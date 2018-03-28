A Volleyball Player Says She Was Kicked Off Her University's Team For Posting Photos That Were "Too Sexy"

A former student at the University of Cincinnati has filed a federal discrimination lawsuit alleging she was kicked off the volleyball team for posting photos that were "too sexy" on Instagram.



In a lawsuit filed in Ohio federal court last week Shalom Ifeanyi says she was discriminated against on the basis of race and gender by the University of Cincinnati's head women's volleyball coach, Molly Alvey, who kicked her off the team, subsequently ending her athletic scholarship.

A spokesperson for the university's athletic department told BuzzFeed News they could not comment on the pending legal matter. Alvey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ifeanyi grew up playing competitive volleyball, according to the lawsuit, and college recruiters began approaching her when she was 14 years old. She initially decided to attended Oregon State University but eventually transferred to the University of Cincinnati in January 2017.



"Almost immediately upon her arrival on campus, Alvey began harassing and shaming [Ifeanyi] about pictures she was posting on her personal social media accounts," according to the lawsuit.

Alvey allegedly told Ifeanyi the photos, in which she was fully clothed, were "too sexy." Ifeanyi removed them from her Instagram out of fear of retaliation. According to the lawsuit, the coach did not ask other members of the women's volleyball team — who were of slighter build and lighter complexion — to remove photos of themselves in two-piece swimsuits.

During this time, Ifeanyi was recovering from knee surgery and was invited to meet with Alvey to discuss the progress of her rehabilitation. In the meeting, according to the complaint, Alvey closed the door and asked Ifeanyi to pull up her Instagram account.