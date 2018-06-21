A Florida Man Has Been Arrested Over The Fatal Shooting Of Rapper XXXTentacion

Dedrick Devonshay Williams was taken into custody shortly before 7 p.m. in Pompano Beach two days after the rapper, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was gunned down near Miami.

A 22-year-old Florida man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with Monday's fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion , police said.

XXXTentacion had been shopping for motorcycles Monday when, as he was leaving the dealership, two men drove up to his vehicle and opened fire in what appeared to be a robbery, though it was unclear what was stolen.



Authorities said they received a call of a shooting at the location at 3:57 p.m. and that XXXTentacion was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was 20.

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder, a probation violation for theft of a car motor vehicle, and driving without a valid license, according to the New York Daily News.

Prior to his death, XXXTentacion had been facing charges of domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman



XXXTentacion's label, Caroline International, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the team was stunned by news of the death.

"Everyone at Caroline is shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahseh Onfroy, professionally known as XXXTentacion," the label said. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."