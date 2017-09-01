This Nurse Was Arrested For Refusing To Let Police Draw Blood From An Unconscious Man

Share On more Share On more

A Utah nurse released police bodycam footage from a July incident where an officer dragged her outside a hospital, put hand-cuffs on her, and put her into a patrol car for refusing to give a patient's blood to police.

The July 26 footage, released Thursday, shows Alex Wubbels, a nurse at University Hospital in Salt Lake City, in a standoff with Detective Jeff Payne over whether the officer could draw blood from a patient who was unconscious following a car crash.



Wubbels tells Payne in the video that hospital policy dictates that blood cannot be drawn from an unconscious patients unless they are under arrest or there is a warrant signed by a judge allowing the blood to be taken.

Payne insisted that Wubbels let him take the blood, threatening to arrest the nurse if she did not comply.

"I either go away with blood in vials or body in tow," Payne said.

The video footage shows Wubbels, who has worked at University Hospital since 2009, calling several hospital officials who repeated the policy on taking blood from an unconscious patient.

“Sir, you’re making a huge mistake because you’re threatening a nurse," a supervisor is heard telling Payne.

