands a couple of times (YUCK!). The two-ply construction and being able to place your entire hand inside the mitts and protect your hand from yucky messes, is invaluable. Worth every penny!" —Momof2

    Price: $29.99 for a 100-pack

    14. A PetSafe automatic feeder to ensure your pet gets fed on schedule. This bad boy can store up to five meals for busy or vacationing fur parents, so you don't have to spend your time away from home worrying about whether your beloved furballs are getting fed. *Sigh of relief*

    A reviewer&#x27;s cat eating out of the feeder
    Marsha/Chewy

    To use, fill the feeder trays with dry food and set up meal times.

    Promising review: "This is ideal for anyone who isn’t with their cat during the day. Now your cat can eat on a schedule and NOT be overfed by leaving a full bowl of food out all day. This is what the vet recommended. This is my second one — well worth the money. Highly recommend it." —Jojo

    Price: $46.95+ (originally $50.99+; available in three sizes)

    15. A pack of pill pockets so giving your dog their medication isn't such a struggle. They'll just think they're getting a reward, but you'll know the truth — they're getting healthy!

    The peanut butter pill pockets in tablet size
    moesmom/ Chewy

    Just put the medicine inside, pinch the pocket, and just like that — your pet's medication transforms into a delicious treat!

    Promising review: "This is a fantastic product, I have battled with my pups for years trying to get them to take their pills. OMG this is a GAME CHANGER, the dogs gobble down their medications and are looking for more!" —Krisdale

    Price: $8.98+ (originally $10.99+; available in four sizes, four flavors, and two varieties)

    16. A sheer bird cage skirt that will catch debris and seeds *before* they end up on your floor. It comes in many different sizes and colors, to provide the perfect fit for any aviary.

    birdcage skirt over blue bird cage
    Chewy

    The skirt holds tight to your cage with elastic at both ends, and is machine- washable.

    Promising review: "My cockatiel was spilling his food out of his cage and I was having to vacuum several times a day. Then I found this cage skirt and its been one of the best things I’ve bought to keep everything much cleaner with less vacuuming. It's lightweight and breathable, best decision ever." —kei98

    Price: $11.84+ (available in four sizes and five colors)

    17. A 30-pound food storage container because leaving your pet's food in the half-full, ripped-open bag that it came in is recipe for disaster. Save yourself the hassle of unintended food spillage and keep food fresh with this low-profile, screw-top bin.

    Two of the 50-lb container
    Karrie/Chewy

    Each container comes with a measuring cup for accurate feeding.

    Promising review: "Over the years, I have had dogs of different sizes and breeds (many breeds smarter than I), so storing open bags of kibble in a closet was just not practical. These vaults keep my pet food safe from 'poachers,' keeps it from going stale, and allows me to save money by buying the larger, economy-sized bags. They are well made and worth every penny. Heck yeah, I recommend the Vittles Vault." —Crate

    Price: $32.47+ (originally $56.99+; also available in a 50-pound size)

    18. A jar of paw protectant that's made from natural waxes, so you can protect your adventure buddy's paws from the elements. This balm is also 100% more likely to stay on their feet than dog booties.

    The 60-g jar of paw protectant
    Pearl/Chewy

    Promising review: "Love Musher's for our Golden Retriever's feet all year round. Keeps pads moisturized in summer and prevents snow and ice from sticking to their feet in winter. Used Musher's for years!!" —Judy

    Price: $15.94+ (originally $16.99+; available in three sizes)

    19. A jar of digestive supplement chews to keep your dog's gut and urinary system healthy — and your lawn free of brown burn spots from their urine. It's a 2-for-1!

    The 90-count jar of chews
    Chewy

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical at first. Nothing I had tried in the past ever helped the burn spots from my dog's urine. My male husky absolutely loves these and I absolutely love the fact I'm seeing less and less burn spots. He also had constipation issues before taking these chews, but now he is much more regular. Not only is my yard looking better, but my dog's digestive health is much better!" —Phoenix

    Price: $29.97+ (also available in 180-count)

    20. A wound and skin care spray that will help rescue any furry family-member from pain and discomfort. Cut back on expensive vet bills and waiting weeks for appointments.

    The 8-oz. spray bottle
    RachieBird/Chewy

    Promising review: "I have used Vetericyn for a number of years and always have a bottle on hand. It is a wonderful wound care product and very effective. In addition, it is a light, non-sticky spray, so it is very easy to use. Most of the time, my dog does not even realize I have applied it." —AnneD

    Price: $14.25+ (originally $15.99+; also available in16-ounce)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.