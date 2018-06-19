Trump Referred To Immigrants As Vermin, Saying They Will "Infest Our Country"

Trump's tweet also used a broad brush to paint every immigrant as a criminal or potential criminal.

"Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters!" he tweeted Tuesday.

The Trump administration has so far defended the controversial policy with contradictory statements, incomplete statistics, and with the president using incorrect information to support his argument.

Trump's comments came as he continues to defend his "zero-tolerance" immigration policy where children are separated from families at the border because adults are immediately prosecuted. It's also his latest comment in a yearslong campaign to paint immigrants as subhuman.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday equated migrants and refugees to the United States with vermin who will "pour into and infest our country."

Following the release of images and video of children held in cages at the border — as well as audio of children desperately begging for their parents after being separated at the border — several Republican senators condemned the practice. A few of them pointed out that the Trump administration, not Congress, can end the mass family separation issue immediately.

On Tuesday, Homeland Security officials said they separated 2,342 children from their parents along the US–Mexico border between May 5 and June 9.



Officials said there are no current plans to increase the number of facilities or shelters for children, saying they hope additional resources will not be necessary in the future.

"We expect the new policy will result in a deterrence effect," said Steve Wagner, acting assistant secretary at HHS's Administration for Children and Families.

Despite the administration's insistence that the practice is not new and not created as a deterrence, Wagner twice called the policy "new" during a call with reporters Tuesday.

When asked how many children have been reunited with their parents or a sponsor, Wagner said he did not immediately have that number.

“I could look into it, this policy is relatively new, and we are still working through the experience of reuniting kids with their parents after adjudication," he said.

The administration has also faced bipartisan backlash from around the country. In a letter sent to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen, 21 attorneys general demanded the Trump administration end the family separation policy.

"The practice is contrary to American values and must be stopped," the letter reads.

On Monday, at least three state governors — for Massachusetts, New York, and Colorado — rescinded their promise to deploy National Guard troops and other resources to the US–Mexico border to protest the policy of separating children from their parents.

Still, Trump and members of his cabinet continue to defend the practice as "the law" — falsely claiming it's not a new policy and that it was created by Democrats. Instead, the increase in family separation, which has seen hundreds of immigrant children detained and kept apart from their parents, comes from a zero-tolerance policy introduced by the Trump administration and Sessions.

