Time's Up Calls For An Investigation Into Manhattan DA's Handling Of Harvey Weinstein Assault Case

Time's Up — the legal defense fund started this year in light of the #MeToo movement — has called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to investigate reports that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance mishandled a sexual assault investigation into Harvey Weinstein in 2015.



The letter, first reported by the Cut, calls on the governor to review why Vance's office did not prosecute Weinstein after Italian model Ambra Battilana filed a report with the NYPD alleging she had been groped and harassed by the Hollywood mogul.

NYPD investigators convinced Battilana to meet with Weinstein again while wearing a wire to record their conversation. The New Yorker published the recording from the sting operation in October 2017. On the tape, Weinstein can be heard admitting to groping Battilana, saying, “I’m used to that. Come on. Please. ... I won’t do it again."

A NYPD source told the New Yorker they had "more than enough evidence to prosecute Weinstein," but Vance reportedly decided not to move forward in the case under the premise that there wasn't enough to support a criminal charge.



The Time's Up letter was sent after New York Magazine reported on Vance's handling of the case. According to the report published last week, Vance's office allegedly worked to undermine Battilana because they were "gun-shy" about prosecuting high-profile defendants.

"Reports that District Attorney Cyrus Vance could have been improperly influenced by Mr. Weinstein and/or his representatives, and that senior officials within the DA’s office may have sought to intimidate Battilana are particularly disturbing and merit investigation," the Time's Up letter reads. "Similarly, reports that the New York Police Department chose to isolate Battilana from Vance’s staff because they feared his office was actively working to discredit her story demand immediate scrutiny."

