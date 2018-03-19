Time's Up Calls For An Investigation Into Manhattan DA's Handling Of Harvey Weinstein Assault Case

Time's Up — the legal defense fund started this year in light of the #MeToo movement — has called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to investigate reports that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance mishandled a sexual assault investigation into Harvey Weinstein in 2015.



The letter, first reported by the Cut, calls on the governor to review why Vance's office did not prosecute Weinstein after Italian model Ambra Battilana filed a report with the NYPD alleging she had been groped and harassed by the Hollywood mogul.

NYPD investigators convinced Battilana to meet with Weinstein again while wearing a wire to record their conversation. The New Yorker published the recording from the sting operation in October 2017. On the tape, Weinstein can be heard admitting to groping Battilana, saying, “I’m used to that. Come on. Please. ... I won’t do it again."

A NYPD source told the New Yorker they had "more than enough evidence to prosecute Weinstein," but Vance reportedly decided not to move forward in the case under the premise that there wasn't enough to support a criminal charge.



The Time's Up letter was sent after New York Magazine reported on Vance's handling of the case. According to the report published last week, Vance's office allegedly worked to undermine Battilana because they were "gun-shy" about prosecuting high-profile defendants.

"Reports that District Attorney Cyrus Vance could have been improperly influenced by Mr. Weinstein and/or his representatives, and that senior officials within the DA’s office may have sought to intimidate Battilana are particularly disturbing and merit investigation," the Time's Up letter reads. "Similarly, reports that the New York Police Department chose to isolate Battilana from Vance’s staff because they feared his office was actively working to discredit her story demand immediate scrutiny."



Danny Frost, a spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney’s office says the New York Magazine story "bears little resemblance to the facts."



“The idea that our Office would shrink from the challenge of prosecuting a powerful man is belied by our daily work and unparalleled record of success on behalf of sexual assault survivors," Frost said in a statement.



The statement went on to explain how police and prosecutors play different roles in the justice system and have different standards of proof that govern their work.

"From time to time we'll have our disagreements, but we will never allow them to undermine this shared endeavor," the statement reads.

A lawyer for Weinstein said in statement that he's "stunned" New York Magazine reported Battilana's complaint "without including the fact that in a sworn affidavit, Ambra stated in substance that her complaint against Harvey was the result of a misunderstanding and that her decision to report the incident to the police, was attributed by her to ‘bad advice’ she received. NY Magazine also failed to mention the fact that her Affidavit was reviewed by her and her own attorneys, including her long time Italian lawyer before she signed it under oath."